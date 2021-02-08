Gulrez Alam: “Diamond Woman’s Best Friend”

In the Middle Ages, it was used only by men, until one day an archduke gave his wife a diamond jewel as a wedding gift. From then on, this very expensive gemstone became a symbol of eternal love and came to be known as the Venus Stone.

Just as the Greek goddess Venus symbolized love, the diamond also became a symbol for lovers. According to Greek mythology, cupid’s arrowheads were made of diamond, which further strengthened the connection between love and the precious stone, which is also the stone of the sign of lion and represents power.

Since then the diamond has become the best friend of women and the most desired gemstone among them, after all, who wouldn’t want to win a diamond jewel, right?

Features And Curiosities Of The Diamond

Diamond is the hardest mineral found in nature. Its strength is so high that it can only be scratched by another diamond and most of the diamonds that are mined are used to pierce other rigid materials in the industry.

The importance and value of the diamond will depend on its cut. There are several formats to cut a diamond: oval, round, drop, emerald cut, among others. Each diamond is unique; there will never be a diamond exactly like another.

The way the diamond is cut, the symmetry of its edges and its polish directly affect the way the diamond reflects light. A well cut stone is carefully crafted and the higher the cut, the more expensive the diamond. Some types of polishing waste more material than others and in this case the stones have less use, which increases their value.

Another characteristic that affects the value of the diamond is its color. The more colorless the stone, the more valuable it is. However, there are colored diamonds that are also very valuable due to their rarity, such as the red diamond, for example, which can cost up to 20 million dollars.

However, the final price of the diamond will depend on two factors: its exact total weight and the weight per carat, with one carat equal to 200 milligrams.

Many people are in doubt about the diamond’s durability. That’s because for a long time it was believed that he was eternal. Despite lasting for decades, the diamond is not eternal. That’s because it is made up of carbon, and over the years (many years), carbon may wither.

When it comes to the application of diamonds in jewelry, some women are in doubt between the diamond and the brilliant, because they have similar appearances. Although they are often used interchangeably, the diamond is nothing more than a specific cut of the diamond.

