Hala Chibani of Next Level Entrepreneurs: “Build your coaching business around something you are really passionate about and love”

Build your coaching business around something you are really passionate about and love. Create a vision for what that will look like, and let that vision guide you just like a north star on your journey.

The coaching industry is now tremendous. It is a 15 billion dollar industry. Many professionals have left their office jobs to become highly successful coaches. At the same time, not everyone who starts a coaching business sees success. What does someone starting a career as a life coach, wellness coach, or business coach need to know to turn it into a very successful and rewarding career?

In this interview series, called “Five Things You Need To Create a Highly Successful Career As a Life or Business Coach” we are interviewing experienced and successful life coaches, wellness coaches, fitness coaches, business and executive coaches and other forms of coaches who share the strategies you need to create a successful career as a life or business coach.

In this particular interview, we had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Hala Chibani.

Hala Chibani is an award winning leadership expert, online business coach & strategist, retail consultant, and founder of Next Level Entrepreneurs Inc.

Driven by her mission to empower women, especially women of color and immigrants, Hala helps burned out female leaders and women in business pivot online, to start and grow an impact-driven business successfully, so they can bring their dreams to life and reach success on their own terms.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and what brought you to this particular career path?

Thank you for having me here! Oh gosh how things have changed. Fifteen years ago, my life was so different.

I’m a first generation Middle Eastern immigrant in North America. My professional career started in Lebanon after graduating from the American University of Beirut, working in corporate retail with a high end department store, then joining a major Danish retailer to support their expansion in Lebanon and the region. The country however, was politically and financially unstable. So in 2006, my husband and I, along with our 6 month old daughter moved to the U.S. Our main focus was building a better life. For us and most newcomers, that often means work as hard as you can. So we did.

I worked in various leadership roles in corporate retail with a top fortune 50 company. I loved it, I was developing and growing my leadership, and supporting our family in achieving many of our goals.

However, after working long days consistently for years, sometimes over 65 hours per week, climbing the corporate ladder, I had reached the kind of success I thought I was looking for, but I wasn’t feeling fulfilled. On the contrary, I was feeling burned out, unfulfilled in my career path and looking for more out of life.

I knew it was time for change. I was ready for a career pivot into a new path that was fulfilling, meaningful, and gave me more freedom and flexibility in my days.

My heart was set that entrepreneurship was the way to accomplish something I’ve never done before, to make a real impact and support minority and immigrant women in various ways. Coaching and mentoring my team of leaders was always the part of my job that I enjoyed the most, regardless of what leadership role I assumed. It was meaningful and made an immediate impact on people’s lives. Driven by my mission to empower diverse women to create and live their best life; I took my coaching and mentoring expertise online. I made the choice to start my coaching business ‘Next Level Entrepreneurs’ to support ambitious women in bringing their dream business to life.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

My definition of success has evolved through the years. I believe there are many characteristics of a successful coach and entrepreneur. The three that were most instrumental to me, and have given me and my business an edge to succeed are:

Alignment with my purpose and mission: Doing work that I’m truly passionate about, while keeping my end vision in mind, and consistently taking steps towards it, no matter how long the journey takes to get there. Assessing, redirecting, and pivoting as many times as needed are all part of staying in alignment, and strategically thinking of the best ways to steer my brand to reach its goals, all while staying authentic and anchored in my purpose.

Creativity and innovation: I often say this to my start-up clients “Leave room for the magic to happen”. Not every step we take as entrepreneurs needs to be planned out. There is a huge need for more authenticity and creativity online.

Incorporating playfulness in my business sparks my creativity, and is crucial for brand differentiation, especially in the fast moving business landscape we are in. I love to find creative ways to market my brand and support more people online. After all, our business is a reflection of us and who we are. For us to inspire others, we need to be inspired first.

Emotional Resilience: This one is a big one as life rarely goes as planned. Adapting to stressful situations, rolling with the punches and seeing challenges as opportunities to redirect our business is critical. I am a true believer that everything happens for the best, whether we see it at that time or not. Sometimes a launch doesn’t go as planned, sometimes a collaboration falls short of expectations, but we can’t take that personally.

Our success hinges on developing strong emotional resilience, and having the mental stamina to trust the path we’re on, and to keep moving forward.

I think the pandemic is a great example of that. Millions leveraged what they first perceived to be a setback to propel them forward. Many brought life-long dreams to reality, some learned new languages, others started new businesses online. The latest data shows that nearly half a million new businesses have started in the US during the corona virus pandemic. This wouldn’t have happened if things had stayed the same.

How have habits played a role in your success? Can you share some success habits that have helped you in your journey?

We are creatures of habit. We all develop habits, good ones and bad ones if we are not careful. Being intentional in creating habits that serve us is key.

With that being said, we need to be aware of our needs, and what are the things that we regularly do that don’t serve us and don’t move us in the direction we want. This was my starting point in creating habits that elevated my self-awareness and awareness around my needs. Understanding which practices helped me progress in the right direction, and which didn’t, so I could consistently build new habits that serve me and keep me in my zone each day.

For example, I have a morning routine that fills me up both energetically and emotionally and gets me in the right mindset to tackle my day with confidence and joy. Depending on the day, this could be doing an hour long routine; or a 10 minute practice. Starting my day with a pause to ask myself what is it that I truly need today? Visualizing it’s 5 pm and I’m looking back at my day with content and joy, and honing in on the activities that will give me that joy and contentment each day.

By intentionally starting your day with reflecting on your needs, you create habits that keep you energized, in your zone of genius, and move your business forward without the hustle. The key is to create habits that serve your needs. If you’re not sure what those are, start by asking yourself these questions:

What am I looking to achieve? (that day, week, month..)

What will help me get closer to achieving what I want?

What often holds me back?

What can I tweak or change to reach what I want faster and enjoy the journey more?

This will be intuitive to you but it will be helpful to spell this out directly. Can you help explain a few reasons why it is so important to create good habits? Can you share a story or give some examples?

Research has shown that more than 40 percent of the actions we take each day stem from habits. When we create new habits, we are rewiring our brain to rely on those habits to act, instead of having to contemplate the right decision to take every time we are faced with a choice. Therefore, committing to building good habits, ones that maximize our energy and our state of flow, allows us to free up our brain capacity to focus on other things that need our attention without feeling overwhelmed. That’s a big win right there!! The less you have to decide on each day, the less overwhelmed you will feel, the more you will achieve.

When I first started my business, I was intentional about building good working habits and structure in my days. I had gone from being in a corporate environment, executing on company’s goals, to being an entrepreneur and the CEO of my own business. Now, I was the one creating the vision, establishing the goals for my business, and executing down to the last detail. That was totally new to me. I am a leader by nature, my success in my past leadership roles leveraged bringing a vision to life through the team; through strategizing the best ways to rally them up, get their buy-in, and formulating a plan of action that kept them motivated and on track. That was my strongest suit.

With the transition to becoming my own boss, I had additional roles to assume and I had no team to accomplish most, at first. I began by figuring out where my zone of genius lies given this new dynamic, hiring early on in my journey, and delegating any tasks that I didn’t enjoy doing, or wasn’t the best at, while strengthening the practices that supported me in staying focused on the needle movers in my business. Over time, those practices became the automated habits I rely on to continue on growing my business with ease.

Speaking in general, what is the best way to develop good habits? Conversely, how can one stop bad habits?

Habits require time, persistence, and most of all, a great reason for change. When forming new habits, it’s always best to start small and focus on what feels good to you. Feeling good is the reward, and the reason for change is how you are impacted by this reward. If you did something once that made you feel good. Start doing more of it.

For example, I know that when my weekly schedule includes fun plans, like a mid-week lunch with a friend, a virtual connection call, or some weekend fun scheduled ahead of time, I am excited to tackle my tasks in a timely matter, so I can be mentally and emotionally present for the events I have planned. Knowing this, I make it part of my quarterly and monthly routines to plan my fun activities and events ahead of time.

On the flip side, to stop a bad habit, first identify the root cause behind it. For example, social media scrolling for hours every day might be your way of avoiding tackling some important things you’re not too excited about. So address the real issue. Reflect on how this behavior is affecting you and how you want to change it. Maybe instead of depriving yourself, use social media as the reward. For example, after accomplishing a certain task, you can scroll LinkedIn or Instagram for 15 min or so.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

“If you don’t stand for something you will fall for anything.”

– Alexander Hamilton

Even though this quote is over 200 years old, it is still just as valid today. In fact, especially nowadays, with all sorts of information being as accessible as it is. If you don’t stand for anything, you will fall for anything and everything.

In my opinion, those who don’t honor and live by their values, struggle in life because they are like a leaf in the wind, they move as the wind takes them. They are easily affected by other people’s judgment and opinions of them. They look for validation and approval, instead of living by their values and for their purpose.

Honoring what you value in each stage of our life is crucial to living a meaningful life. Meaningful to you, not anyone else.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

I have so many exciting projects in the works! As someone who grew up as a practical left brain thinker, most decisions and actions I took were driven by logic. However, as I evolved as a leader and a human being, I realized that we all have a built-in tool that we don’t leverage as much — our intuition.

Incorporating spiritual practices that heighten my intuition has helped me experience a beautiful sense of ease in my life and business. Now, I’m on a mission to share that knowledge and practices with more women and entrepreneurs to support them in replacing hustle with ease. I’m opening the doors soon to a new program that infuses business strategy with intuition. It is a substitute to conventional sales funnels that often feel misaligned, in order to bring more authenticity, alignment, and fun into our businesses.

This soul-aligned sales strategy will help coaches, consultants, and service providers ignite and explore their intuitive side to bring more of their unique essence into their sales systems in order to captivate, connect, and convert with more ease, while growing and scaling a business that fully represents them.

I have also recently partnered with an emerging diverse women’s network to empower minority women in business. I will be providing a series of pro-bono business workshops aimed to teach them how to monetize their expertise, talents or passion, so they can start earning income online. I am really excited to see this project come to life as it totally aligns with my mission to support minority women and immigrants to become financially independent and create success on their own terms.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Many coaches are successful, but some are not very successful. From your experience or perspective, what are the main factors that distinguish successful coaches from unsuccessful ones? What are your “Five Things You Need To Create a Highly Successful Career As a Life or Business Coach”? If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

While we each define success differently, I see successful people as those that keep going and keep serving wholeheartedly despite the challenges. They work on elevating two key things: Their mindset, and the skills needed to operate at their next level.

In order for any coach to see the kind of growth (revenue, impact, clients) they want in their business, they need to have a fail-proof business plan that is unique-to-them. One that is aligned with their strengths, gifts and what they offer in their business.

Craft your fail-proof plan to a highly successful career as a coach by applying these 5 things:

1- Build your coaching business around something you are really passionate about and love. Create a vision for what that will look like, and let that vision guide you just like a north star on your journey.

2-Align what your mind wants with what your heart is truly craving: This alignment will give you clarity on your path and on the route that is best suited for you specifically, so you can reach your version of success and be fulfilled with it. It will also give you the confidence to show up authentically and unapologetically in the world.

I don’t know about you, but I’ve been down a conventional path before that I thought would give me the success I wanted. But when I got there, it didn’t feel as fulfilling as I thought..so don’t make that mistake!! Your heart and mind alignment will guide you towards the right opportunities to take, this alignment will empower you to leave the one-size-fits-all strategies at the door and lean into a success plan that’s tailored specifically for you!

3- Build relationships and deep connections with your clients and future clients which will help you build a loyal community and network that is rooted in genuine support, without ulterior motives. This deep emotional connection will take you from a stranger online, to the mentor and coach your audience and clients trust and want to work with.

4- Leverage a soul-aligned sales system to attract, connect & convert your dream clients on repeat.

Here’s the thing — To grow and scale a business in 2021 and beyond, you need a funnel. But a conventional sales funnel will not express your essence and won’t help you to stand out authentically online. What you really need is a soul-aligned sales strategy-That is a funnel strategy that is rooted in alignment between you and everything you do in your business.

Imagine your business funnel as a wheel with you at the center of it. The wheel is made up of 4 elements: Your vision, your offers, your messaging, and your visibility. When the 4 elements are aligned and infused with your essence, your business wheel will turn smoothly without bumps in the road. You will create the ultimate alignment in your business, one that will help you reach your next level of growth, while having a business that fully represents you.

5- Elevate your visibility online by leaning into visibility and marketing plans that feel good to you: The ones that play to your unique strengths and help you shine and captivate your dream clients authentically. Reflect on which marketing and visibility channels you have resistance towards, and go with those that feel like a natural next step to you.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen coaches make when they start their business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

The most common mistakes I see that derail start-up coaches and entrepreneurs are:

1- Wanting quick results and being in love with the idea of being successful, instead of doing the work to be successful. That shows up in entrepreneurs who invest in programs that they don’t finish or in expensive automation tools upfront that they don’t need in the beginning stages. They do not, however, invest in improving their mindset and the skills they need to run a successful business…in the process they feel completely frustrated, overwhelmed, and wonder why things are not working out.

This could be avoided by leaning into a plan that is crafted specifically for them, tailored for their unique needs. Focusing on the essentials in the startup stages, such as market research and getting feedback straight from your ideal clients on what they need, then crafting an offer they feel excited about. Only adding in automation at later stages when they have crystal clear clarity on their ideal clients, their offers and their messaging.

2- Self sabotage by constantly doubting their steps and not feeling that they’re good enough.

Imagine yourself driving a fast car. As you’re driving, you start stepping on the gas pedal with one foot and on the brakes with the other. The car starts choking, stopping and going. How far can you go this way? Not very far!

Now let’s relate that to coaches and entrepreneurs. There are two distinct sides and behaviors happening. Part of them wants to thrive, to grow, and make immense impact…but there is also a side that is scared to make mistakes, worried about judgment, and doesn’t fully believe they can make it.

They are the car. They have the potential to go fast but they’ve been putting one foot on the gas and one foot on the brakes..so they haven’t gone far yet. Every time they take a step forward towards what they really want, they let doubt, fears and insecurities take over and stop them in their tracks.

What’s holding them back from reaching success and being the person they want to be, is the person in them who is resisting change, who is afraid to show up, who is scared to do more so they don’t fail and open themselves to judgment and criticism.

I talk about alignment often and alignment is what many coaches and entrepreneurs need to stop doubting themselves and their abilities. What they need is to reconcile and align on one direction that feels really good to them. One direction that they fully commit to, so they can press the gas pedal only and move forward.

3- This one is a double edged sword. They either focus on selling too quickly, way before understanding their audience’s needs and building trust with them, or they don’t sell at all. They spend way too much time planning and perfecting, they delay and delay putting an offer out there until they feel ready, and we all know there is no such thing as being ready.

The key to avoiding these three issues is to understand that business is about building relations and trust first. Your clients and audience have so many options to choose from, they will only choose to work with you when you’ve established your like, know, trust factor and they see you as the right expert to take them on their journey.

Based on your experience and success, what are a few of the most important things a coach should know in order to create a Wow! Customer Experience? Please share a story or an example for each.

Delivering a wow customer experience, no matter what business and what industry we’re in, comes down to two main things: Knowing what our clients really want and giving it to them in ways that they couldn’t even imagine.

This is where market research becomes crucial; to learn as much as we can about our clients, who they are, what they need, and what influences their decisions. And market research doesn’t stop after you start acquiring clients. You could leverage market research every time you consider a pivot or a new offer.

When I got the nudge to create my latest framework which infuses intuition into traditional sales funnel strategy to create stronger soul alignment in one’s business, I immediately got in touch with some of my best clients to see where they are at and how I can support them in meeting their current needs. I listened to what was holding them back, listened to the words they used and what they still needed to reach their next level. I shared with them how my new framework could help them and I listened to their feedback again. All that is valuable insight that helped me tailor the program’s content to fit their needs, close the gaps they were experiencing, and continue to wow them at every level of their growth journey.

Lead generation is one of the most important aspects of any business, and particularly in coaching. What are the best ways for a coach to find customers? Can you share some of the strategies you use to generate good, qualified leads?

Lead generation is all about bringing more attention to what we do from the exact people we want to serve. In its simplest forms, when you show up authentically, provide outstanding value upfront, connect and engage with people, you will be growing your ideal audience and attracting qualified leads into your business.

Create easy ways for people to get on your email list. This step is crucial as email marketing remains an incredibly effective channel for driving sales. Create a free opt-in that your ideal clients would be excited about, one that is completely aligned with your offer and aimed to deliver a mini transformation for them.

When people join your email list, they are raising their hand to learn more from you. Through your email, continue to nurture them deeper, provide value, build trust and understand their needs better.

Network online and show your value by providing advice and support in the groups you hang out in. Go in and answer questions other members have asked, share insights, and give advice.

Coaches are similar to startup founders who often work extremely long hours and it’s easy to end up burning the candle at both ends. What would you recommend to your fellow coaches about how to best take care of their physical and mental wellness when starting their business?

Knowing that there is no overnight success and that your business growth is a long term endeavor, start by maintaining a strong mindset and building emotional resilience so you can handle your business needs with all it’s moving parts without being overwhelmed.

Listen to yourself and honor your needs. Establish good habits that nurture you, keep you energized and motivated. Plan ahead and delegate as much as you can so you can stay in your zone of genius.

Start building your network of people that get you, nurture your soul, and add value to your life. These will be the people that can totally relate to what you are going through and can offer support and guidance when you need it.

Invest in yourself to learn the skills you need to grow a thriving business. Work with a coach early on in your entrepreneurial journey if you can, it will help you go from where you are to where you need to be faster, and with minimal detours.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Three years ago, I started the movement I was strongly called for: To empower more women to stand in their power, create and live their best life, through entrepreneurship.

My goal is to continue growing Next Level Entrepreneur into an academy and a hub of resources, courses and tools to support the advancement of women, especially minority and immigrant women in business, to create real social impact, and empower them to feel confident to pursue their dreams and change their lives!

We are blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Where do I begin!?! I have a long list of inspiring leaders that I follow and get inspired by.

From the retail world, two people top my list. The first one is the CEO of Target, Brian Cornell. I didn’t have the chance to work under his leadership as I had relocated to Canada when he took over, but I am a big fan of his and his innovative leadership. I follow Target news regularly (I mean don’t we all!?) and I feel what he’s done and how he has taken Target to the next level since he took over is very inspiring.

The second person I would like to connect with would be Sarah Jordan, CEO of Mastermind Toyz. I’m particularly fond of her authentic leadership and what she is doing to support children and bring fun and play into more homes.

I would also love to meet and have a chat with two women leaders I find very inspiring. Arianna Huffington. A force to be reckoned with. I admire her as an immigrant woman who paved her path to greatness and continues to bring crucial issues such as well-being to the forefront. And Rima Fakih, former Miss USA, a powerful Lebanese-American social advocate. I admire how she honors her values, and shines a light on the needs of the Lebanese society through her work with the United Nations- World Food Program (WFP) and her support of the Children’s Cancer Center of Lebanon.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

They can follow my work on NextLevelEntrepreneurs.com or connect with me online on their favorite social media Platform: Instagram, Linkedin or Facebook.

For those who are looking to pivot online to generate extra streams of income and would love to connect in person, feel free to schedule a call with me here and grab my free-guide to grow and scale a Soul-Full business online.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!