“Let me just find my feet”
She said
Befuddled by the flights of life
*
But surely
Her feet are on her body?
How can they be so hard to find
*
Sometimes we live life
In the sky, or
In our heads, in work, in planes
*
But imagine,
*
Have you ever felt
I mean, truly felt
The ground beneath your feet?
*
There’s a moment in time
When the floor
Almost pushes you up
*Is it resistance?
Or is it allowing?
Maybe it’s both
*
It’s like an Asana (Yoga Posture)
In the beginning its feels tight and tough
But when you relax, it feels beautiful
*
Magic happens with these two forces working together
Push and pull
Resistance and allowing
*
Holding you in great stead
Keeping you there
Grounded
*
Just like life
As you resist it, it becomes painful
And as you allow it, it flows through you
*
So being grounded in life
Is key
And enables you to relax
*
Imagine if I have
Already found my feet
Then I can stand tall
*
Knowing the ground is just there
Makes it so much easier
To fall
*
And when you fall
You know that you can just get back up
Because you are already grounded