Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Handling Power Imbalance During Negotiation

Securing a commitment from your counterpart to negotiate collaboratively

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Negotiation involves a lot of give and take. At different times, the facility shift is often in your favour or against your favour. the subsequent strategies are often implemented to balance this imbalance of power –

Protect: Emphasise protecting your interests by refusing to be swayed away by arguments from the other party.

Impose: it’s going to be beneficial to impose cultural norms on other parties, e.g., posing for a contract.

Exploit: Once you have bargaining power, exploit it. It is often beneficial to use the other party’s cultural norms against them. E.g.: Forcing them to concede in order to save face.

Modify: You’ll need to alter/modify your thinking, expectations and behavior to suit the opposite party and therefore the situation.

Respect: You’ll prefer to express overt respect and acknowledge the foreign culture to integrate yourself with the opposite party.

Challenge: You’ll politely challenge or call into question your opponent’s cultural paradigms. E.g.: Asking them why they’re so concerned with time constraints.

Explain: Sometimes you’ll be required to elucidate certain cultural paradigms that may constraint the negotiation.

Exchange: Acknowledging and accepting the cultural differences of both the parties are often an honest way of moving towards resolution.

Integrate: When the counterparty holds more power, it’s going to be beneficial for you to adapt to their cultural negotiation style.

Each of those strategies also depends on, the trust afforded by each party, the complexity of negotiation and the way much the parties depend upon one another.

    Jharna Jagtiani, Co Founder at Prerna Foundation

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Fizkes/ Shutterstock
    Wisdom//

    The Chakra of Negotiation Principles For Success

    by Mala Subramaniam
    Community//

    Be the Queen of Your Own Life

    by Felicia Baucom
    Work Smarter//

    9 Work Negotiation Tips for People Who Hate Negotiating

    by Sara Lindberg

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.