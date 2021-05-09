Hall W. Rockefeller of ‘less than half’: “My work is multi-faceted”

My work is multi-faceted. I profile female artists, write reviews of their shows, and share insights and history about female artists on my Instagram. I also run an online community which unites female artists with those personally and professionally interested in raising the profile of their work. Running throughout each is my interest in legitimizing the work of female artists through education so that they are seen without any caveats — no comparisons to men, no feminizing language, no inequality in sales.

I grew up in New York City, the capital of the contemporary global art world, though I was not aware of that as a child. When we were kids my mother would bring me and my siblings to the Met on Friday afternoons. This early exposure to art didn’t reduce its power — I’ve never taken art for granted and realize that not everyone is so lucky as to have it so close at hand. For that reason I make a point to make my writing and talking about art accessible — you don’t need to know art history to love art.

Is there a particular book or organization that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

For anyone who is interested in female artists, the 1971 essay “Why Have There Been No Great Women Artists?” is sure to be an influence. In the essay, the art historian Linda Nochlin outlines the systematic ways women artists have been kept from being the best they can be, from being denied access to life drawing classes to being forced to take care of children rather than make art. With some of those obstacles no longer a problem (though others very much still are!) my job these days is to identify the even more nefarious, more invisible factors that cause women artists to be underrepresented and to do something about them.

You are currently leading an organization that is helping to make a positive social impact. Can you tell us a little about what you and your organization are trying to create in our world today?

Can you tell us the backstory about what originally inspired you to feel passionate about this cause and to do something about it?

I took an introductory art history course in college, and by the time of the final exam, I realized that my professor only included 5 women artists to study (and only one of them was a woman of color!). I was appalled. But the next year, I took another art history course, in which my professor included 50% women artists in the curriculum — and she didn’t even mention the fact that she had done this! Not only did I learn a lot about the robust, serious, and impactful contributions of women to art history, but I realized how easy it was to change the narrative. All we need is more people to look the status quo in the eye and say “no, I’m not perpetuating this inaccurate story.”

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company or organization?

Well, Covid has been an interesting story for us all, hasn’t it? When the pandemic hit, a lot of what I do (for example, going to museum and gallery exhibitions or meeting artists face to face) was made impossible. Instead I pivoted into interviewing women from across the country (a cross country virtual road trip of sorts!) over Zoom. And thus, the 50 Women Project , a series of profiles of women living and working outside of New York and Los Angeles, was born!

Can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted or helped by your cause?

I know at least one artist is having a solo show at a New York gallery because I shared her work on my social platforms, which warms my heart — especially because I think she is exceptionally talented.

How do you define “Making A Difference”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example?

You make a difference when you add to the energy of the conversation on whatever topic interests you. When your ideas not only get things done, but inspire others to get things done. This is especially the case when what you’re doing has never been done before. Making a difference is defying the status quo.

Many young people would not know what steps to take to start to create the change they want to see. But you did. What are some of the steps you took to get your project started? Can you share the top 5 things you need to know to become a changemaker? Please tell us a story or example for each.

Pay attention — to the world and to yourself. Starting something on your own is not easy, but before all the difficult stuff comes in, an interest in the subject or cause must come naturally to you. You cannot convince yourself to work all day, everyday on an issue that is not close to your heart. Of course, there are a lot of things we care about, not all of which are worthy of a new venture. That’s where paying attention to the world comes in — when our interests and the needs of the world align, that’s when it’s possible to make a change.

My top 5 thing to get started:

1. Pay attention to what you love, what you gravitate towards without thinking.

2. Pay attention to what the world needs.

3. Dedicate yourself to the intersection of those two things.

4. Use your energy to convince others to join you.

5. Collaborate and build; don’t compete and destroy.

What are the values that drive your work?

An unequivocal belief that art is a human activity and something that makes life more full. All of us have picked up a pencil or a piece of chalk or even just used a stick in the sand in order to draw… the fact that art is viewed as exclusive shouldn’t be the case. So while my work does promote the work of professional female artists, beneath it all is a strong belief that everyone has the right to have art in their lives and to use it to express themselves.

Many people struggle to find what their purpose is and how to stay true to what they believe in. What are some tools or daily practices that have helped you to stay grounded and centred in who you are, your purpose, and focused on achieving your vision?

Eventhough lockdown and quarantine have been isolating for the past year, I have not been anti-social. I started a new project in 2020, the 50 Women Project, a series of profiles of women artists working across the United States, as a sort of cross country virtual “road trip.” Talking to others outside my “bubble” has been so refreshing — the best part of this past year. So — perhaps paradoxically — I think that staying grounded in who I am, I have relied on other people to share themselves with me, so I can get a better sense of what the world needs from me and how I can most effectively spend my time. In other words, I stay grounded by listening to others.

In my work, I aim to challenge us all right now to take back our human story and co-create a vision for a world that works for all. I believe youth should have agency over their own future. Can you please share your vision for a world you want to see? I’d love to have you describe what it looks like and feels like. As you know, the more we can imagine it, the better we can manifest it!

The world of the future has art education in all schools, where children are taught to exercise themselves creatively and learn to be creative problem solvers. I think looking and talking about art — whether it’s a classmate’s painting of their family or an ancient sculpture in a museum — helps us see how other people live and interpret the world. It might seem like a lofty cause and effect, but I do think that the divisions in our political and social worlds are the result of an inability to see that. Art is that missing link.

We are powerful co-creators and our minds and intentions create our reality. If you had limitless resources at your disposal, what specific steps would take to bring your vision to fruition?

I would make sure there was funding for all the unglamorous stuff that keeps women artists from being better known. I would make sure there were special funds at museums to acquire and show the work of female artists, and I would fund new research, scholarship, and cataloguing of the female artists of art history. Step one of changing history is to make sure it’s easy to access information.

And I would also produce a TV show telling the story of art history with a more female cast of characters to as large an audience as possible!

I see a world driven by the power of love, not fear. Where human beings treat each other with humanity. Where compassion, kindness and generosity of spirit are characteristics we teach in schools and strive to embody in all we do. What changes would you like to see in the educational system? Can you explain or give an example?

When I think back to being a kid, I remember how new everything was and how I trusted my teachers and parents completely. If we teach our children from the get go that women have made an impact and have been important to history (without siloing them into female only spaces, but rather telling their histories as part of the main history), then children (both girls and boys) will grow up without doubting that women’s contributions matter.

If you could tell other young people one thing about why they should consider making a positive impact on our environment or society, like you, what would you tell them?

I think I’d say, “If you don’t do it, who will?” We need to take responsibility for ourselves and the world, from the relationships we have with others one on one, to the choices we make that impact society. If we treat our actions with intention we have more control over the outcomes.

Is there a person in the world with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

I would love to talk to Sarah Urist Green, the host of the Art Assignment on PBS, who has been making fantastic videos on the history of art. I think could discuss that TV show I mentioned above, as well as our shared belief that making and looking at art is for everyone and should have an important place in our daily lives.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

My website is lessthanhalf.org, my Instagram is @all.the.lady.artists, and my mailing list sign up is here — if you sign up, you’ll receive a monthly newsletter outlining everything you need to know about female artists (including interesting articles to read, exciting artists to watch, and other recommendations).

