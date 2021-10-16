H I Yates: “Know your worth”

Know your worth — Have confidence that you are enough, that you have the ability or will learn skills to achieve your goals. Also, charge what you deserve for the value of your service or product. I provided my workshops for free for years before I started my company and even after starting my company I didn’t charge much. So, recognize how much time and effort you put into your products and services, the value they offer, and know you’re worth getting paid for what you have to offer. Oddly enough, people will value what you’re selling depending on your price. So, know the difference between undercutting yourself, ripping people off, and being fair.

Many successful people reinvented themselves in a later period in their lives. Jeff Bezos worked in Wall Street before he reinvented himself and started Amazon. Sara Blakely sold office supplies before she started Spanx. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was a WWE wrestler before he became a successful actor and filmmaker. Arnold Schwarzenegger went from a bodybuilder, to an actor to a Governor. McDonald’s founder Ray Kroc was a milkshake-device salesman before starting the McDonalds franchise in his 50’s.

How does one reinvent themselves? What hurdles have to be overcome to take life in a new direction? How do you overcome those challenges? How do you ignore the naysayers? How do you push through the paralyzing fear?

In this series called “Second Chapters; How I Reinvented Myself In The Second Chapter Of My Life “ we are interviewing successful people who reinvented themselves in a second chapter in life, to share their story and help empower others.

As a part of this interview series, I had the pleasure of interviewing H. I. Yates.

Author of Dissolving the Anchor, CEO and Founder of Luv Mrk, H. I. Yates challenges outdated perceptions to cultivate a better life and world.

She dedicates her time to speaking engagements and coaching to bring to light the elements that create disparaging views of self and others in order to un-accept those beliefs and generate a positive self-identity and a humanizing perception of others. Her transformative workshops and coaching sessions, along with stimulating events and multimedia productions are customized for you to cultivate a constructive mindset that preserves and endorses the peace, love, kindness, and happiness growing within to be projected out into your communities and spread around the world.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

My childhood consisted of loneliness, financial insecurity, self-harm, substance use, and suicidal ideation. Good times, right?! That might not be the fun and lighthearted way to start this interview, but thankfully, I went from years of having a low or non-existent sense of worth to finally valuing myself and being aware of what I have within me to manage and overcome adversities and found a way to create a life I enjoyed by my standards.

My self-devaluing views began when I was around five. My mother left a troubled marriage and we moved in with her parents. There were eleven of us that lived in my grandparents’ house. It was my aunts, uncles, cousins, my mom, and sisters and I under one roof. I was the youngest in the family and my cousins and sisters built relationships with each other. There were times they would include me, but for the most part I hung out with my grandma since my mom was always working, or I hung out with other kids in the neighborhood. Being that I felt like I didn’t fit in with the family, I felt alone, unlovable and unwanted.

When my mother remarried, we moved into an environment where there wasn’t a lot of ethnic diversity and that was when views of my racial identity were impacted. I experienced microaggressions and blatant racism. I had friends, but there were times I experienced exclusion. Granted, I may have been excluded on some occasions because I could typically only participate in activities that were free. Or maybe they felt I was using them at times to eat or play with their electronics. My sisters and I didn’t have the same luxuries or access to a lot of food until our parents got home from work and made dinner. I also felt unattractive because I wasn’t asked out on dates. That could have been due to other reasons besides my race and physical features, maybe it didn’t help that I wasn’t creative enough yet to know how to make hand me downs or non-trendy clothes look fashionable.

The media and what I learned in school also had a role in affecting the way I viewed myself and my sense of worth. In school we were only taught about our oppression. I didn’t learn about the innovators, scientists, doctors, entrepreneurs, millionaires, or learn any resilient and triumphant stories from Black perspectives and voices.

I also didn’t see princesses, heroes, love interests, bosses, and leaders that looked like me in mainstream movies, cartoons, and TV shows. I didn’t see people who reflected my image represented as beautiful on

billboards and magazine covers or see dolls of varying skin tones and hairstyles, natural or otherwise, to encourage confidence in my identity and appearance. Entertainment represented us as gangsters, villains, slaves, and any other characters that signified as unintelligent, submissive, dangerous, unattractive, and incapable of loving or being loved. And the news reinforced those views showing our image as criminals.

I wasn’t aware at the time that all of those elements were teaching the devaluation of our humanity, worth, intellect, culture, physical features, morals, and values. So, with my personal experiences, certain life challenges, learning from how we were represented and our lack of representation, all of this kept telling me the story that I was unlovable, I didn’t matter, I was lesser than, and I wasn’t capable of achieving anything. I believed that story, and once it became my truth it became my reality.

To escape my feelings of loneliness, worthlessness, and hopelessness, I would drink and get high. Those escape methods were fun at first, until I ended up feeling empty and at 16. At that point, I couldn’t rationalize a reason to keep living.

After surviving my suicide attempt my grandmother had me meet with a spiritual guide. She told me that when we know our purpose it gives us a reason to live. Hearing those words didn’t improve my life instantly but I was encouraged to find my purpose and put forth the effort to evolve over time.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

When a friend told me, “Everyday you wake up, you have been given another chance to make your life better.” That statement had me realize that if I’m given the opportunity to wake up to another day, I had a choice in what I wanted to do with that day. It woke me up to being aware of my autonomy to make decisions that would be good for me today and realize what I could do today that could benefit me in the future. In time I realized that I needed to be strategic with my decisions if I wanted certain outcomes that will give me a stable future, as well as bring me peace and happiness.

You have been blessed with much success. In your opinion, what are the top three qualities that you possess that have helped you accomplish so much? If you can, please share a story or example for each.

Self-awareness, determination, and I choose to change what I cannot accept.

Having self-awareness has allowed me to realize what thoughts are holding me back and what I can do to break through barriers placed by others or myself. I realize when my inner critic shows up to have me doubt my abilities or tear me down to the point I won’t think I’m enough or capable of achieving goals. When I notice that harmful internal dialogue or negative self-talk I’m able to choose to listen to my inner advocate to remember my abilities and maintain the motivation to continue learning and stay on track with implementing the necessary steps that produce beneficial results.

I’m determined to maintain or grow the success of my company because I want to effectively be making a positive difference in people’s lives. If I’m successful that means I have the financial stability to do what I love full time.

I choose to change what I cannot accept because for so long I didn’t know I had a choice. I was reacting to life instead of intentionally making choices that allowed me to be the one causing the effect I want. I also assess circumstances to see what’s within my control. I either need to manage my emotions for what is unchangeable or acknowledge my abilities to change what I am unwilling to accept.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about ‘Second Chapters’. Can you tell our readers about your career experience before your Second Chapter?

I was commonly working just to get by in the moment or making bad financial choices that it led me to constantly living with friends or family. For so long I had no career and worked two or three different jobs a year without having any strategies in place for establishing some form of a professional life that would offer financial stability. When I didn’t think I would have a future, I wasn’t recognizing what I was good at or developing any of my talents so I could have a career.

Some doors opened for me and I chose not to enter either because I didn’t want to be stuck working somewhere I didn’t really want to be, or because I was unaware and didn’t trust my ability to develop skills or expand them to efficiently do the work. I unfortunately had a negative mindset where I complained regularly, saw the worst in everything, or had excuses for why I couldn’t do more in life. Saying “can’t” was my motto.

When I finally started changing my mindset I started my own company to do what I was passionate about. Creating a professional future my way was what I needed to get my life on track, but it didn’t come easy for me. Everyone around me was succeeding, and I wondered why it wasn’t working for me. I kept breaking even or losing money, I rationed meals and other essentials to afford being able to run my company, I had episodes when I didn’t believe in myself, no matter how hard I worked, I kept facing barriers and felt like I was getting pushed down every time I got up. I had people tell me that if I was following my true calling or if I had a positive mindset, then all the right things would be gravitating to me. I questioned if I was on the right path and wondered what my thoughts were repelling, why I was still not advancing. Would I ever be able to stop working other jobs and have my company be my career?

And how did you “reinvent yourself” in your Second Chapter?

After the first business I owned and the second business I co-owned didn’t go well, with my current company Luv Mrk, I was ready to succeed. Luv Mrk is a coaching company that guides people to value themselves and others and since this means so much to me, I had to be ready to maintain achieving Luv Mrk’s mission.

In addition to providing effective self-empowerment workshops and diversity, equity, and inclusion training that, my business is doing well because I have support, available resources, and I’m also confidently and actively doing what I need to obtain and maintain success. I used every past job and hardship as lessons so I could have the ability to plan and implement achievable strategic steps to ensure I am actively and intentionally making good money moves while maintaining sincere focus on making a positive difference. To sustain professional growth, I choose to keep learning and make changes where needed to improve my skills and myself and break bad habits to cultivate beneficial patterns.

So, to reinvent myself I had to embrace discovering who I am and will evolve into.

Can you tell us about the specific trigger that made you decide that you were going to “take the plunge” and make your huge transition?

When I couldn’t keep living how I was living. When my bad choices and inability to be aware of each choice I made created certain outcomes that led me to once again living with a family member, I knew I had to change my life for the better in a way that would last. I had to know what I wanted and figure out what I needed to get me there.

What did you do to discover that you had a new skillset inside of you that you haven’t been maximizing? How did you find that and how did you ultimately overcome the barriers to help manifest those powers?

I don’t know if I discovered a new skillset or if it was just my desire to do more to guide people to know what they have within them to live a life that they choose, where they feel more at peace, happy, and fulfilled. I self-published my book Dissolving the Anchor and people have shared the breakthroughs they have had because of it; in addition, some new collaborations have transpired. For this to happen I had to not let self-doubt creep into my thoughts as I wrote this part memoir and part self-help book or not let fear hold me back from putting it out there into the world.

How are things going with this new initiative? We would love to hear some specific examples or stories.

Before publishing Dissolving the Anchor, I was hired by organizations to lead my workshops, and now I have added new programs to provide private individual and/or group sessions that range from hourly sessions to 8-week programs. I have also been a guest on numerous podcasts, co-organized and participated in a panel discussion on suicide awareness and prevention, I’m working with a non-profit organization to provide a workbook and video series to defeat the inner critic, and numerous other collaborations are in the works.

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

There are several people who I am grateful for. My husband for his ongoing support, whether he’s proofreading my work or giving me hugs and sharing uplifting words when I need a pick me up. My friends who do similar work and our partnerships to work with groups from middle school students to formerly incarcerated adults. All of that work helped me to enrich my programs and gave me the courage to write my book. I’m also grateful for all of the organizations who appreciate what Luv Mrk has to offer and support us with their business.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started in this new direction?

The most interesting thing that has happened to me since I started Luv Mrk is that I continue to believe in myself more and more. I am not afraid to put myself out there if it can help someone realize their autonomy to change their life. So, I now have the courage to share my voice on various platforms. I was in the newspapers and on the news a few times before with my first company when I produced the documentary Saints Rising, with the help of my husband, and with our second company that was an event planning company and we organized two music festivals. However, now the interviews are personal, they’re about my life story. I’m a person who is embracing my newfound braveness and also vulnerability. Sometimes when I’m sharing my experiences in interviews I feel on top of the world and other times, such as during the Suicide Awareness Virtual Panel, I remembered how I felt when I was at the depth of my emotional pain and I started crying. Through everything, I find it interesting that I value myself now, therefore I keep going, I keep learning and I keep making my way through barriers moving forward. I celebrate the wins and when I’m not relaxing, I am intentional with what I do everyday to have a stable future.

Did you ever struggle with believing in yourself? If so, how did you overcome that limiting belief about yourself? Can you share a story or example?

I got over those devaluing, self-critical, limiting beliefs by understanding what developed the beliefs. I recognized what I learned from family, friends, my environment, the media, my culture, school, and so on that taught me I wasn’t enough, wasn’t smart, wasn’t capable, or any cognitive distortions that restricted my ability to know my worth and abilities so I could look at those lessons and not accept them as truth. I had to stop believing those harmful messages were true so they could not longer be my reality. I also needed to face the painful experiences that resulted in my self-defeating beliefs and self-sabotaging behaviors so I could forgive the people involved including myself. Once we can truly forgive others and forgive ourselves for the things we did out of anger, hurt, or being lost, we are able to let go of that past pain from continuing to have a toxic hold on our current life. And once we release the weight of the pain and/or guilt from our past we can look at those experiences as lessons to either prevent a similar occurrence or know how to manage or overcome repeat circumstances.

When you understand what developed your thoughts and emotions you can consciously choose to take your power back because having that awareness allows you to stop agreeing to and accepting those views to be your reality and those experiences to continue crushing your spirit.

Overall, after I figured out who I was I realized my power to take control of my life. I know what I have within me to build and maintain constructive habits that allow me to have the courage to be true to who I am and live life my way so I may be consistently happier.

In my own work I usually encourage my clients to ask for support before they embark on something new. How did you create your support system before you moved to your new chapter?

I simply choose to keep in touch with people who are healthy for me. Whether it’s having dinner or visiting through video conferencing, I maintain relationships with people where we can trust each other and be there for each other to offer support when we need it. But for the most part my support system is my husband, mother, and sisters.

Starting a new chapter usually means getting out of your comfort zone, how did you do that? Can you share a story or example of that?

The way I can handle getting out of my comfort zone is remembering that I’m human. I’m not perfect, so when trying something new or putting myself out there, I realize that if I make a mistake or if I embarrass myself, I know I’ll allow myself to feel whatever emotions that come about and then I’m ready to move forward. I’m nervous when I do my workshops or interviews, and typically feel like I could have done better, but it’s because I care so much that I’m persistent on moving forward. Generally, every time I put myself out there I’m putting my heart out there, so no matter what happens I’m glad I’m not holding myself back.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me before I started leading my organization” and why? Please share a story or example for each.

1. Don’t compare yourself to others

I had friends or kept running into people who were successful, meaning they were able to operate their business full time and had enough money to pay bills and afford more than life essentials. I had to realize that it was okay if I wasn’t where they were yet and believe that I would get there. Because focusing on the belief that everyone else was better off than me, brought me down, it affected my motivation and deterred me from my sincere mission. So, focusing on my own journey has released the weight of the pressure I felt to determine my progress based on others’ accomplishments.

2. Know what you specifically want

How can I know where to drive my car if I don’t have a designation to get to? I had to figure out what my specific goals were so I would know what I needed to do to get there.

3. You cause the effect

Once I understood that my thoughts influenced my actions and my actions created unfavorable or favorable results, outcomes, and experiences, that allowed me to be aware of my thoughts and behaviors so I could know what I needed to do to build constructive thoughts and be strategic with my actions to produce the results, outcomes, and experiences I wanted

4. Build relationships

You will get further when you have people in your life where they can vouch for you, you can give each other business by supporting each other or referring people to each other, and/or you can collaborate.

5. Know your worth

Have confidence that you are enough, that you have the ability or will learn skills to achieve your goals. Also, charge what you deserve for the value of your service or product. I provided my workshops for free for years before I started my company and even after starting my company I didn’t charge much. So, recognize how much time and effort you put into your products and services, the value they offer, and know you’re worth getting paid for what you have to offer. Oddly enough, people will value what you’re selling depending on your price. So, know the difference between undercutting yourself, ripping people off, and being fair.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I would love to inspire a movement where we care about what happens to each other and look at anger, division, and fighting as abnormal, and view respect, kindness, peace, and civility as expected and the norm.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them. 🙂

I would love to sit with Issa Rae to talk about producing a show that’s an adaptation of my book.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

My author website: https://www.hiyates.com/

My business website: https://www.luvmrk.com/

I’m on social media, so if you visit either of those sites we can connect through my author or business social platforms.

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!