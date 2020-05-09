Grit: The Secret Ingredient to Achieving Holistic Wealth

Grit is defined as having the perseverance and passion to achieve long-term goals. It is the secret ingredient to achieving holistic wealth. Angela Duckworth, a researcher at the University of Pennsylvania suggests that grit is necessary to achieve one’s goals.

In my book Holistic Wealth: 32 Life Lessons To Help You Find Purpose, Prosperity, and Happiness, I have an entire chapter dedicated to grit – as it is the secret ingredient in being mentally tough and overcoming adversity but also for achieving holistic wealth. Cultivating holistic wealth helps us to be mentally tough and to have the grit to weather the inevitable storms and setbacks that life brings. Achieving holistic wealth requires determination and grit. It requires an ability to pivot and change direction if need be. It requires that get-up-and-go attitude even in the face of tremendous obstacles.

Grit is the Superpower of the Holistic Wealth Mindset

I developed the holistic wealth mindset and in my book Holistic Wealth it is defined as follows:

“A person who approaches life with a holistic wealth mindset doesn’t fear taking measured risks. The holistic wealth mindset does not erect fake constraints as barriers to success. People with this mindset are adept at recognizing fake versus real constraints, and they have mastered the art of recovery from disruption. They don’t compare themselves with others – and they face crisis with dignity and grit. They view setbacks as temporary – not a permanent constraint. They embrace a holistic wealth mindset that comprises not only financial savvy and independence but also elements like a life purpose and mission, spiritual connection, and a generous demeanour – all of which leads to a greater sense of wholeness and resilience in times of difficulty”.

Grit to Overcome the Pity Parties

When the hurdles and the roadblocks inevitably come your way, whether professionally or personally, throwing a pity party is a precious waste of energy. Tell yourself you will not get stuck in pity party mode. You need grit to silence the inner critic and channel your energies in overcoming the obstacle.

Grit to Silence the Inner Critic and Flip The Script

Managing pitiful, critical, or negative self-talk is a key element in learning how to silence the inner critic. You need your energy and mental clarity to continue building your life. Silencing the inner critic and knowing how to flip the script to think positive, life-giving thoughts is essential to achieving your goals.

Examples of Grit

In my new book Holistic Wealth: 32 Life Lessons To Help You Find Purpose Prosperity and Happiness, I interviewed over 100 trailblazers, influencers and celebrities who are world-renowned experts in these life lessons, such as Tia-Clair Toomey, Olympian and three-time CrossFit champion, widely regarded as the “fittest woman on the planet”; Dr. Gail Saltz, clinical associate professor of psychiatry at the Weill Cornell Medical College and sister of Nobel Prize-winning astrophysicist Adam Riess; Apryl Jones from the reality TV show Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood; Osric Chau, Canadian actor, and martial artist, best known for his role as Kevin Tran in the CW series Supernatural and as Vogel in the BBC America series Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency. It takes grit to be consistent and to face adversity and overcome them. World-class athletes, actors, authors leaders, and academics are consistent with their efforts and they are mentally tough – they have the grit to power past obstacles that may come their way. They cultivate a holistic wealth mindset to achieve success.

