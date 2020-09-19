Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Growing Our Emotional Intelligence During Times of Change

Growing Our Emotional Intelligence During Times of Change

No one will doubt we’re collectively experiencing a topsy-turvy world.

Living with uncertainty has become the new norm. Adaptation is rapidly emerging into the new imperative.

It’s easy to hide under our proverbial covers, longing for a return to the predictable “old days” we once knew.

Yet while many are feeling daunted by the unknown, there is another way. These current times are providing a rare opportunity to reflect, reevaluate and approach each coming day with a fresher and more hopeful perspective.

Growing Our Emotional Intelligence

Unlike an I.Q. that measures our intellect, we can now seek to develop our emotional intelligence or E.Q. as well. There’s no special academic degree given on this journey, but the personal growth it brings satisfies many facets of our soul and spirit.

Developing our Emotional Intelligence calls upon a completely different part of our nature — and our being. We embark on a path to grow inwardly by reflecting upon values, passions and desires and maturing our relationships with self and others.

Growing in Emotional Intelligence involves becoming more true to ourselves. The process beckons us to become more authentic: to take chances, confront old fears, step out of the shadows and stand up on our own terms.

A New World

At this juncture in time and space, each of us is suddenly afforded a unique opportunity.

We can answer the call to consider how we can show up and help create a new future and a new society. What does it look like? More importantly, who shall we be in the world ahead?

Never underestimate the power of YOU. Yes, YOU. You are an integral piece of the larger public cosmos that will help shape things to come . . . or not.

Podcasts to Help You Along the Way

It is with emotional growth in mind that I offer three podcasts, each providing a different perspective to help you in your own path to Emotional Intelligence, Peace and Personal Power.

The first is a recent interview I sat in on with host Ronica Jacobs where we discuss Emotional Intelligence, a Growth Mindset and Personal Leadership.

Ronica’s Strive4More podcast is found on a number of platforms. Choose iTunes or Google Podcasts or Direct Download to listen to the interview.

More From Me

The following two links are from my own podcast series Maura Sweeney – Living Happy Inside Out. Newly released, these are timely and on-point to help you prepare for change and keep yourself grounded along the way.

Click here for Podcast 171 Asking Questions

Click here for Podcast 172 Focusing on Fear or Faith

Engage me as your next Keynote or Workshop Leader

    Maura Sweeney, Ambassador of Happiness(R) and International Speaker

    Author, Podcaster, International Speaker, eCourse creator and Frequent Media Guest, Maura Sweeney pioneered her own journey toward an authentic life and now helps others do the same.

     

    It took a moment of crisis in law school to catalyze her from depleated people pleaser to personal pioneer in life and career. A former decorated corporate manager and home schooling mom, Maura transitioned again at midlife to fulfill some of her earliest callings -- this time on an international scale. Now the trademarked Ambassador of Happiness®, a moniker first given her by UNESCO Center for Peace when speaking at the inaugural Nelson Mandela Day celebrations, Maura masters the art of reflective questions, personal stories and paradigm shifting ideas. Her favorite topics include self-leadership, influence and identity with a foundational mantra of "living happy - inside out." For her global work to inspire a better, happier and more sustainable world, Maura received the Woman of the Decade Award in 2019 at the Women’s Economic Forum in The Hague.

     

