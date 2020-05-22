Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Growing in Place with Mark Nepo – The Buddha and the Raft

What keeps you close to what matters most?

By

Hello!  In today’s video, “Staying Close to What Is Sacred,” I share the story of Buddha and the Raft. I explore its meaning in my book “Seven Thousand Ways to Listen.”

I also want to thank all the people who are helping to keep our society going like the mail people, the store clerks, the drivers and delivery people, and those who are on the front lines at our hospitals, clinics and medical offices. They may great sacrifices for us and I am deeply grateful for their showing up to help us all.

Growing in Place

As most of the United States and much of world is sheltering in place, I am not on the road traveling, which is what I typically do throughout the year. So for now, I’ve created a new series, Growing in Place, where I’ll be offering some videos of poems and reflections as my wife, Susan, and our beloved Zuzu, stay close to home. I’ll be back on the road when it’s safe for us to gather again. Until then, I hope you’ll enjoy the poems and our sharings. Be safe. Stay well! Many blessings, Mark

    Photo Credit: Frank Berkhout

    Mark Nepo, New York Times #1 bestselling author, poet, and philosopher.

    Mark Nepo is the author of the #1 New York Times bestseller, The Book of Awakening. Beloved as a poet, teacher, and storyteller, Mark’s recent work includes The Book of Soul: 52 Paths to Living What Matters, Drinking from the River of Light: The Life of Expression, More Together Than Alone: Discovering the Power and Spirit of Community in Our Lives and in the World, Things That Join the Sea and the Sky: Field Notes on Living; and a book of poetry, The Way Under the Way: The Place of True Meeting. A two-time cancer survivor, Mark devotes his writing and teaching to the journey of inner transformation and the life of relationship. For more information, please visit:

    MarkNepo.com  ThreeIntentions.com

    The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don't necessarily reflect our own.
    Share your comments below.

