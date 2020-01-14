“Let me just find my feet”

She said

Befuddled by the flights of life

*

But surely

Her feet are on her body?

How can they be so hard to find

*

Sometimes we live life

In the sky, or

In our heads, in work, in planes

*

But imagine,

*

Have you ever felt

I mean, truly felt

The ground beneath your feet?

*

There’s a moment in time

When the floor

Almost pushes you up

*Is it resistance?

Or is it allowing?

Maybe it’s both

*

It’s like an Asana (Yoga Posture)

In the beginning its feels tight and tough

But when you relax, it feels beautiful

*

Magic happens with these two forces working together

Push and pull

Resistance and allowing

*

Holding you in great stead

Keeping you there

Grounded

*

Just like life

As you resist it, it becomes painful

And as you allow it, it flows through you

*

So being grounded in life

Is key

And enables you to relax

*

Imagine if I have

Already found my feet

Then I can stand tall

*

Knowing the ground is just there

Makes it so much easier

To fall

*

And when you fall

You know that you can just get back up

Because you are already grounded