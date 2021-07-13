Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Habits of Successful Business Owners

Your success as a business owner depends on the habits you have. Good habits can lead your business to survive or even thrive, while bad habits lead to failure. So if you want your business to succeed, here are some of the habits of successful business owners. Get help Successful business owners wear many hats, […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Your success as a business owner depends on the habits you have. Good habits can lead your business to survive or even thrive, while bad habits lead to failure. So if you want your business to succeed, here are some of the habits of successful business owners.

Get help

Successful business owners wear many hats, but they can’t be an expert in everything. That’s why asking for help from professionals and experts is essential. As you grow your business, make sure to network and surround yourself with various professionals who can help you make big decisions. This will allow you to focus more on the many day-to-day jobs that require your attention. 

To continue reading, visit anthonykopiecki.com

    AnthonyKopieckiNY

    Anthony Kopiecki, Business focused MD

    Anthony Kopiecki is a New York based MD with a passion for business. He believes that the patient should come first in healthcare, and is always striving to blend his desire to impact the world with his professional goals. He believes that you shouldn't have to make a choice between helping people and making a living. 

    In 2018, he co-founded Cathexis Designs, a small business that focuses on designing technologically advanced garments, an organization he is still involved with today. He has also served as Medical Director for Cell Vaults in New York City, during which time he was responsible for engaging with prospective clients to evaluate clinical opportunities, and also helped with the commercialization and adoption of new-to-market consumer health products. He is currently a client advisor at Cloud Latitude, developing custom IT solutions for clients while collaborating with the sales team to craft and execute strategic digital transformations. Anthony plays a key role in leading efforts across the business development lifecycle. He conducts discovery meetings and identifies any areas of potential growth within the organization.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Steve Feld, Biz Coach Steve: “I am more than willing to help people achieve their goals and dreams”

    by Ben Ari
    Community//

    Lisa Hudson: “Lead By Example ”

    by Ben Ari
    Community//

    Dr. Karen Semien-McBride: “Coaching is a necessity”

    by Ben Ari
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.