Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Grow Ahead

Building an email list is the single best way to communicate with your audience, period. Better than Facebook. Better than Twitter. Better than Ads. Because you own it. It’s a relationship of trust. — Ryan Holiday

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

How do you grow your business when you don’t have a big marketing budget?

IMHO, a simple email newsletter is probably the most inexpensive and most effective way to talk to your customer that your business can ever have — but only when they’re done properly.

Whenever I tell this to clients, they say yah yah we have a newsletter, our intern is doing it.

They’re not alone. Most companies don’t value this form of communication because it isn’t sexy or new.

Most businesses don’t pay attention to the newsletter.

I believe that with a strong email strategy, writing emails can be the most important tool in your digital toolbox.

Not convinced?

Did you know that for every $1 you spend on a newsletter there’s a $40 return!

OMG! What?

Compare that with $7.30 for sending out a catalog, or $17 for a pay per click ad!

On top of that: 99% of people check their email every single day.

Newsletters can:

  1. Build your tribe
  2. Build your brand
  3. Build your business

I know you’re probably not thinking about your newsletter.

It’s an afterthought. You give it to the assistant.

Here are five tactics for creating incredible emails!

  1. Give. Give. Ask.
    Provide incredible value first — only then will you have the permission to ask, We humans are hard-wired to help people who help us. Social psychologists call it the law of reciprocity. That’s why the GGA formula works.
  2. Send your emails on the same day and time.
    Consistency is key! We’re more connected but less present so sending out your email newsletter at a steady time will lead to a satisfied and loyal tribe who knows they can count on you. Also, make sure to use the resend function a few days later.
  3. Design for devices
    In order to stand out as a brand, your newsletter needs to follow design rules. Just like music, your newsletter needs to have harmony and cadence. When you don’t follow the rules you’ll end up not with music, but with noise.
  4. Do the work
    Set aside time to focus on you client, what do they want to read? Set weekly content planning meetings. Assign the best people in your company for the task. The team doesn’t have to be big, 3-4 so you can bounce ideas on! Give your clients useful, inspirational content that will make them stand out.
  5. Listen. Learn. Adapt.
    You know that dinner guest that only likes to talk about themself? They never get asked back. For your email to succeed you need to listen and pay attention first. Your customer’s behavior and attention are changing. How we consume content today will change tomorrow. What worked last year won’t work today. Pay attention to engagement. See the patterns and reflect on content that resonates with your audience. Create. Learn. Experiment. Repeat.

As entrepreneurs, we’re always looking for the magic bullet to get our story out in the world. More often than not, we often ignore the tried and tested tools that work.

Email isn’t going anywhere.

If you understood its power you’d give it more attention.

Stop spending the least amount of effort on this one thing that will bring you the most return on your dollar.

What’s your favorite email tip? Do share!

I’m excited to see you soar!

Xoxo
Kalika

Kalika Yap, Serial Entrepreneur, Inventor, Author, Speaker, CEO, Mom at Citrus Studios

Kalika Yap is a thriving serial (concurrent) entrepreneur, author of the Little Brand Book published by Harper Collins, and inventor whose businesses include award-winning brand agency Citrus Studios, Luxe Link, the patented purse hook, the Waxing Co., Honolulu's first luxury waxing salon, the Tangerine Co. a digital production agency, & Orange & Bergamot, a creative agency for female founders.

Kalika and her companies have been featured in publications such as Inc., Entrepreneur, The Huffington Post, The Today Show and MSNBC.

Kalika was honored as one of the 100 Most Influential Filipinas in the world.

Kalika was born in the Philippines and moved to Honolulu, Hawaii with her family to escape martial law. Kalika left the sunny 50th state for New York and graduated from New York University (NYU), with a degree in broadcast journalism.

She started out working as a journalist for The Today Show, Bloomberg and CNBC before venturing into entrepreneurship.

Her journey as a journalist has come full circle as the host of the EO Wonder Podcast.

Kalika believes success is making a difference by empowering entrepreneurs to positively change the world.

Her Big Hairy Audacious Goal (BHAG) is to help 1 million founders make 1 million dollars and create 1 million jobs by sharing valuable and inspiring stories of entrepreneurs online.

She’s served on the Board of Directors and President of Entrepreneurs' Organization Los Angeles and on the Board of Directors of the National Association of Women Business Owners, LA (NAWBO).

As devoted as she is to her businesses, Kalika’s husband Rodney Yap and their two daughters Malia and Kailani are her greatest treasure and she loves spending her off time with them in their home in the Pacific Palisades. Malia and Kailani are also entrepreneurs and recently launched their company Conscious Kids Co.

You can find out more about Kalika on her website: kalika.com

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

3 Steps to Growing Your Network by 50 Superstars Every Year

by Craig Ballantyne
Community//

A Day in the Life of a Newsletter Writer, with Morning Brew’s Neal Freyman

by Alex Lieberman
Community//

How to Get Your Own Summer Break Even as a Business Owner!

by Jennie Lyon

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.