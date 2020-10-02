Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Gym Wisdom – Do Not Judge…

Don't judge others when you see what seems to be someone who is not performing or up to the task. You have no idea of the trials they have been through nor the challenges they face that you cannot see.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

You bounce into the gym fresh full of energy and enthusiasm for your fitness workout. Your first station is the cross trainer. You jump on, set the resistance at a reasonable 10 (out of 16 which would be almost impossible) and you start pumping your legs firing at about 160-170 strides a minute. A fair whack!

You look over to the machine next to you and the guy on there is sweating buckets and trundling along at sedate pace. You glance at the display on his machine and he’s only been going 10 minutes and he’s just managing 120-125 strides a minute. You congratulate yourself on your efforts and think to yourself that maybe the guy next to you is not really cut out to be in the gym. He cannot cope with making the effort needed to really get fit. You turn on your music and get into your routine.

Ten minutes later and the chap on the other machine finally gives up, bathed in sweat. He’s done 20 minutes which is reasonable but now he is going for a shower. It is then that you look over and see that the resistance setting on his machine was 15. You had not been able to see that before and you suddenly understand why he was only managing 120 strides a minute.

“Yes thanks, but that last station is a killer after you’ve done 20 minutes each on the first three”.

As he leaves you overhear the conversation he has with the gym manager. “Good workout?”

The moral is do not judge when you see what seems to be someone who is not performing or up to the task. You have no idea of the trials they have been through nor the challenges they face that you cannot see.

Originally published at www.qualitylifetrading.com which brings together sources of  information, knowledge and opportunities to empower people to enhance their physical, emotional, spiritual and financial wellbeing.

Darrrin Hawkins

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Well-Being//

How to Tell Whether Going to the Gym Before Work Is Right for You

by WeWork
Community//

George Foreman III: “Keep doing good and good will come to you”

by Ben Ari
Community//

Getting Healthy- Where to Start? Part Two

by Wendy Young

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.