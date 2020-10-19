How Hải Vân Stays Focused During Her Busiest Days

Thrive Global: Tell us about a small change you have implemented in your life to improve your focus or productivity during these challenging times. What did you do, and what impact have you seen from introducing this new healthy habit?

Hải Vân: I start the day with a well prioritized to-do list, and I always plan for “distraction time.” That time includes checking the news, reading my emails, and responding to Slack messages. I deliberately plan those little breaks into the calendar instead of letting them hijack my concentration while working on other tasks.

TG: Tell us about a small change you have implemented in your life to improve the way you connect with others. What did you do, and what impact have you seen from introducing this new healthy habit?

HV: I’ve started expanding the circle of routine one-on-ones. I keep them short with a stronger focus on how the person is feeling and thinking. Also, since we’ve come back to the office, I have started spending more time randomly talking to anyone I come across about random things! I just like to make small talk to whoever is around, like the tea lady, and other team members I have never worked with directly.

TG: Tell us about a small change you have implemented in your life to improve either your sleep, nutrition habits, or movement. What did you do, how do you sustain this habit, and how has it improved your life?

HV: I’ve started planning a family weekly menu and only having snacks that are in the meal plans available in the fridge. I’ve also implemented a 15-minute meditation before I go to sleep each night.

TG: What’s one piece of advice would you give your younger self about reducing stress or avoiding burnout?

HV: I would advise myself to talk to someone else about the stress you’re feeling, and understand what is causing it. Don’t ignore it or try to solve it all by yourself.

TG: What is your joy trigger?

HV: Seeing things grow — whether it’s my garden plants, my children, or my members of my team learning new things.