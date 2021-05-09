Hanan Eldahry of NeighborhoodPal: “Be resourceful”

Be resourceful. No man or woman is an island. Lean on the knowhow, experiences, fails and successes of others. Mentors and advisors, are out there and they are generous! Generosity breeds generosity! I’ve found myself doing the same with my learned experiences when others seek my guidance

As a part of my series about strong women leaders of the Real Estate industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Hanan Eldahry.

Hanan is the founder of NeighborhoodPal, a mobile tool that provides virtual tours and insights about places and communities for people looking to buy or rent new homes. She says, at the core of her vision is the belief that data is great, but you need insights from the locals who live and work in these areas to get the full picture. Hanan also tells us that her love for all things real estate was passed down from her parents. You can learn more about Hanan and NeighborhoodPal here.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us the “backstory” about what brought you to the Real Estate industry?

I grew up in a household where my parents owned and lived in one multi-family home after another. That means I was very much aware of or participating in the renting, maintaining and managing properties from a pretty young age. I never thought I’d catch my parents’ bug for real estate, but I did. I’ll always love traveling to new neighborhoods and understanding what makes them tick. A couple of years ago I went to look at homes for sale in North and South Carolina. I really thought I did all the necessary research and was going hit the ground knowing exactly the cities and neighborhoods that were right for my needs. Boy was I wrong! In my online research, I’d missed some great candidates; only by talking to locals did I realize this. It took conversations with these locals to realize that all the stats, raw numbers and online forums did not provide the full picture. There’s definitely a gap in regards to how we learn about new areas. That’s why my mission today is to connect people moving to new cities and towns with locals who live there. Those locals, are your first NeighborhoodPal in a new city. We help relocating individuals and families make their best possible move. NeighborhoodPal is a mobile tool that provides virtual tours and insights about places and communities. We help corporations relocate new hires and transferees. We’re also valuable to real estate investors who want to spotlight their cities to potential buyers and renters. We provide a cost-effective, customizable, scalable neighborhood discovery solution that results in a positive relocation outcome.

Can you share with our readers the most interesting or amusing story that occurred to you in your career so far? Can you share the lesson or take away you took out of that story?

For years I wanted to launch my own company but figured this was a dream for someone just out of college. Then I went on a trip to the Carolinas to buy a home where I could relocate and work fully remote as some of my colleagues had done. That trip taught me that there was a gap in the way we learn about neighborhoods from afar. There had to be a better way! This inspired me find that solution. That’s why I launched NeighborhoodPal. Lesson learned, a challenge or problem can be transformed into an opportunity with vision and perseverance.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

There’s a lot of money being spent on Relocation Management — $50 billion globally and over $30 billion in the US. But something’s amiss, because about half of all homeowners are unhappy with where they live. I know this first hand because I was one of them. A few years back, a new employer gave me a fixed budget for my move to Florida. I had to figure out the logistics and a brand-new city on my own. I ended up exiting my three-year contract early because I never adjusted to life there. If I had local connections, I would have made different decisions and had a successful relocation. So, my project is all about providing relocating individuals and families with connections and insights from locals.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

What makes NeighborhoodPal stand out is we have a really unique storytelling mobile app. Our platform provides the newcomer with captivating stories created by our local virtual consultants. My background in broadcast news taught me the power and importance of storytelling. That’s why I created an easy-to-use tool that lets locals tell their stories and gives home seekers insights and connections which are especially hard to come by for long-distance relocators.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I’m tremendously grateful to the mentors, friends and family who have supported me in so many ways as I pursue the vision of NeighborhoodPal. Along my journey, I’ve spoken to at least three hundred founders, investors, real estate professionals and home seekers. I am truly grateful for their ears, their feedback and generosity. Because of the deeper level of understanding and insights that I’ve gained from these conversations, I’ve been able to develop and fine tune a pretty complex business model. Going forward, I continue seeking help and guidance from experts who know the industry and investors who share the vision. I also love mentoring and making myself available to those encountering challenges or taking similar paths as I have. It’s so hard to pick just one person but If I had to it would be my mother. Her encouragement and steadfast belief in me are the fuel that allow me to take a licking and keep on ticking. ☺

I’m also grateful for my son Rami’s eye when it comes graphics and design.

Ok. Thank you for all that. Let’s now jump to the main core of our interview. The Real Estate industry, like the Veterinarian, Nursing and Public Relations fields, is a women-dominated industry. Yet despite this, less than 20 percent of senior positions in Real Estate companies are held by women. In your opinion or experience, what do you think is the cause of this imbalance?

Part of the cause is systemic. It’s in the way our government manages or really the way it doesn’t manage. It’s in the fact that until this day women have to choose between family and career. Maternity leave and paternity leave are still a far cry from where we need to be in order to change the 20% figure. And then the other part is unconscious gender bias. Women are so much less likely to get promoted. This results in women being underrepresented at every level of employment but even more so in the top tier senior positions.

What 3 things can be done by a)individuals b)companies and/or c) society to support greater gender balance going forward?

In the delivery room, they stick a pink or blue ribbon on you. From then on, you are treated differently depending on your gender. We as a society need to take a step back and think about how the way we treat boys and girls affects them throughout their life.

As individuals I encourage anyone who witnesses discrimination to push back and acknowledge the behavior. It all starts with recognizing that you witnessed someone being treated in an unacceptable manner.

In regards to companies, I believe a thoughtful approach to hiring practices needs to be implemented. Good governance must include a gender balance strategy. That strategy should include measures to make sure women are not forced to choose between family and career.

Passing legislation (particularly in regards to access to child care and maternity/paternity leave) that empowers and values parental roles — both female and male — in our society is a great start. Organizations that have enacted gender balance agendas with targets and have implemented those goals should be rewarded.

In regards to society supporting a greater gender balance, I think being aware of the subliminal messages that we get through media is important. Our culture and media send the message that leadership and femininity cannot go hand in hand. If you watch a movie or tv show depicting these unhealthy views of women in leadership, technical and scientific roles, bring it to light, talk to your kids and family and write to the producers.

In your opinion, what are the biggest challenges faced by women executives that aren’t typically faced by their male counterparts?

I do think that women usually have to work harder to get the same acknowledgment, validation and promotions as a man. Their accomplishments are less likely to be recognized. By the way, these challenges actually exist for all women, not just executives.

Can you share 3 things that most excite you about the Real Estate industry?

Both of my parents were raised in rural communities outside of Cairo, Egypt. They lived on farms and their survival depended on the agriculture output of the land and the livestock on the farm. They always said, there is no better investment than owning a piece of the Earth. That has stuck with me.

I feel like property and relocation technology has lagged considerably in regards to innovation but the time is now for it to catch up. So many great ideas are blooming out there and so many bright entrepreneurs paving the way. There are a lot of new options to buy, sell and invest in property. Among my favorite examples are Roofstock, for an alternative investing platform and Homepace for a really unique way to sell your home.

Municipalities are looking into sustainability and energy smart building practices more than ever before. As a member of my community’s sustainability advisory board, I’ve been very involved in these kinds of initiatives and am excited at their potential.

Can you share 3 things that most concern you about the industry? If you had the ability to implement 3 ways to reform or improve the industry, what would you suggest?

The real estate industry is still pretty archaic. Why do we still need to sit in a car next to a realtor to get a feel of the various neighborhoods in the city we plan on moving to? This is the role NeighborhoodPal is taking on. We provide relocators with local insights from anywhere, anytime!

The home hunting process is not only difficult, but too often results in a failed relocation. That’s because over half of people say they’re unhappy with the location they chose to move to. We have to find a way to provide more information to the home seeker so that they find the right location, end up acclimating and turning that new city into a home. This is definitely an industry problem since the information people need to make the right decision isn’t easy to access.

Efforts to cut costs by reducing services are a reality and a concern. I’m thinking of companies who forego providing relocation services for new hires and transferees in order to save money. But that comes at a cost. What they need is a cost effective, scalable and customizable solution.

Ok, here is the main question of our interview. You are a “Real Estate Insider”. If you had to advise someone about 5 non intuitive things one should know to succeed in the Real Estate industry, what would you say? Can you please give a story or an example for each?

Here are a few things I believe you need to thrive in the real estate industry.

Be resourceful No man or woman is an island. Lean on the knowhow, experiences, fails and successes of others. Mentors and advisors, are out there and they are generous! Generosity breeds generosity! I’ve found myself doing the same with my learned experiences when others seek my guidance

Trust your instincts. When you think you may have made a mistake with a partner, a vendor, a contractor…you’re usually on the money. Move to change and do it fast. As a founder I’ve had to learn how to be open to challenging my initial ideas and assumptions.

Tell the world about your idea and your vision. Don’t worry too much about NDA’s and your idea being stolen. The idea alone won’t go far. It really needs your sweat and focus to become a reality. So, tell the world. The feedback you get will be invaluable.

Pitch, Pitch, Pitch! The more you have to say your elevator pitch the better. It’s the only way to perfect it. Take advantage of every opportunity to meet other founders you possibly can, virtually or in life.

Be maniacally focused. And this doesn’t come easy. Develop an organizational strategy to keep you on task. We have ups and downs and it’s the downs that really need you to keep at it …. using your task lists, goals, timeline etc.

Bonus #6: Be kind, compassionate and caring to yourself. While you’re on the path to attaining your career goals, don’t forget to set health, spiritual and relationship goals. BTW-it can only help to have advisors and mentors to guide your through these aspects of your life as well. Don’t take them for granted. Being whole is what will lead to success all around

Because of your position, you are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would want to inspire a movement that enables quality mental health care for all. This movement would have an educational arm because acknowledging the importance of access to mental health resources is key. This movement would enable an improved quality of life for so many. Imagine the lives reclaimed, the lives saved and the tragedies averted!

How can our readers follow you online?

Please go to www.neighborhoodpal.com to learn more about our vision, our services and to sign up to become a become a virtual consultant.

