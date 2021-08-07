Gus Vos of Sierra Wireless: “Ask yourself if you really want to be in that career”

The first thing is to ask yourself if you really want to be in that career. You need to be passionate about the space you’re in — this is not easy and can sometimes take a while to figure out.

5G infrastructure is being installed around the world. At the same time, most people have not yet seen what 5G can offer. What exactly is 5G? How will it improve our lives? What are the concerns that need to be addressed before it is widely adopted?

In our series, called, How 5G Technology May Improve and Impact Our Lives, we are talking to tech and telecom leaders who can share how 5G can impact and enhance our lives.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Gus Vos.

Gus Vos is Chief Scientist at Sierra Wireless. He serves as the company’s 3GPP representative, leading the company’s efforts to optimize the LTE and NR radio access technology standards for the Internet of Things. Gus brings to this role more than 30 years of experience in wide-area wireless communications, having started his career working with proprietary protocols before moving to his current role advocating for standardized cellular protocols. He holds a B.Eng. from the University of Victoria and a M.Eng. from Simon Fraser University.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

Of course. I’ve always really enjoyed designing and building things, even as a kid, and I was good at math and science. I started off my career journey wanting to be an architect, but soon realized that I was able to utilize more of my math skills in engineering, so I decided to pursue an engineering degree in college. Through studying engineering I was then given the opportunity to become a co-op (something like a work/study internship, for those in the United States), and this is where I got some really great experience in various engineering fields. One of the opportunities that I was lucky enough to get was with Motorola working on digital wireless. I ended up really loving what I was doing and fortunately, I was able to stay on and get a job with them post-grad where I really started my career.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

In the late 90s, I worked for a semiconductor company, and we were brainstorming what our next project could be. This was the age where digital communications and digital cameras were really coming alive, and we came up with an idea to put a camera into a cellular phone. After much deliberation, we thought the idea would never take off because the market was too small. It’s a good lesson learned that sometimes it’s not so easy to recognize good ideas in the moment. Hindsight can be a great but very frustrating thing.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

There are two that come to mind. The first is, allegedly, from Henry Ford: “If I had asked people what they wanted, they would have said faster horses.” I like this quote, because I think it’s important to remember that when you’re innovating, you want to listen to your customers so that you can understand their pain points, but I think you also need to see past the surface to find the real problems they’re encountering.

The second is from Arthur C. Clarke: “Any sufficiently advanced technology is indistinguishable from magic.” I like to use the term “automagically” in the sense that you don’t necessarily want people to understand how technology works, just that it does it “automagically.” If one needs to understand how it works to use it, then there is a burden to adoption and thus the technology is not sufficiently advanced, nor is it magical.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I’ve had many great mentors along my career path, but a few people stand out. My grade 11 computer science teacher, Mr. Tam, taught my first structured computer science class, but he also gave us time to do our own projects where I got to create my own driving video game. This was a moment that I really started to get interested in programming because I was given the freedom to work on projects that interested me.

I’ve also had many great managers and people who have believed in me, supported me, and been mentors to me. My manager at Motorola gave me challenging work and the opportunities to be creative, and I’ve also been lucky enough to have great mentors here at Sierra Wireless — like our CTO, Phillippe Guillemette.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Curiosity, hard work, and being proud of your work are all things I would credit as important traits for success. I never shied away from difficult subjects in school, and my curiosity in new things lead to taking classes such as human physiology, and later to developing numerous new ideas and inventions. Hard work is a major component of innovation, and it’s because of my hard work that I now have 35 patents to my name. Finally, being proud of your work is essential because you need to be able to put the time and effort into building something that you’re not afraid to show people.

Are you working on any new or exciting projects? How do you think that will help people?

We can’t support billions of IoT devices by manually building IoT networks like we do today, so I’m very excited to be working on a project with several ecosystem partners with the objective to make IoT network deployment and operations “automagic”. We’ll be merging things in a new way that will make IoT networks much easier to deploy and operate, such that customers can focus their efforts on deploying their applications versus the operation and deployment of the IoT network.

Ok wonderful. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. Like 4G, 5G has many different facets, and I’m sure many will approach this question differently. But for the benefit of our readers can you explain to us what 5G is? How is 5G different from its predecessor 4G?

That is a tough question, because 5G is a lot of things, all of which will help us better transmit data through wireless cellular networks.

For example, 5G includes 5G New Radio, or 5G NR, which is a new radio access technology specification found in the 5G standard. 5G NR describes how 5G NR smart phones, routers, modules, and other IoT devices (e.g. video cameras, point of sale terminals) and 5G NR network infrastructure uses radio waves or wireless spectrum to talk to each other.

5G also includes 5G Core Network, a new specification for how the cellular core network technologies work.

I could go on and on — collectivity these and other updates to the 5G standard will improve data transmission speeds, lower latency, and deliver other performance improvements.

Where 5G really stands out as different than 4G LTE is 5G’s ability to operate in both existing and new wireless spectrum. Spectrum is the lifeblood of all wireless networks, whether these networks are cellular, low-power wide-area (LPWA) networks, wide area networks (WANs), or personal area networks (PANs). 5G can operate in existing low- and mid-band spectrum that 4G LTE networks run on today — and, unlike previous cellular networking technologies, 5G can use this spectrum even while 4G LTE networks continue operating.

However, 5G also opens up new high-band spectrum, called Millimeter Wave (mmWave), for cellular wireless data transmission. If you think of spectrum as roads, 5G opens a bunch of wide, new roads for people to use. In this way it relieves congestion on the existing roads, while also enabling even more cars to move a lot faster on its new roads. 5G’s ability to use mmWave spectrum creates a new wireless data Autobahn so to speak.

Can you share three or four ways that 5G might improve our lives? If you can please share an example, for each.

Mostly it’s all about increasing capacity, speed and reducing latency. For example, you could argue that LTE speeds are good enough for existing consumer mobile applications. Yet 4G networks can’t support a terabyte (TB) of data per month per user due to capacity constraints, and people are increasingly using more and more data per month. For example, given the large monthly data demands of live video streaming from security cameras or live sporting event, this use case is difficult to support by LTE networks deployed in low band spectrum due to capacity limits and cost/bit perspective.

Capacity will also naturally improve data speeds and latency when congestion occurs, but there are other improvements in 5G which will provide the additional speed and lower latency needed to make dependable live streaming of high-definition video via cellular networks possible. Meaning broadcasters no longer have to send a big satellite video production truck to a sporting event. They can just some people with cameras equipped with 5G –enabled modules, and stream this video back to the main production facility — saving them a lot of time and money.

Finally, other new applications such as augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR), among others, will provide a whole host of new opportunities for people to work, play and connect with each other in entirely new ways. 5G’s performance improvements, additional capacity, higher data speed, lower latency, and lower cost per bit make it possible to use these types of applications on wireless cellular networks which were not possible with 4G.

Keeping “Black Mirror” in mind, can you see any potential drawbacks about this 5G technology that people should think more deeply about?

I’m not really worried about it. I think people have, in general, overblown the densification of 5G. One risk that I do think some people could fall victim to is around potential addictive applications that are enabled by 5G, e.g. AR and VR. We may possibly see more people having to deal with addictive issues from overuse, much like we’re already seeing with social media.

Some have raised the question that 5G might widen the digital divide and leave poor people or marginalized people behind. From your perspective, what can be done to address and correct this concern?

There are two known facts about initial technologies: they’re expensive to start with, and as they mature, the costs go down. With the ability to use less expensive mmWave spectrum, open architectures, and with as much competition as there is to provide 5G, there should be more opportunities for people to access decently fast internet at a reasonable price. Hopefully, when 5G matures, we’ll see cellular subscriptions becoming cheaper for all — it’s hard to estimate how long it will take, but I do predict it will be cheaper per GB in the long run.

Excellent. We are nearly done. Let’s zoom out a bit and ask a more general question. Based on your experience and success, what are the 5 things you need to create a highly successful career in the telecommunication industry? (Please share a story or example for each.)

The first thing is to ask yourself if you really want to be in that career. You need to be passionate about the space you’re in — this is not easy and can sometimes take a while to figure out. Once you find that passion, the second thing I would suggest is to get a good education related to that passion. This will allow you to make your passion a career, laying the foundation for your professional growth in future years. The third thing I would advise is that, while being passionate and knowledgeable about your work is important, you also want to be challenged and supported by the people you work with. Fourth, I don’t think you will be successful professionally if you don’t take care of yourself personally. Your personal well-being is really important and can have a big impact on your career. Lastly, I would say you need to love to learn. In my experience, people who have a strong sense of curiosity and feed this curiosity are a lot more successful than those who don’t.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

If I could inspire a movement, it would be to eradicate misinformation. There’s so much out there even around 5G, and so many people believe it without fact-checking. Misinformation has led people around the world to support actions that have hurt our environment, our health, and our economy. I am not sure we can eradicate misinformation — but I think we can start by not letting people get away with spreading blatant falsehoods. Call them out! As U.S. Senator Patrick Moynihan once said “You are entitled to your opinion. But you are not entitled to your own facts.”

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Feel free to follow me on LinkedIn here. You can also read more about my latest work with 5G on sierrawireless.com/iot-blog.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.