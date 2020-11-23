Guide for Success in Entrepreneurship by Lakshay Jain

In the beginning, many entrepreneurs think they will start making money as soon as they open their doors. However, your business likely will not prosper into a million-dollar company overnight. Growing a successful business takes time, dedication, and a lot of patience.

Here is a guide by Lakshay Jain, over how you can grow in the field of entrepreneurship.

1. Willingness to take action

This is the first and most important factor for “would be” and current entrepreneurs. All other entrepreneurial key success factors, are not necessary if you are a person who afraid to take real action. Actions are something that can lead you to success. Without actions, you can’t expect to become a successful business owner. Sorry, it is a fact!

2. Provide value to others

Being passionate about your business is important if you want to make it long-term. In addition to passion, you also have to “identify something that provides value to others,” according to the founder and CEO of Mevrex, Lakshay Jain.

3. Entrepreneurial creativity

You must be intelligent to manage all possible situations and solve the hardest problems that will be the most consistent thing in your business life. Your intelligence will additionally bring uniqueness to your company because it is something that can’t be copied from others.

4. Risk taking, but calculated risk

This is indeed one of the most critical questions: Are entrepreneurs taking enough risk? Yes, each business startup is at some level risky. However, more important is how a successful entrepreneur takes a risk? The word calculated risk is the most appropriate word for this characteristic. You need to use risk management principles if you want to succeed.

5. Network like crazy

Almost every single entrepreneur we spoke with mentioned the value of networking. You can’t have a business without customers, so get out there and meet as many people as you can. Dr. Jeanette Tapia of Intouch Chiropractic went door-to-door meeting people in the neighbourhood before opening. “By the time we opened our doors, we had 25 new patient appointments due to those long hours of getting to know our neighbours and other business owners. It paid off!” she exclaims.

7. Test your idea before launching it

You may think you have a great idea – but do other people? Many of the entrepreneurs we spoke with said you should always test your idea or product before going “all in.” Make sure you get a few second opinions on your business and have people that are interested in what you’re doing

