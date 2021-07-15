Hana Jung of Re:Boot Experiences: “Focus on progress not perfection”

Focus on progress not perfection — The greatest way to stay the course despite naysayers is to focus on the process (progress) and not the output (perfection). Sometimes rejection, setbacks, and challenges are a part of the process of trying to accomplish an “impossible” task. It doesn’t matter if it gets done right away and perfectly, it’s about taking consistent steps toward your goal. By focusing on your progress, you can create a positive momentum.

As a part of our series about “dreamers who ignored the naysayers and did what others said was impossible”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Hana Jung.

Hana Jung is the Founder and Chief Connector of Re:Boot Experiences, which hosts group accelerators and destination summits for multi-hyphenate conscious leaders to rapidly uplevel their mindset to charge into their next big chapter.

Through a 360 multi-disciplinary approach to leadership development, Hana consistently delivers radical clarity and focus to help her members channel their natural talents to reach maximum impact, abundance and joy.

Re:Boot inner expeditions focus on deepening connection in 3 key areas: to inner power and intuition, to the higher purpose in life, and to a global community of compassionate seekers.

Thank you so much for joining us! Our readers would love to ‘get to know you’ a bit better. Can you tell us your ‘backstory’?

I feel like I’ve lived several “lifetimes” within my relatively short existence. My unconventional life path led me through multiple industries and identities: competitive figure skater, award-winning artist, web developer, marketing director, brand strategist, chief stewardess on a luxury superyacht, 3x startup founder, and now I’m a personal evolution coach for multi-passionate leaders.

Although I live a fully remote and flexible life now, it started off relatively conventional. I worked at a big advertising agency, climbed up the corporate ladder in NYC, then pivoted to a marketing role at a lucrative startup. On paper, I achieved “success”. Privately, I was miserable.

After a serious burnout and two stress-induced hospitalizations, I finally started asking myself the bigger life questions. Why am I here? What is my purpose? What is the type of impact I want to create in the world?

That moment of existential awakening kicked off a series of adventures. I quit my fast-paced NYC life, bought a one-way ticket to Florida to work on a superyacht traveling around the world, started a tech company for luxury yacht staffing, sold the company, then felt completely lost and confused, and finally found my way back to myself and started Re:Boot Experiences.

Over the years, I’ve learned how to intentionally destroy, build, and evolve my life through my own unique method of growth. Through practicing personal evolution and surrender, I no longer fear change but feel excitement for whatever may come. I’m grateful for the opportunity to teach others how to evolve with more grace, courage, and excitement as well.

My goal in this lifetime is to uplevel 1 million lives by scaling love and compassion through conscious leadership development.

Are you working on any new or exciting projects now? How do you think that will help people?

I’m excited about continuing to grow my mission through my signature program “Clarify Your Path” designed to help multi-passionate people focus their talents to carve a path forward that feels in alignment.

I’m also excited about co-authoring a book with a friend I met through the Re:Boot community. She and I are both serial entrepreneurs, Asian-American, 1st generation children of immigrants, and have experienced similar hardships. Although our path to growth was different on the surface, there were key themes we both shared that made our brand of leadership different from what we typically see when we think of “startup founder”. It’s important for us to diversify the types of entrepreneurial stories that are being told. The intention is to inspire more people of color, especially women, to take bigger risks in their life and business.

In your opinion, what do you think makes your company or organization stand out from the crowd?

Honestly, love. With everything that I build, the purpose is to create a deeper level of love and compassion within each person that interacts with me and Re:Boot Experiences. While most people may focus on scaling the “what” of a business, my primary motivation is to scale the “why” of my business: love.

Love is shared in the space I hold for my members, love is shared between the community members and the friendships created, and love is shared internally in the form of self-love and compassion.

If I’m able to increase and accelerate the rate of love, I would have lived a purposeful life.

Ok, thank you for that. I’d like to jump to the main focus of this interview. Has there ever been a time that someone told you something was impossible, but you did it anyway? Can you share the story with us? What was your idea? What was the reaction of the naysayers? And how did you overcome that?

It’s important to remember that people assume a situation is “impossible” for everyone because of their own personal bias or perspective. However, I don’t let the fears and limitations of others define what is or is not possible for me. “Impossible” is a label I never agreed to carry.

For example, during COVID, the entire travel and event industry took a huge hit. At the start of the pandemic, my business was largely focused on in-person leadership experiences and destination summits that depended on people being able to travel. With the entire world going into lockdown, I saw it as an opportunity to diversify how I express my core mission to elevate leaders. Yes, saying goodbye to in-person experiences was difficult, but it also encouraged my creativity to add another offering to double down on my impact.

Instead of grieving the loss of just one modality for growth and connection, I focused on the larger mission I was trying to achieve. Rooting down into my mission allowed me to open my mind to new possibilities for how my business could serve the leadership community.

The idea was to create a virtual program to scale personal growth and love through the use of technology. Many naysayers (mostly other coaches, retreat-leaders, travel professionals and event facilitators) commented that virtual programs “won’t be as effective” as in-person experiences. They dismissed the possibility that deep human connection and growth could be just as transformative without physical proximity. Another unsolicited comment I got was that creating a virtual program would “take too long” and wouldn’t be worth investing in if the pandemic blew over soon (we all know how that turned out).

Despite all the comments from naysayers, I never let it bother me. If anything, it encouraged me to move more intentionally and quickly to test the theory sooner than later. The resistance I felt from others hoping for a return to the “status quo” meant that they were not willing to explore it for themselves. It gave me an edge to stand out and an opportunity to create impact beyond my immediate community. While everyone was busy being fearful, it was my chance to be brave and bold.

Here are the questions I reflected on:

What could I gain by trying this impossible task? (income, experience, new tools, new clients?)

Will doing this help my overall mission? (create new growth opportunities for others, inspire, and scale love?)

Is there an opportunity to increase my impact? (impact for myself, members, businesses?

Who would suffer the most if I did NOT do this? (my future clients, myself, my community?)

Is the potential long term payoff greater than the temporary fear?

In the end, how were all the naysayers proven wrong? 🙂

I’m so grateful I moved forward despite other people’s opinions. Within 1 month of the first wave of lockdowns, I had successfully pivoted my business and launched my first virtual cohort “Clarify Your Path”. It was a huge success. In 2020, I increased my impact tenfold, served leaders from diverse industries in over 12 countries, helped my clients launch new businesses, provided clarity and abundance for thousands of people, created life-changing opportunities for my community and doubled my income compared to the previous year.

To overcome any doubt from naysayers, it’s important to dig deeper into your own inner compass and sense of purpose. Their mission is not your mission. Their limits are not your limits. You have a unique set of skills and experiences that can be creatively leveraged to accomplish any “impossible” task you set your mind to.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I’m inspired by so many people, but in the context of resilience in the face of “impossible”, I think of my parents. They emigrated from South Korea when they were barely 20 years old to create a better life in the US. Neither of them spoke English, had very little money, barely had a network, and no idea how to start a business. Many people including family members told my parents that starting a life in America was “impossible” and so difficult that the struggle wouldn’t be worth it. Nonetheless, they bravely faced uncertainty, fear, and racism to build a life in Texas (not exactly the most racially diverse place on earth). Over the years, they built and lost several businesses before finding their stride. They managed to put my brothers and I through a private education, expensive hobbies, and supported us through every twist and turn. Although they weren’t the “perfect” parents, I have immense gratitude and respect for their ability to take big risks to build a better life from nothing. Their resilient spirit is something I try to embody in my own life.

It must not have been easy to ignore all the naysayers. Did you have any experiences growing up that have contributed to building your resiliency? Can you share the story with us?

I’m used to being underestimated by naysayers. As a petite Asian-American woman who looks quite young for my age, I’ve experienced racism, sexism, and ageism on countless occasions. However, being underestimated has its upsides, namely being able to take “impossible” risks and moves without too much pressure from other people, simply because they don’t expect it from me.

One example of practicing resilience against naysayers was at my first marketing job. After quickly moving up in a key department, I requested a transfer from the NY to London office. The head of HR kept me in a holding pattern for 6 months stating that it would be “extremely difficult/impossible” to organize a transfer despite there being multiple openings. I also had colleagues tell me that I didn’t have enough experience, that transfers are uncommon, and told to just “put in the time” or switch jobs. If I had let their comments deter me, I would have accepted everyone’s opinions as fact and remained unhappily stuck.

However, I believed in the quality of my work and the unique experience that was a major asset to my organization. I was able to secure counter offers from competing agencies and presented my company with a choice to either transfer me or risk losing me to a competitor. They had underestimated my ability to make bold moves. Within a week, the “impossible” task of finding a suitable transfer was complete, and I made the move to London. Persistence to push forward despite naysayers is not just about ignoring their statements, but deeply believing in yourself, taking a leap of faith, and fully surrendering to the outcome no matter what.

Based on your experience, can you share 5 strategies that people can use to harness the sense of tenacity and do what naysayers think is impossible? (Please share a story or an example for each)

In order to practice tenacity in the face of doubt, I recommend keeping in mind these 5 things:

Only you can determine what is/is not possible for you — Whenever friends/family/colleagues tell you to be careful, be realistic, or manage expectations, they are operating under the assumptions that you also share their fears and beliefs. Even if the words come from a loving place, their reality is not yours to carry. Even if what you want to do/create in this world doesn’t make sense to the people around you, if you deeply know it’s the right choice for you… stay the course! Honor your voice, trust your intuition, because it’s guiding you towards YOUR greatest potential. Don’t ever let other people’s self-doubt cloud your judgment, and bravely choose your own path. It will be your greatest adventure! Look for past success as proof — When we are facing a new challenge, it can feel daunting and overwhelming. However, you’ve certainly been here before. Remind yourself of all the ways you’ve already overcome and completed seemingly “impossible” things in your life. Create a list of the many ways you’ve shattered your own limits in the past in order to prove your positive track record for accomplishing great things. We all need reminders! Focus on progress not perfection — The greatest way to stay the course despite naysayers is to focus on the process (progress) and not the output (perfection). Sometimes rejection, setbacks, and challenges are a part of the process of trying to accomplish an “impossible” task. It doesn’t matter if it gets done right away and perfectly, it’s about taking consistent steps toward your goal. By focusing on your progress, you can create a positive momentum. Challenge the limits of “impossible” regularly — If you’re not used to trying something new, different, or scary on a regular basis, the “impossible” task will seem that much more intimidating. However, increasing the frequency of taking calculated risks will help build your confidence and tolerance for making bold moves when the time comes. For example, try to do small things that scare you everyday or pick up a hobby you know you’ll be bad at initially. In my own life, I surf bigger and bigger waves to build my tolerance for what I’m capable of. When I’m presented with an “impossible” task in any other part of my life, I know that I have strengthened my confidence muscle. Have a greater mission — It’s natural for you to absorb the doubts of the people around you. Self-doubt and fear stop many people from taking the necessary steps to create change. However, having a sense of purpose and mission will immediately provide the perspective you need to build towards something bigger than yourself. When we feel accountable to a larger purpose, it allows us to still push forward despite our doubts if we believe in our core mission.

What is your favorite quote or personal philosophy that relates to the concept of resilience?

“This too shall pass”

Whether in good times or challenging times, it’s important to remember that nothing is permanent. The world has a definitive rhythm, cycle, and order. As someone who’s gone through several life and business cycles with varying degrees of grace, I’ve learned to embrace the natural ebb and flow.

I’ve noticed that when I tried to cling to the “good” or rush through the “bad”, I wasn’t recognizing the simple fact that both scenarios delivered benefits and drawbacks. One state of being isn’t necessarily better than the other because some of the most difficult moments in my life delivered the most growth and wisdom.

On the flip side, when things were great it was easy to dismiss the red flags and become complacent and stagnant. Understanding the duality of “good” times and “bad” times, I no longer fear change, nor do I stubbornly hold onto stability.

Both are an illusion because it’s actually part of the same larger cycle. It’s important to remain grateful and present to your reality as it is right now, and try your best to surrender to things out of your control.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I’m lucky that I’ve already started on that journey through Re:Boot Experiences. I want to create a movement for more people to remember who they are, embrace their many talents, and transmute their experiences into a life of freedom. If everyone is living to their greatest fulfillment and joy, a post-scarcity existence is possible.

Can our readers follow you on social media?

Absolute! You can follow my journey on Facebook or Instagram at @rebootexperiences and @thehanajung where I do regular live broadcasts, workshops, and offer deeper insights on personal evolution, mindset, and clarity.

Thank you for these great stories. We wish you only continued success!