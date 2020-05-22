Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Growing in Place with Mark Nepo

Are you coming up for air, or stumbling in the dark?

By

Hello! I am inspired today to share with you a new poem that has never been published, entitled Coming Up for Air. Rather than write poems, I “retrieve” them — they come to me. Today Coming Up for Air wants to be shared as a reminder that as we go through these tough times, we can pause and join the River of Being.

Thank you for joining me in Growing in Place. I hope our sharings bring your comfort and help you relax a bit so you can drop into your heart. Sending you blessings! See you soon, Mark

    Photo Credit: Frank Berkhout

    Mark Nepo, New York Times #1 bestselling author, poet, and philosopher.

    Mark Nepo is the author of the #1 New York Times bestseller, The Book of Awakening. Beloved as a poet, teacher, and storyteller, Mark’s recent work includes The Book of Soul: 52 Paths to Living What Matters, Drinking from the River of Light: The Life of Expression, More Together Than Alone: Discovering the Power and Spirit of Community in Our Lives and in the World, Things That Join the Sea and the Sky: Field Notes on Living; and a book of poetry, The Way Under the Way: The Place of True Meeting. A two-time cancer survivor, Mark devotes his writing and teaching to the journey of inner transformation and the life of relationship. For more information, please visit:

    MarkNepo.com  ThreeIntentions.com

