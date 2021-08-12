Grounded: Falling’s Gift

When I was little, I wished for two superpowers: To not need to sleep, and to fly. In 2015, I finally got my wish.
The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
Casey Onder, PhD is a career coach for professionals, entrepreneurs, and leaders. With clients in industries from finance to film, she loves supporting high performers to take their careers and companies to the next level while creating more joy and purpose in their work. Before coaching she worked in Fortune 500 talent management and leadership consulting. She has a M.S. in Counseling, PhD in Industrial-Organizational Psychology, and is ICF-trained.
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.