Hacking HR: Introducing Enrique Rubio to Israel HR’s and Interactive Workshop with Dalia Feldheim

There are important conversations that we need to be having throughout society nowadays, and the HR's of the world have a lot of influence in that regard.

For the last two years I’ve watched Hacking HR founder Enrique Rubio bring more and more circles of people together from all over the world to have these conversations. He has literally dedicated his life to this task of rewriting the book of HR, which was long overdue for a serious rehaul. So we’re very excited for this first virtual event where he’ll come face to face with the top HR’s in Israel mainly from the high-tech sector.

This is an opportunity to hear about all the amazing things he has to offer HR executives in Israel, and for them to connect to this growing global community. One of the things to come out of all these discussions is the new HR manifesto we all contributed to creating together. Over all these months Enrique has produced dozens of incredible events with hundreds of speakers. I really recommend following Enrique to keep up with everything that’s going on in the shifting world of HR.

Recent happenings are the launch of the Hacking HR Podcast and a brand new website for Hacking HR’s 2021 Global Online Conference and Workshop. He is also the founder of GROW, that brings HR leaders together online where they get immersed in a fantastic learning experience. And, more importantly during these times we are going through, it allows them to build a strong network of support for each of them. 

Together we will explore where the fuel will come from for creating a better world with the right values. Women have such an important role in this process. Not because we’re better than men! This is not a competition! This is about finding the right balance between the genders, which is the key to unlocking all the good in our world.

Josia Nakash

Workshop on Compassionate Leadership

Following Enrique’s presentation Dalia Feldheim will lead us into an important discussion about Lead (More) Like a Girl, which is all about balancing the male and female energy in a way that makes our world more sustainable. See her TED talk on this topic: http://bit.ly/DaliaFeldheimTED

As I said in my first Hebrew live. this may sound like a fluffy topic but it’s not. Dalia is taking us into a very significant and meaningful discussion in breakout rooms. Together we will explore where the fuel will come from for creating a better world with the right values. Women have such an important role in this process. Not because we’re better than men! This is not a competition! This is about finding the right balance between the genders, which is the key to unlocking all the good in our world.

WHERE & WHEN

Online Event, September 2, 2020 17:00 (Register)

AGENDA

17:00 – 17:05 – Welcome & Introducing Enrique

17:05 – 17:25 – Presentation & Q&A with Enrique Rubio, Founder of Hacking HR 

17:25 – 18:15 – Interactive workshop with Dalia Feldheim 

18:15 – 18:30 – Conclusion & Ideas for future events

PANELISTS

Enrique Rubio – Founder of Hacking HR

Josia Nakash, Hacking HR TLV Chapter

Dalia Feldheim – Chief Magnificence Officer

Nava Kazaz – Chief People Officer at Stratasys

Chen Ferder – Chief People Officer at NSO Group

Josia Nakash, Founder of the Good Vibe Agency

Dedicated to sharing all the good from Israel with the world.

