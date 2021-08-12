Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Grounded: Falling’s Gift

When I was little, I wished for two superpowers: To not need to sleep, and to fly. In 2015, I finally got my wish.

When I was little, I wished for two superpowers: To not need to sleep, and to fly. In 2015, I finally got my wish.

Enter my 30s: A decade of occasional excitement and dramatic decentering.

I started with a build up of career angst culminating in a 7-month travel sabbatical. I wrapped a freewheeling (read: not that hard and very party friendly) PhD program in Colorado where I was finally starting to “find myself” the way many do — and many don’t — in high school and college, with a very corporate, very analytical graduate internship at a very Midwest company, knowing:

a) I didn’t want it, and

b) It would look good on my resume.

I buttoned up, mourned with Lana del Rey on my daily walk to downtown headquarters and stopped sleeping through the night. Knowing I couldn’t stay, I took a more client facing role at a boutique consulting firm in Cleveland, which I thought would give me freedom, flexibility and financial savings as I finished my dissertation remotely. The role was more entrepreneurial, which I liked, but also more demanding and lean on time for training and camaraderie. I had major impostor syndrome working with leaders and advising experienced businesspeople on matters beyond the scope of my training.

The biggest challenge (beyond the fact that I had a chip on my shoulder about Midwest culture and felt like a black sheep) was my struggle to draw definitive conclusions. I was supposed to distill the “facts” — which in psychology are often ambiguous and shifty — into nonequivocal recommendations, but I was acutely aware of the nuances and wide range of possible interpretations. Adding insult to injury, I saw our methods as outdated and outright bogus at times. What I lacked in confidence I compensated with PhD-like persistence and stubborn determination to “get it right.” After all, people’s livelihoods and the future of the business were on the line, not to mention my whipsmart boss’s reputation. My weekdays were a torturous self-inquisition.

In my work life postgraduate, I gradually drifted from Colorado found, to Midwest lost. Eventually I quit, for a number of reasons but mostly from built up job dissatisfaction, and did what I did in college when I wanted to escape the “real world:” I went abroad and did whatever I wanted.
This time, though, I couldn’t.

Enter: Slew of injuries.

First I hurt my spine in India, forfeiting yoga after 10 weeks of intensive practice, then a foot injury sent me home early from France as I was advised not to walk.

Since then, I’ve had a rollercoaster of mobility-impairing injuries, all the same foot, and mostly the same thing. I expected my corporate exit to usher in a new wave of freewheeling revelry — to allow me to be less how I was inside the classroom as a PhD and more how I was outside of it. Instead, I’ve spent a large chunk of it “grounded.” Literally nonambulatory, and back in the Midwest, even living with my parents at times. It’s felt like divine punishment.
It’s been especially difficult since my athleticism and physique, like my brain, have always been points of pride and power sources, and pleasure travel is my cocaine.

There have also been diamonds in the rough. Throughout my journeys off the career and lifestyle path I used to take as given, my body has guided. My surprise spiritual awakening started in India based in physical sensations — unlike the injuries thankfully, these actually felt good. I turned to entrepreneurship versus taking a job I didn’t want post-sabbatical based on cues from my body. And I used the compassion born of helplessness in my last period of temporary disability to forgive my mother for long held resentments.

Enter: Grounding lessons — from being anything but.

My latest injury — thankfully the mildest — got me thinking about the idea of groundedness. In retrospect it’s clear that WOW I haven’t been. It’s like when I flew the corporate coop I flew a little too close to the sun, and the sun responded by bitch slapping me. Several times, because I kept flying back up.

It’s not the first time it’s happened, or the worst offense by far. In my youth it looked like hot flashes of wasted muscle rebuilding after the highs of caloric restriction in anorexia, emotional dis-ease and sexual health scares after bouts of casual sex and man-eating, a scary first hallucinogen trip (on DMT, no less) and low moods after drinking or drugs…

More recently, a couple of romantic burns I would have seen coming if I had been willing to admit what I felt and saw. My finances got their own bitch slapping. If COVID hadn’t happened and I had carried on as I was in Manhattan, I could easily have burned through my liquid savings (and I am, generally speaking, financially prudent AF).
I’ve never risked my life exactly but I also haven’t taken care.

Throughout my ups and downs, I always thought that physical movement was the thing that was healthy, the thing I could count on. Yoga, running, hiking, traveling. When I started working post-PhD (and working hard, for the first time since my college prep push) movement was one of the only things I used to fill the cup and decompress.
So when it was taken from me — through injury, through my mom’s weeks of full life support and hospitalization, through COVID closures, through the financial realities of my shaky and fledging entrepreneurship — I fell back down to earth. And hard.

Again and again and again and again.

Finding my balance.

Lately I’ve noticed that in spite of being injured, I’m actually more balanced and healthy overall. Being boot-bound this summer had me reach for additional support and dust off neglected interests, even as I remained socially distanced. There was no recourse unless I wanted to succumb to sloth and torpor, wallow in a pit of pity or meditate for months on end. For the first time in a long time, I have the attention span to read a book, or watch a movie. I have pastimes beyond my business and my exercise regimen (since I don’t currently have much of one), I keep in better touch with friends, and I’m increasingly able to connect with myself and others in ways that have nothing to do with my body or even my brain’s capabilities, or the way that I look.
I’m living my best disabled pandemic life!!!

I’m not romanticizing or (completely) making light. I’m sad that my body will never be quite the same and I feel much better physically, and more vital, when I can move around a bit. My back in particular has taken a huge beating from the repeated drama of my foot. I haven’t figured out how to feel as confident on one foot as on two. I have the sense, literally and figuratively, of having been knocked off my feet time and time again. In-person plans make me anxious when I’m injured because I’m uncomfortable being a literal drag, being seen in my weakness, or pushing myself to re-injury.

But ironically, in the wake of all this inconvenience and unpleasantness, I am more IN my body in some senses, than I was. Rather than a tool for puffing up and blowing off steam, I’m seeing it more as a giant brain that leads and senses and taps into source energy. My body is the gatekeeper of my interests, emotions, urges, and lots of natural homeostatic circuitry that allows me to be steadier, healthier, to feel better, and hopefully be less prone to collisions and trips. It’s a shift inspired in part by a recent embodiment conference. All virtual, of course!
As for my inner child? She’s still welcome to her flights of fancy and spontaneous visions and last unicorn treks. But I know her landings will be smoother and less prone to damage when she’s grounded — and that’s also true for those flying with.

For Nadia and all the spirit ladies, with love.

