Guillermo Rauch of Vercel: “Optimizing for transparency and clarity of objectives and goals”

Optimizing for transparency and clarity of objectives and goals, then processing everything else asynchronously. If we agree that we need to improve a certain metric and we measure it so, then that is all we need to do — we can have enough autonomy and check in frequently to make sure we are moving toward that shared goal together. The antidote to micromanagement and to a sense of the lack of direction, unnecessary stress, post-notifications is that we are all on the same page about what we want to accomplish and how we measure it. Then, we just operate as autonomously as we can.

I had the pleasure of interviewing Guillermo Rauch.

Guillermo is the Founder and CEO of Vercel, a modern web development platform to develop, preview and ship high-quality, high-performance websites, fast. He is also the creator of Next.js, the leading React and JavaScript framework for frontend web development.

Before starting Vercel in November 2015, Guillermo was the CTO and co-founder of LearnBoost and Cloudup, acquired by Automattic in 2013. He’s the creator of several popular Node.js open source libraries like socket.io, mongoose and slackin.

I am originally from Buenos Aires and learned English by reading software manuals. When I was eleven, I taught myself web development to take on remote Javascript projects as a contractor. That work eventually brought me to San Francisco and I found the city was a perfect environment for my early entrepreneurial drive. I came to the Bay Area to start something new and made many connections with immigrant entrepreneurs who showed me it was possible.

I have extensive background and expertise in the real-time web, along with being the creator of socket.io, one of the most popular JavaScript projects on GitHub, with implementations in many different programming languages and frameworks (currently running the real-time backend of high profile apps like Microsoft Office online). I have spoken at dozens of conferences worldwide about JavaScript and the real-time web, such as O’Reilly OSCON, NDC and QCon in San Francisco.

What was the “Aha Moment” that led to the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

Within the first few months of starting Vercel, I realized two things: One, it was hard to develop a web page with modern frontend technology, like the React Framework. It was similar to WebAssembly code, really amazing, but too low level. I wanted to develop pages, not components. So, we created Next.js, an open-source web development framework to simplify that whole process of not having to configure anything and creating a really high-end experience.

I also wanted to share my work quickly with my collaborators, who were remote workers. One of my co-founders is in Japan and one is in Finland so I had this need to quickly share hyperlinks and collaborate on these nascent ideas that we were developing, but the deployment part was quite complicated. We saw an opportunity to create a framework and infrastructure to make this frontend collaboration process seamless.

Was there somebody in your life who inspired or helped you to start your journey with your business? Can you share a story with us?

The most inspiring person in my life was my dad. Both of my parents had engineering degrees that they were very proud of. Even though he loved the accolades that came with being an engineer, he felt that not being a computer programmer or software engineer would somehow leave him behind because the future was in software. He would always say “Yeah, these other industries are super interesting, but if you are not combining them with software, then we are not going to be effective long term.”

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

We have a brand that our community loves and the respect from our peers and colleagues that you would typically expect from a consumer company. People get excited about Vercel, just how excited I was eight years ago about installing Instagram. We have that emotional connection to the product. Yet, people are not using Vercel to consume; they are using it to create enduring value for themselves and their companies.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Vercel wants to double down on the things that we have already been doing. We already support San Francisco community groups, including the North Beach Citizens group and homeless advocacy nonprofits and charities. We support Hack Club, a global network of high school coding clubs, and provide artifacts or devices of creation, including iPad Pros, MacBooks and M1 laptops. We want to help all of the new people entering our industry, especially underrepresented minorities that want to get up to speed quickly and start contributing to the software development world.

Vercel is helping a lot of people start new businesses. We are seeing many people creating new startups and new businesses entirely from scratch because they now have a platform that has automated everything. The next step would be to automate the code being written. We find that we are contributing a lot in terms of creating new opportunities for people. Open-source is another prong of giving a lot back to the community. Every time we find a new and better way of doing things, we open-source it.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Number one is authenticity. I have always believed that it is really hard to convincingly sell something that you do not deeply believe in. In terms of making a business successful and bringing a product to market, especially as a startup, you are selling to enterprise companies that expect really high-quality, polished, reliable products. One of the things that helped us along the way is we have always been genuine. When we recommend something, when we sell something and when we deploy something, we really believe it is a great product. Also, we are very technically oriented. Vercel is crisp, clear and surgical in its measurement and understanding of the world. We try to be inspirational and lead by example. We want to inspire people to push the web forward and build wonderful user experiences.

Often leaders are asked to share the best advice they received. But let’s reverse the question. Can you share a story about advice you’ve received that you now wish you never followed?

Everything related to not being as transparent as we could have every step of the way. Some people believe more in secrecy, hierarchies and withholding information from certain people or giving more information to others. I would say it is something that we quickly corrected. Still, it could have hurt us to continue down a path of not being as open and transparent about everything related to having a successful business with everyone that is part of Vercel.

There is a quote that relates to engineering; “Everything that you do not monitor decays over time. Everything that you monitor becomes better.” It is essential that everyone is on the same page throughout the entire company about, “What are things that we measure that could be better?” The flipside of that, “What are things that are going great,” and celebrating those successes.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey?

For a startup to succeed, you have to come to market with a great product. You only have a short amount of time that you can say, “Well, I am a startup and this is an early product.” Very quickly, if you want to succeed, you have to leave behind that idea of, “Well, let us give this a shot. It might break, it comes from a startup”, you are just not going to succeed because you have no resources, you have very few people, very little time and you are competing in marketplaces that are very wealthy in terms of how much attention they receive and how many people are exploring the different spaces of possibility. Startups need to be able to solve that Catch 22 of, “We are very few but we have to make something that is really high quality and it has to work really well,” while still staying innovative and taking risks. At some point, you are able to transcend that cash flow but on a very basic level, it involves working really hard and doing things that other people are not willing to do.

Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard? What strategies or techniques did you use to help overcome those challenges?

It was related to growing really fast. In the first year, we had so many deployments and traffic that we were not ready to deal with. There was all this promise and excitement about the product. It was very similar to when Twitter was experiencing its “Fail Whale” service outages. Everyone wanted to use Twitter, and then it crashed. We had a few moments like that, they were all good problems to have, but you do not solve them overnight.

The journey of an entrepreneur is never easy, and is filled with challenges, failures, setbacks, as well as joys, thrills and celebrations. Can you share a few ideas or stories from your experience about how to successfully ride the emotional highs & lows of being a founder”?

The highs and lows are always there, but you are going to get used to them. There are always novel challenges that arise, especially in the field of a high-tech innovative startup. My primary technique has always been to try to prioritize the health of mind and body over virtually every other aspect of our day-to-day life. Vercel has a weekly meditation service over Zoom. We incentivize people to use whatever resources they can, use whatever time they need to invest in their own health, whether it is fitness or healthy eating. We make that into our policies of open vacation or unlimited paid time off.

Let’s imagine that a young founder comes to you and asks your advice about whether venture capital or bootstrapping is best for them? What would you advise them? Can you kindly share a few things a founder should look at to determine if fundraising or bootstrapping is the right choice?

We are currently in a cash-rich environment at a macroeconomic level. My perspective has always been, if you have something really ambitious to build, why would you not gather the appropriate resources to make that happen as fast as you can? In this field, it is always a race against time. I always wonder, is bootstrapping just some badge of honor that you’re just claiming for yourself or was that actually a good thing to do that helped your business succeed? There is no glorification of one technique versus the other. It is whatever makes the most sense to execute with high quality and with great performance.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Many startups are not successful, and some are very successful. From your experience or perspective, what are the main factors that distinguish successful startups from unsuccessful ones? What are your “Five Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Startup”? If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

Number one is it has to be a really large market, but your solution needs to start out really simple and seemingly unambitious relative to the size and expectations of that market. It is almost a contradiction. For example, we are going after a market that encompasses all software development on the web. Yet, you want to start out as something that seems deceptively simple. In our case, I present to you that you start creating in Next.js with a simple static blog or one static page. That is how I teach you Next.js on Nextjs.org/learn. Then you can build your way up to realize that it is actually an extremely powerful tool that could basically run the entire market. Duality plays a big role.

Hire like you are going to work with that person forever, and then you are going to start thinking about, “Well, maybe that particular character trait I do not love so much, or maybe they are just not my style. They do not move as fast, or they do not communicate the way I like to communicate.” Using that sort of long-term perspective is important.

I like the idea of being really close with the people that you are directly collaborating with. If it is not possible to be in the same office, to be in the same time zone. Just like any processing unit, if there is a locality between the operations that are happening, then there is a latency advantage. However, there are no rules. There are people that started remote from day one, and stayed remote forever. The Bay Area, in person, especially for early-stage companies has an advantage. It does not mean that they have to take every single possible advantage in order to win a game.

Optimizing for transparency and clarity of objectives and goals, then processing everything else asynchronously. If we agree that we need to improve a certain metric and we measure it so, then that is all we need to do — we can have enough autonomy and check in frequently to make sure we are moving toward that shared goal together. The antidote to micromanagement and to a sense of the lack of direction, unnecessary stress, post-notifications is that we are all on the same page about what we want to accomplish and how we measure it. Then, we just operate as autonomously as we can.

At the end of the day, it is all about the quality of customer service and an obsession with customer success. We learned this by partnering closely with Amazon Web Services where they have great technology, but the technology is secondary to the success of the customer, the success of every interaction with their team, their responses and how they react to the customer feedback. What is nice about that is it is pretty consistent across every category, whether you are running a restaurant or you are running the biggest company in the world.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

Number one is that I notice that a lot of founders do not know their own numbers really well. If I tell you, “Okay, what is a core metric of engagement for your product,” they would say, “Oh, I don’t know; I have to look at something,” or, “Oh, no, we are not measuring that so well.” Yet, they are working really hard on a lot of projects that their intuition tells them will improve engagement. A lot of people get so excited that they just go with this exuberance and they rely on their intuition way too much.

Startup founders often work extremely long hours and it’s easy to burn the candle at both ends. What would you recommend to founders about how to best take care of their physical and mental wellness when starting a company?

As I mentioned earlier,my primary technique has always been to try to prioritize the health of mind and body over virtually every other aspect of my day-to-day life. Vercel has a weekly meditation service over Zoom. We incentivize people to use whatever resources they can, use whatever time they need to invest in their own health, whether it is fitness or a healthy diet. We incorporate that into our policies of open vacation or unlimited paid time off.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

It is all about company building. This system of allowing people to be given the freedom to invent with resources, with a community to support them. Continuing to invest in that model and provide resources like advice to prospective inventors. I had the opportunity to immigrate here and I have noticed that over the years, a lot of people have had trouble even just making it past the airport, to get a visa, or get an opportunity. If the startup visa that has been discussed for decades happens, we want to be one of those accelerators of this movement.

We are blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Tim Cook — I’d love to discuss how the Web can play a serious role in the future of Apple’s platforms, without compromising on quality, security and the success of the App Store, while making billions of developers and users happier.

