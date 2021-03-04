Working from home can severely impact your social life. Moreover, many people who are isolated are facing mental and physical health issues. Many people have lost their jobs and family members, are it is challenging for people to stay practical during such times. However, to remain safe, one needs to follow specific guidelines to stay on top of working from home to help you gain control of your wellbeing in the professional and personal setting.

Schedule Unscheduled Discussions with Teammates

The regular tea breaks in companies worked as a stress buster. With the fear of the virus spreading, there is a considerable level of discouragement for small get-togethers in public places. In light of this, David JC Cutler recommends the people working from home recreate the breaks online with no set agendas. You can schedule these breaks at the start of your day to signal positivity.

David JC cutler Suggest a Distant Working Space

If you work from your bed or your couch, your focus will not stay intact. Several employee’s productivitylevels have decreased during the last year of the pandemic outbreak due to the diversion and lack of separation of working space from home. You should set a room in your house that is only for work. Such a division can help your mind distinguish personal and professional life.

In addition to that, a designated workspace in your home will signal the family members or housemates that you are at work.Keep your space away from your bedroom and incorporate a desk that can help you associate the area with staying awake and alert.

Stay Aware of the Timings

Stick to timings while working from home. Even though it can hinder caring for the family members, it will create a timetable in your mind, keeping the stress at bay. Stress levels surge rapidly when you feel like you are working throughout the day and night. Therefore, stay aware of your work timings and stick to the same. After you finishyour work, shut down your computer and turn work emails off on your phone. Doing this will relieve your mind of the built-up anxiety and stress levels.

Another aspect of work from home and the COVID-19 stress is the recurring family care commitments. Since work from home timings is mostly flexible, it happens to push our mind to believe that we have a lot of time on our watch for work-related tasks. Even if you have to adjust your working hours due to an emergency or a care visit, make sure you do not work a lot more hours as it is highly unlikely that it will add productivity to your work tasks.

One needs a stable mind to work efficiently. With news revolving around the COVID-19 vaccines, the emerging strains, and the rise in infectious cases, it is tricky to concentrate on work. Below are a few tips. By following the pointers mentioned above, one can manage to keep their mental health intact while simultaneously not letting negativity affect your work-life progress.