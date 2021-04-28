Hani Zeini – Mental Health Tips during COVID-19 Pandemic

Infectious disease outbreaks such as the on-going COVID-19 or coronavirus are scary and are likely to impact people’s mental health. Staying informed, though, is vital. One can do some things to support and manage their health and well-being during these critical times.

Below are some effective tips that will help all look after their mental health during times when there is so much discussion of prospective threats to their physical health.

Mental Health Tips during COVID according to Hani Zeini

Look after the Mental Health – Most people today spend maximum time at home with no social activities. So the best way to keep in touch will be through phone, email, or social media as these are effective means of being close to dear ones. One needs to develop a routine that prioritizes looking after themselves. They can begin to watch movies or read more, try novel relaxation techniques, follow an exercise routine, or find new knowledge online.

Avoid Speculation – Speculation and rumor may fuel anxiety. Thus having access to quality information concerning the deadly virus will help one feel in control, says Hani Zeini. One needs to follow hygiene advice like washing their hands often than usual with hot water and soap. This should be done whenever one gets into work or home, handle or eat food, cough or sneeze, or blow their nose. One can also use a sanitizer. Besides, they must use tissues when they sneeze and dispose of them right away and remain indoors if they feel unwell.

Personal Financial Plan – If the outbreak has stretched one’s expenses, they must reduce their income or leave them unsure regarding their job prospects. This uncertainty may take a toll, particularly on their mental health. Thus one needs to plan their finances well. A budget tool for redoing their household budget to stay at home may be helpful.

Stay Connected – The way to stay connected is undergoing a change resting on who one is and where one lives. It is best to stay connected through family and friends, social media, email, telephone, or contact a helpline, especially for emotional support. One should focus on things they can do should they feel active, stress management, and consume a balanced diet. They can stay in touch with pals on social networking channels yet not try sensationalizing things. One should also assess their social media activity regularly. They should unfollow or mute accounts or hashtags which cause them to feel anxious.

Talk to Children – To involve one’s kids and family in their good health plan is essential. They must support children during the outbreak without causing them an alarm. One must minimize the negative impact of the pandemic on kids, and they should explain the facts. Discuss with them regarding the news but avoid over-exposure. Most importantly, one should be truthful.

Apart from these, one should anticipate distress, not make assumptions, and manage how they follow the pandemic in the media. Through these tips, people can take care of their mental health during these challenging times.