Growing in Place with Mark Nepo

Hello! I am inspired today to share with you a new poem that has never been published, entitled Coming Up for Air. Rather than write poems, I “retrieve” them — they come to me. Today Coming Up for Air wants to be shared as a reminder that as we go through these tough times, we can pause and join the River of Being.

Thank you for joining me in Growing in Place. I hope our sharings bring your comfort and help you relax a bit so you can drop into your heart. Sending you blessings! See you soon, Mark