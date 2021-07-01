Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Habits That Successful Entrepreneurs Should Adopt | Sumit Selli

Each successful entrepreneur shares something in common: the desire to succeed no matter what. Some people are far more successful in this endeavor than others. Luckily, the most high-profile investors and startup founders share similar habits in their daily lives. By emulating these habits, it’s possible that you, too, could become a successful entrepreneur. Here are a few of those habits.

Reading isn’t everyone’s favorite hobby, but it’s a great way to increase your knowledge and expand your worldview. Successful entrepreneurs dedicate themselves to reading for several hours each day, whether that time be first thing in the morning or before you go to bed at night. There are plenty of books dedicated to entrepreneurship that you can sink into, letting you gain more knowledge about your field than before. If you don’t have a moment to sit down and read, listening to audiobooks works just as well.

Though this might seem like the opposite of what you want to hear, every good entrepreneur makes sure they have a healthy sleeping habit. Sleep impacts more of your life than you’d realize: your health, your ability to work, how you think, your decision-making skills, and so much more. Rather than working yourself to the bone, make sure you get a few extra hours of quality sleep to get yourself into a healthy mindset for your day. 

Much like getting enough sleep, making sure you get enough exercise is important to both your mental and physical health. This doesn’t mean you have to go on an exercising spree; no one is expecting an entrepreneur to look like a professional bodybuilder. However, spending some time either in the morning or after work to exercise will help strengthen not only your body but your mind as well. Do some yoga in the morning, or take your dog for a long walk along a hiking trail. Just make sure you’re getting yourself moving.

Burnout is a real struggle in the business world, and entrepreneurs are especially prone to suffering from it. The constant need to answer emails or take your work home can drain you considerably until you become unhealthy. If you want to keep yourself healthy and ready for whatever comes your way, you need to make time for yourself to relax during the day. If it doesn’t come naturally to you, schedule a period of time each day to do nothing but relax—don’t let anything take this time away from you. You’ll be better off in the long run because of it.

    Sumit Selli, Partner at LAS Group

    Sumit Selli ACA is a London, UK-based Accounting and Advisory professional and a Partner at LAS Accountants Group. In his role with the firm, he specializes in wealth preservation, business consultancy, and tax preparation and planning strategies. As a Partner, Sumit works closely with clients to ensure strong relationships with clients and stakeholders alike. 

    Sumit Selli has spent the past 7+ years as a Partner at LAS Group. Additionally, in his career, he has accumulated experience and industry insight through a number of different roles. In 2014, Sumit stepped into a Chairman role with Ccuoco; a year later, he decided to forge an entrepreneurial path and establish Richmond Globex SA. Serving as the Co-Founder, Sumit worked to establish the corporation as a leader in investment management, working with private clients and also offering financial advisory services to investment companies and private investors alike. Sumit has also been a Trustee at the Wavell Room since 2018 and the Director at Whitefields Research Limited since May 2020. 

