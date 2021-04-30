Hailey Parkes: “Outsource the things you don’t enjoy”

Outsource the things you don’t enjoy. I feel like I’ve spent a lot of time on things I don’t enjoy doing in the past only to realize I could have outsourced the task to someone who does enjoy it & spent my time doing what I love.

As a part of this interview series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Hailey Parkes.

Hailey Parkes is a Speaker, Spiritual Leader, Timeline Therapist & Medium. She is also the host of “Awaken the Woman Within” Podcast & a leading voice for the next generation. With huge life experience & a traumatic upbringing, Hailey’s story is one that will inspire many. Hailey’s mission is to help raise the collective consciousness through speaking, mediumship, healing modalities & science-based coaching. She passionately guides women who are ready to serve at the highest level to create a massive impact. Hailey knows this work will be life-long for her & is excited to expand her work globally.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

Yes, of course. My childhood was a little different to the norm. My family had very little money and my Dad was in and out of prison whilst my mum was heavily addicted to heroin. My siblings and I were in and out of foster care due to the trauma we faced. More often than not I found myself stepping into my masculine energy even as a young girl to support my mum through her life struggles. Unfortunately, my Dad was tragically killed in prison when I was in my first year of high school at twelve years old. So, as you can imagine, I had to grow up quite quickly given the circumstances. After my dads death, our family fell apart & we ended up back in care where my siblings & I finished school & moved out to start our own lives.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Oh, this one is tough! I have so many! But I guess I’ll have to go with the one that is tattooed down my spine — it says, “Strength is what we gain from the madness we survive” I got it at a time when I really didn’t think I had anymore strength to go on in life.. but I just kept going.

You have been blessed with much success. In your opinion, what are the top three qualities that you possess that have helped you accomplish so much? If you can, please share a story or example for each.

Oh, thank you that’s really kind. I think for me, the qualities I possess that have helped me in business have been vulnerability, authenticity & certainty. I’ve built my business foundations based on being as real & authentic as I can be. Being certain of who I am & what I’m here to offer has definitely helped me to attract aligned clients & achieve rapid success.

There was a time recently where I had to get really certain about what I wanted to create for myself & that really helped me identify the areas where I should have been showing up as all of me instead of “parts” of me, which was super uncomfortable! Once I got out of my own way, doors started opening & I quickly realized the universe always had my back.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about ‘Second Chapters’. Can you tell our readers about your career experience before your Second Chapter?

Yes, so everyone’s always so shocked when they hear what I did prior to my soul work. In fact, they usually laugh! So, I actually started out in real-estate where I spent nearly eight years managing an office of sales agents. I learnt a lot from this chapter & I look back at it now & totally understand why I had to go through that to get to where I am today.. because one of my strengths in sales of course & I really like to have fun with it. There’s a massive stigma around sales, that it’s sleezy… and I don’t think it has to be this way. So, I really enjoy bringing fun into this part of my business, especially when teaching my clients how to covert leads into sales, it’s all about energetics! After all, money is just energy right!

And how did you “reinvent yourself” in your Second Chapter?

So just before I quit my 9–5 job in real-estate, I realized I was totally living out of alignment with my values. Yes I loved my job, but I knew there was more out there for me. I had a big story & I wanted to help people, you know.. create an impact in the world! But I just didn’t know how that was going to manifest..

Until one day, I discovered a healing modality called “Timeline therapy” and I truly believe “it found me” if you know what I mean? It really came into my life at this time when I knew I had a lot of inner work to do around my childhood.. so I went on this healing journey & timeline therapy was the start of it.

It made such a huge impact in my life in just a few weeks that I KNEW I had to share it with the world. It was a FULL BODY yes for me. I instantly signed up for the course & within four months became a certified NLP Practitioner & Timeline Therapist which allowed me to leave my job & go all in on my business.

Can you tell us about the specific trigger that made you decide that you were going to “take the plunge” and make your huge transition?

Oh yeah! I had quite the “wake up” call.. just a month prior to quitting my job I was diagnosed with an auto immune condition called fibromyalgia. It left me bed ridden in a world of pain for 3 weeks.. my immune system was shutting down & spirit was forcing me out of my job. I had a serious “inner conflict” & it was completely out of alignment with my values. Within just a few weeks of this happening I knew I had to leave, there was no other option. It was health or job, I picked my health.

What did you do to discover that you had a new skillset inside of you that you haven’t been maximizing? How did you find that and how did you ultimately overcome the barriers to help manifest those powers?

While I was healing from the auto immune & dealing with my suppressed emotions from childhood, I was doing a lot of shadow work & really integrating what I was learning about myself so I could become the best possible coach & guide for others. But when I really discovered my gifts was when I was going through my spiritual awakening, which I’m still navigating today — I truly believe its life long & it never really ends. But during the early stages I had connected with a Psychic Medium who started to mentor me to help me open up to my mediumship & really start to embrace these gifts rather than close off from them. That’s really when it started & from there I started to embody this as a coach & healer.

How are things going with this new initiative? We would love to hear some specific examples or stories.

Gosh, they are going magnificently! It’s funny, talk about divine timing! As I’m answering this I’m looking at the date going “omg, its actually my 1 year anniversary in business” so how’s that for timing! Hahaha!

Wow, what a time to reflect & answer this type of question. Well 12 months ago, I certainly didn’t think I would be here doing an interview like this & have built a six figure business so rapidly, and I certainly would never have thought I would be doing my mediumship & be running retreats. All of it just blows my mind to be honest! I’m so grateful to have had all these incredible opportunities come my way.. but I’m also very proud of how far I’ve come too.

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Yes, I have so many people that have helped me get to where I am today.. but the person I am truly grateful for is my partner, Tom. He’s been my biggest supporter since day 1. I still remember the first time I told him I wanted to start a side hustle before I even discovered timeline therapy.. he doesn’t understand it but he 100% backed me & was in my corner from the word go. He’s on his own journey of self-discovery atm & I’m really enjoying being his support network now the tables have turned. So many exciting things were creating together behind the scenes — all will be revealed in time.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started in this new direction?

Interesting story… hmm the first thing that comes to mind is probably the doors opening & the opportunities I’ve been presented with recently. The first one being in February this year, I asked my spirit guides to help me manifest a book opportunity… and within just one week I was asked to write a chapter in a multi-author book called “Legacy Speaks”. Such a profound moment for me. The book features 25 inspiring women sharing their stories & what legacy means to them. It’s full of some incredibly potent shares. It comes out May 7th & will be available on amazon & I believe some of the launch proceeds will be going to a charity which is so nice to hear. I believe they are currently choosing the charity as we speak, so I’m excited to hear which foundation they decide on. Make sure you get yourself a copy!

Did you ever struggle with believing in yourself? If so, how did you overcome that limiting belief about yourself? Can you share a story or example?

Oh hell yeah I did! I think we all struggle with self doubt at some point in our business. The way that I move through that is quite simple. I use an NLP technique where I ask myself is this belief true? Or is this something I can discover the root cause to & create a new empowering belief system to replace it in order to build unstoppable belief in myself? Usually it works, it’s a quick re-frame that can pull you out of that lack mindset & back into alignment with absolute truth.

In my own work I usually encourage my clients to ask for support before they embark on something new. How did you create your support system before you moved to your new chapter?

Ahh, yes.. support is something I’ve really struggled with. Being the “black sheep” of the family, I’ve always been the rule breaker. The one that does things differently & seeks to explore things beyond the naked eye. My family have never understood me & therefore I never really gained any encouragement or support. In saying that, I feel like I’ve had a great support network & community online within the healing & coaching world. I have many spiritual gurus & friends who love & support me like a family would.

Starting a new chapter usually means getting out of your comfort zone, how did you do that? Can you share a story or example of that?

Yes, I’m the QUEEN of stepping out of my comfort zone, it’s a bit of a superpower I have been gifted with I believe! A great quote I have engrained in me is “Feel the fear & do it anyway” It rings true to my soul & really lights me up when I say it. There’s something about fear that drives me.. I guess it leads back to childhood.. being in a high state of stress & survival.. I was often in a lot of fear. Fear became part of my coding & therefore has helped me navigate things in my adulthood pretty well.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 things I wish someone told me before I started leading my organization” and why? Please share a story or example for each.

The first would be, outsource the things you don’t enjoy. I feel like I’ve spent a lot of time on things I don’t enjoy doing in the past only to realize I could have outsourced the task to someone who does enjoy it & spent my time doing what I love.

Second would be “You don’t need another course, coach or certification” Ahhh this one is a big LESSON I’ve learnt in business. I’ve spent close to 50k dollars in coaching in the past 6 months alone & although it always pays it self off & brings so much more abundance to my life.. I really didn’t NEED it. Some of this money could have been invested elsewhere to create a passive income — but that’s okay & I’ve learnt the lesson now.

Third would be, make sure you’re in total alignment before launching an offering/program or service. If there’s a miss-alignment, it won’t work.

Forth would be, nothing good comes from “hustling”. If it feels forced & your working ridiculous hours breaking your back & losing sleep… than it’s not worth it. I truly believe our best work comes from a place of flow. If you’ve filled your cup up & you’re absolutely choosing you before anyone else, the right clients & dollars will come in with ease.

Fifth follows on from the last one, and that is to always put yourself first. Having a spiritual practice that you do each day really sets up the frame from your day & can make such a huge different to the outcome. If you are honoring yourself before you start giving to others, it will shine through & ooze you’re your coaching, energetically. People will feel your energy & that’s what attracts them to you. I’ve always loved the quote “Be the energy you wish to attract”.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

Gosh this so hard!!! I wish I could help everyone.. but If I had to choose, I would bring different subjects into schools to teach children what they really need to know that will help them in life. Educating them on topics like; how to protect themselves from danger, spirituality, holistic health, how to manage their finances, the universal laws, how we can give back to the world, teach them about poverty, global warming, looking after the planet… Ahh so many things!

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them. 🙂

Oh, that’s cool! I’m not sure if these people “fit” the category but some people I would absolutely squeeze the juice out of would be, some authors I really look up too.. Jay Shetty, Melissa Ambrosini, Sahara Rose, Tony Robbins.. ah so many!

How can our readers further follow your work online?

You can find me at:

PODCAST: Awaken the woman within Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/au/podcast/awaken-the-woman-within/id1554819070

WEBSITE: www.haileyparkes.com

INSTAGRAM: www.instagram.com/hailey.parkes/

FACEBOOK: www.facebook.com/Haileyparkescoaching

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!