Grounded

Being grounded in life allows for abundance. "I am grounded and therefore abundant"

By

“Let me just find my feet”

She said

Befuddled by the flights of life

*

But surely

Her feet are on her body?

How can they be so hard to find

*

Sometimes we live life

In the sky, or

In our heads, in work, in planes 

*

But imagine, 

*

Have you ever felt

I mean, truly felt

The ground beneath your feet?

*

There’s a moment in time

When the floor

Almost pushes you up

*Is it resistance?

Or is it allowing?

Maybe it’s both

*

It’s like an Asana (Yoga Posture)

In the beginning its feels tight and tough

But when you relax, it feels beautiful 

*

Magic happens with these two forces working together

Push and pull

Resistance and allowing

*

Holding you in great stead

Keeping you there

Grounded

*

Just like life

As you resist it, it becomes painful

And as you allow it, it flows through you

*

So being grounded in life

Is key

And enables you to relax

*

Imagine if I have 

Already found my feet

Then I can stand tall

*

Knowing the ground is just there

Makes it so much easier

To fall

*

And when you fall

You know that you can just get back up

Because you are already grounded

    Zainub Jenna Bata, Wanderer, Wonderer....

    I am a travel writer, a nomad, a wanderer, a wonderer, a gypsy, homeless. For once and for all, I have nothing to offer, except my writing. What you will see through my writing and poetry is an expression of what type of energy is in each place that I visit, either outside or inside. This is different to traditional travel blogs. I believe in the concept of energy and that it comes in all forms - in people, in experiences and in places. I hope that through the energy you feel in the poetry based upon WHERE I wrote the poem (physically, mentally, spiritually), you will be inspired to travel to those places, or other places both internally and externally. I write poetry and perform spoken word, I dance zouk and perform stand-up/improv. I am a mediator, conflict coach, trainer and I have lived in various cities, including London, Dubai, Kabul, Toronto, New York, Bangkok and Delhi.

