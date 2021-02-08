Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Gulrez Alam: “Diamond Woman’s Best Friend”

In the Middle Ages, it was used only by men, until one day an archduke gave his wife a diamond jewel as a wedding gift. From then on, this very expensive gemstone became a symbol of eternal love and came to be known as the Venus Stone. Just as the Greek goddess Venus symbolized love, the […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

In the Middle Ages, it was used only by men, until one day an archduke gave his wife a diamond jewel as a wedding gift. From then on, this very expensive gemstone became a symbol of eternal love and came to be known as the Venus Stone.

Just as the Greek goddess Venus symbolized love, the diamond also became a symbol for lovers. According to Greek mythology, cupid’s arrowheads were made of diamond, which further strengthened the connection between love and the precious stone, which is also the stone of the sign of lion and represents power.

Since then the diamond has become the best friend of women and the most desired gemstone among them, after all, who wouldn’t want to win a diamond jewel, right?

In this article, Gulrez Alam, CEO of Teamology, will talk a little about this very precious stone that fills the eyes of jewelry lovers.

Features And Curiosities Of The Diamond

Diamond is the hardest mineral found in nature. Its strength is so high that it can only be scratched by another diamond and most of the diamonds that are mined are used to pierce other rigid materials in the industry.

The importance and value of the diamond will depend on its cut. There are several formats to cut a diamond: oval, round, drop, emerald cut, among others. Each diamond is unique; there will never be a diamond exactly like another.

The way the diamond is cut, the symmetry of its edges and its polish directly affect the way the diamond reflects light. A well cut stone is carefully crafted and the higher the cut, the more expensive the diamond. Some types of polishing waste more material than others and in this case the stones have less use, which increases their value.

Another characteristic that affects the value of the diamond is its color. The more colorless the stone, the more valuable it is. However, there are colored diamonds that are also very valuable due to their rarity, such as the red diamond, for example, which can cost up to 20 million dollars.

However, the final price of the diamond will depend on two factors: its exact total weight and the weight per carat, with one carat equal to 200 milligrams.

Many people are in doubt about the diamond’s durability. That’s because for a long time it was believed that he was eternal. Despite lasting for decades, the diamond is not eternal. That’s because it is made up of carbon, and over the years (many years), carbon may wither.

When it comes to the application of diamonds in jewelry, some women are in doubt between the diamond and the brilliant, because they have similar appearances. Although they are often used interchangeably, the diamond is nothing more than a specific cut of the diamond.

Gulrez Alam has also written oval cut diamond guide which you can read to get an idea about diamond.

Did you like to know more about this beautiful precious stone? Keep following our blog posts and have more information to choose your dream jewelry.

    Vasid Qureshi, Writer and Well-Being Officer at Deloitte

    Vasid Qureshi AKA sid is a writer, blogger and internet marketer. Who loves technology and blogs about academic and relationship. Oh his free days, he loves to write and read poetry and quotes.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Michelle Demaree: “Always listen to your gut”

    by Candice Georgiadis
    Respect
    Community//

    If You Want Respect, Let Go of Praise.

    by Chuck Genre
    Community//

    Types of Sharpening Stones: A Compact Discussion

    by Julie R. Rodriguez

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.