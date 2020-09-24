Productivity…doing more in less time. Without any blockage, the flow of your work continue. We’ll do so many things to increase our productivity, but we never follow or do it in the right way. The only way to increase it, is to have regular habits. Habits makes routine, routine regularize our day, thus increase in our productivity. Here I’ll share you few habits to increase productivity. Dear friends please try make these habits for the better productivity and better you.

Wake up Early

Wake up early in the morning is the best thing you ever do in yourself. You can save 1-2 hours by getting up early than usual. Within that 1-2 hours you can finish majority of your work before others start their work. Without any distractions in the morning, you can finish fifty percent of your work in the early hours that lead to high productivity.

Routines

Having routines shape your day. If you don’t have routine, the day will go haphazard. When you have regular routine, you can rule your day, you will observe the constant flow in your day. With proper intervals you can do many things, thus increase in the productivity with routines, there will be more work & less wastage of time.

Planning

Planning… the most important factor for everyone and everything. Without proper planning nothing can be done. Planning is must. When you start planning your day, you will see the difference in the sequence of work . Without planning, surely your work will consume much of your time, shortage of time….show the path of tension, stress, lack of sleep, lack of fun, lack of family time and ended up in the different story. So better plan your day, to increase productivity and to enjoy the work life balance.