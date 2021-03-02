Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Guidelines for Physical and Mental Well-being During the Pandemic – Ian Mausner

Ian Mausner

Most people want to lead a happy and smooth life! However, the truth is that some struggles and crises need to get managed effectively. A problem can be personal, social, or global! The COVID-19 pandemic outbreak has been a social, global, and economic crisis that has changed everyone’s life course. The increasing infection rates and the subsequent deaths created havoc across the globe. Additionally, the economy was falling apart with pay cuts, job losses, factory, and office shutdowns. All these had impacted people’s health and mind.

People need to retain their calm during adversity! But the pandemic outbreak made everyone succumb to fear and anxiety. People were worried about their health and their loved ones. Also, there was a section of people who had to deal with financial and career uncertainty. Today, the situation is gradually improving, but many people are still stressed and anxious. It is essential to remedy this with wellness guidelines by Ian Mausner.

1. Praying can help

When everything goes for a toss, and there’s uncertainty, people often count on an invisible force that makes the world go around. Some people call it God, and others call it the “Universe” or the “Source.” There may be other names for this force as well. It’s a good practice to pray during times of crisis. It helps to unload one’s trauma and stress and hand it over to a supreme power taking care of everything in this world. Praying in the morning and night is a good practice.

2. Gratitude list

If you and your family are safe from the virus, then there are ample reasons to stay grateful! Gratitude is an energy that helps to shift your thought process. It allows you to have hope in place of stress and fear. You can write down a list of things for which you are grateful. For instance, if you have your job and are staying with your loved ones in a safe environment, you need to be thankful for it. Ian Mausner says that gratitude makes one feel abundant, helping one feel positive and happy.

3. Deep breathing

Our breath is the most critical aspect of our being and existence! During moments of anxiety and fear, we forget to breathe correctly. We end up taking shallow breaths that can create minor discomfort in the body and mind. It can make you feel restless and result in ample mood swings. It is essential to eradicate this by practicing deep breathing. The practice helps you to correct your breath and get back to a balanced breathing cycle. In the process, you experience a calm and balanced mind.

4. Yoga

One of the best ways to beat stress is by getting engaged in any physical activity. Yoga is the best option as it engages the body and mind and releases physical and mental stress. It balances the glandular system and also the hormones.

The pandemic will take some more time to flatten its curve. Until then, it’s essential to follow the guidelines by Ian Mausner and stay well.

