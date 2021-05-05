Haider Ali Khan’s Simple Tips For A Healthier Workplace

For many of us, it is simply a fact that we spend more awake time at work than we do at home (unless you work from home). In addition to normal working hours, there are many of us who also eat, socialize and even sleep in the office.

Given the amount of time we spend in the workplace, some experts are concerned that we do not think enough about how our workplaces affect our well-being. There are health risks around every corner, from slip and fall risks to bacteria that are invisible to the naked eye on the desk and handles. It also turns into a lot of sick days that must be used, which costs companies a fortune.

With that in mind, looking at office cleaning cabinets can be just as important as selling opportunities. Here are 8 ways Shared by entrepreneur Haider Ali Khan to make your workplace healthier:

Wipe up spilled items immediately

Always make sure you have a paper towel ready to soak and wipe up spilled items. Keep in mind: Even small puddles can cause slip accidents and injuries. Larger puddles or leaks can cause mold to form, which can lead to allergies and infections, so always tell your office administrator if you notice spills.

Stay organized and safe

Always use folders and other storage systems to hold paper and accessories in place. Imagine if a pair of scissors lay under a bundle of paper and someone tried to lift the bundle. This can result in the person cutting themselves. You can reduce the number of workplace accidents drastically by being more organized.

Tell sick staff to stay home

A single sick person at work can infect more than half of all surfaces in your office before lunchtime. It includes telephones, desks, printers, handles, elevator buttons and kitchen utensils.

Wash your hands

Contact with the hands, rather than coughing and sneezing, was worst when it came to spreading bacteria and viruses in the workplace. Therefore, always have a hand sanitiser or antibacterial wet wipes in the office to reduce the risk of infection, especially when you get to work before going home and before meals. Also, make sure you dry your hands – bacteria are easier to attach to damp hands than to dry.

Clean desks and other work surfaces

It is not just the common rooms that are in the risk zone. Desks, keyboards and telephones are also danger zones for bacteria and they are often shared by several people. If you receive a conversation, write with a pen or flip through some paperwork while eating lunch, you will also get bacteria in the bargain. Therefore, encourage everyone to use antibacterial cleaning spray and wipes to keep their work surfaces clean and to keep lunch away from the work material while eating.

Keep hallways free

Proper storage systems for cables and other items can reduce the risk of sick leave due to injuries. Boxes and electrical cables located in corridors and wide exits can easily cause accidents. Just think of all the times you have gone back to your desk from the printer without seeing where you are going – it’s easy to stumble and fall.

Take care of even the smallest wounds

Even the smallest ones can become inflamed, so do not ignore small abrasions or cuts – take care of them immediately to prevent annoying infections and lost work time. Make sure everyone knows where the first aid kit is in the office, not just those who know first aid (they are also on vacation once in a while). And keep in mind that dressing products have an expiration date, so make sure someone regularly checks that everything is as it should be.

Respect your colleagues’ hypersensitivity

You may think that your aftershave, desk plant or bowl of peanuts is not a problem at all, but remember that your colleagues may have life-threatening allergies to them. Always respect your colleagues’ allergies, not only to prevent sick leave but also to encourage a cozier and healthier work environment.

Use these tips to create a work environment where everyone thrives and feels good.

Haider Ali Khan is a well-known serial entrepreneur, investor, author, and cyber security expert from Australia.