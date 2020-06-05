Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Grow your sense of wellbeing during Growing for Wellbeing Week

This week (1 – 7 June) is Growing for Wellbeing Week. The week highlights the huge benefits that gardening and growing your own can have for your mental health and wellbeing. Benefits of being at one with nature Gardening or simply just being around plants in general has a range of psychological benefits. According to […]

By
Gardening is good for wellbeing

This week (1 – 7 June) is Growing for Wellbeing Week. The week highlights the huge benefits that gardening and growing your own can have for your mental health and wellbeing.

Benefits of being at one with nature

Gardening or simply just being around plants in general has a range of psychological benefits.

According to a report published by the University of East Anglia, living close to natural green spaces can reduce diastolic blood pressure, heart rate and stress. Researchers also found that exposure to greenspace significantly reduces the level of salivary cortisol in the body which is a physiological marker of stress.

Real life examples

Mind, the mental health charity, provides a number of examples on its website of how gardening has helped to boost people’s mental health and wellbeing. For example, one blog post highlights how one sufferer of Bipolar Disorder was able to use gardening to improve her mental wellbeing, and even discovered a new career by becoming an apprentice gardener.

Another example is Kate, her love of gardening has helped her to tackle her battle with anxiety and depression.

Looking after your wellbeing

Getting out for regular fresh air and exercise is now more important than ever as we are now all accustomed to spending large portions of our day indoors during this pandemic which can have a negative impact on both mental and physical health.

Perhaps try growing your own fruit or vegetables, as well as benefitting your mental and physical wellbeing, you will end up with a delicious reward after a few months.

Or you could even just meet up with a friend for a socially distanced walk and chat, fulfilling our need as human animals for social interaction.

In a previous post I wrote about my tool kit for calm and the variety of tools and methods you can use to help you stay calm during the Covid-19 pandemic.

What steps are you going to take to grow your wellbeing during Growing for Wellbeing Week and during the weeks and months ahead?

As the wellbeing consultant here at Fusion Spaces and an experienced life coach, I can offer advice on stress management and life coaching. If you’d like my help or advice, please email me at [email protected].

    Jayne Cox, Director of wellbeing at Fusion Spaces

    I am the director of wellbeing at Fusion Spaces, a specialist AV and wellbeing consultancy, alongside my private practice of Life Coaching and Stress Management Consultations. I’m passionate about people and helping them to thrive and strive to go free range at work.

    The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    6 Unexpected Health Benefits of Gardening

    by Theresa T. Daley
    Health Benefits of Gardening
    Community//

    4 Health Benefits of Gardening

    by Musa Khan
    Community//

    The new therapies helping us connect with nature

    by Catherine Catto

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.