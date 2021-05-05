Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Grow in the Moment

Are you in transition? Dig into this state of change using the power of inquiry.

We’ve all heard the word “transition,” but what does it really mean? Simply put: CHANGE. It’s defined as “passage from one state, stage, subject, or place to another.”

Have you ever stopped to think about what transitions might be down the road for you and which are already in your rearview mirror? Have you noticed that, during certain periods of your life, you were unhappy or uncomfortable with your circumstances but weren’t really sure why? You likely couldn’t clearly name what was happening to you.

When I had just finished undergraduate school, I cried all the time for seemingly no reason. My mom would ask me what was wrong, but I could not articulate a clear answer. In hindsight, and only after a boatload of additional learning, I now realize that I was amidst a transition into adulthood. Entering the “real world” was scaring me to death!  

Again, after my first child was born, more waterworks. Looking back, I see that I was struggling to be both a professional and a mom. The transition was so painful, because I didn’t know how to manage and reconcile the competing obligations. I constantly wished I had a sacred space to feel out the best way to navigate this new terrain. My resolution? I quit my big executive job and walked away from the panoply of perks to become an executive coach. I wanted to be there for people and help them through their own transitions, to quell their pain, to embolden them to face fears on their own journey.

More recently during COVID life, I saw my four children swivel to a different school, better equipped to handle the challenges of a pandemic. I felt their pain and discomfort as they made their new place in their new school, trying to fit in and be comfortable. It clearly was not easy for them on many levels, and I have deep compassion for their struggle, because I have come to understand the process.

A wise woman and executive coach named Chris Wahl once told me that, in general, “Our culture doesn’t ‘do’ transitions in a very intentional or supportive way.” What did she mean? We’re expected to just suck it up and deal (read: move on) without really knowing what is happening inside of our hearts and souls. In reality, these matters need to be reconciled in order for us to move forward.  

The Power of Inquiry

These transitions in our lives can be better managed through deep personal inquiry and questioning of self, such as:

  • What does this transition seem to be about?
  • When did I notice this transition beginning?
  • Where do I feel this transition in my body, and what else do I notice about my thoughts?
  • What am I afraid of and what feels at risk?
  • What are the possibilities that this transition presents for me?
  • What question am I “sitting in” and working to solve for self?

One great question that I have used in my practice and in my own life is: What are you walking away from and what are you walking towards?

This visual of one’s journey helps people suddenly “see” the life path that is being traveled and what may lie ahead. Being aware of your experience as it’s happening holds the greatest potential for personal growth.

Dig into change. As William Bridges encourages, “It is when we are in transition that we are most completely alive.”

    Leigh Ann Errico, Executive and Team Coach at LAeRRICO & partners

    Leigh Ann Errico  founded  LAeRRICO & partners in 2007. An organizational psychologist, executive and team coach, advisor, and consultant, she focuses on increasing workplace productivity and employee well-being, Executive Development, Individual and Team Coaching, and Leadership Strategy Consulting. Her collaborative style helps transform lives and careers by targeting the choices and challenges required to get results. As an organizational psychologist, she helps equip teams for peak performance by fast-tracking individual growth and optimizing group dynamics. 
     
    Leigh Ann has specialized in successfully managing Human Capital for more than 20 years in numerous industries. Most recently, she drove transformation as VP of HR with global pharmaceutical company Daiichi Sankyo. Earlier she served as VP of HR for Schering Plough (now Merck). Throughout her career she has successfully applied her experiences and knowledge in various positions at Lucent Technologies, Merrill Lynch, M&M Mars and AT&T. 

    Leigh Ann has supplemented her skills by pursuing leadership training and has achieved numerous certifications: 

    • Leadership Coaching Certification Program at Georgetown University
    • Health & Wellness Coaching Certification Program at Georgetown University (February 2021 completion anticipated)
    • Corentus Team Coaching Certification Program
    • Certified to administer The Emotional and Social Competency Inventory (ESCI) for Emotional Intelligence with the Hay Group
    • Certified to administer the Team Conversational Norms Diagnostic Instrument
    • Studied under a Master Somatic Coach to harness the powers of Sensation, Breath, Voice, Mood and Center

    Leigh Ann holds two Master’s degrees from Fairleigh Dickinson University: Organizational Behavior Psychology and Corporate Communications. Her BA in English and Human Resources Management is from Salve Regina University.

    Adult Stages of Development, based on extensive research from Harvard and Dr. Suzanne Cook-Greuter, is the cornerstone of her practice. Leigh Ann uses this experience to support leadership, cultural and performance enhancement. She regularly speaks on leadership topics that fuel inspiration, commitment, and results.

    The combination of her experiences and learnings enhance her team coaching toolkit and equip her to ignite sustainable and measurable team performance. She has designed intervention and training solutions for teams needing stronger, more relevant systems, processes and rules of engagement to support the organization, team and/or individual goals.

    As a mother of four, children are Leigh Ann’s number one priority. To that end, in 2013, she founded Wear the Cape™ as well as the kidkind foundation. Their shared mission includes promoting kindness and character in schools and communities. Both organizations have enhanced young lives with school assemblies, scholarships, free educational resources, and goodwill.

    There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

