Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Guide for Success in Entrepreneurship by Lakshay Jain

Entrepreneurship is a skill which is possessed by everyone, but it requires correct guidance to get on track.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
Lakshay Jain

In the beginning, many entrepreneurs think they will start making money as soon as they open their doors. However, your business likely will not prosper into a million-dollar company overnight. Growing a successful business takes time, dedication, and a lot of patience.

Here is a guide by Lakshay Jain, over how you can grow in the field of entrepreneurship.

1. Willingness to take action

This is the first and most important factor for “would be” and current entrepreneurs. All other entrepreneurial key success factors, are not necessary if you are a person who afraid to take real action. Actions are something that can lead you to success. Without actions, you can’t expect to become a successful business owner. Sorry, it is a fact!

2. Provide value to others

Being passionate about your business is important if you want to make it long-term. In addition to passion, you also have to “identify something that provides value to others,” according to the founder and CEO of Mevrex, Lakshay Jain.

3. Entrepreneurial creativity

You must be intelligent to manage all possible situations and solve the hardest problems that will be the most consistent thing in your business life. Your intelligence will additionally bring uniqueness to your company because it is something that can’t be copied from others.

4. Risk taking, but calculated risk

This is indeed one of the most critical questions: Are entrepreneurs taking enough risk? Yes, each business startup is at some level risky. However, more important is how a successful entrepreneur takes a risk? The word calculated risk is the most appropriate word for this characteristic. You need to use risk management principles if you want to succeed.

5. Network like crazy

Almost every single entrepreneur we spoke with mentioned the value of networking. You can’t have a business without customers, so get out there and meet as many people as you can. Dr. Jeanette Tapia of Intouch Chiropractic went door-to-door meeting people in the neighbourhood before opening. “By the time we opened our doors, we had 25 new patient appointments due to those long hours of getting to know our neighbours and other business owners. It paid off!” she exclaims.

7. Test your idea before launching it

You may think you have a great idea – but do other people? Many of the entrepreneurs we spoke with said you should always test your idea or product before going “all in.” Make sure you get a few second opinions on your business and have people that are interested in what you’re doing

About One Of The Youngest Entrepreneur, Lakshay Jain

Lakshay Jain is a young entrepreneur, he is the Founder and CEO of Mevrex. He has a experience of more than 8 years (As of 2020). He is a very creative and influential entrepreneur. Lakshay believes every entrepreneur should posses multiple skills which would always back them in their career.
Lakshay Jain is a highly skilled Programmer, Graphic Designer, Editor, Sportsmen and Speaker.

How to connect with Lakshay Jain and learn more ?

Follow him on Instagram (@lakshayjain.1)Facebook (@lakshayjain05), and Twitter (@lakshayjain05)

    Mevrex

    Mevrex at Mevrex

    Mevrex is an agency set out to provide solutions for any and all problems faced by those who want to revolutionize this society with their exemplary ideas. From providing you with the most visionary and professional services to ensuring a friendly environment, we are determined to help you reach every milestone found on your journey.

    Mevrex is handled by extremely diligent and skilled minds who with their efforts will help Mevrex bring your project as close to perfection as possible.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Successful Entrepreneurs Are Made, Not Born

    by Matt Bigach
    Community//

    Young people’s future is in dire straits with a global recession and a runaway pandemic (here are some solutions)

    by Patrick Ow CA
    Community//

    What are three skills you are likely to need as an Entrepreneur?

    by Irfan Haider

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.