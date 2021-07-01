Grief is Love Asking Us to Let Go and Grow

It’s that pressure in the chest that wants to push out as tears. It’s the trembling that stirs sadness running as deep as the gut.

This is grief asking to be released from our body, our heart, mind, and soul.

We so often think of grief as related with death of loved ones or the loss of serious relationships, but it’s more than that.

It can arise from the loss of a job, a certain standard of health, certain skills, or our role in particular communities or places. Grief can be felt in a loss of comfort in what was once comfortable. We can grieve the time that we feel we “lost” through harm to ourselves or others, to not knowing then what we know now.

Grief is the weight of the past that sits in our chest and gut, asking us to let it surface when it presents itself and be expressed as a form of love—love for ourselves through the process of change, and love for what or whom we’re learning to let go of and live without.

Honoring All of Our Emotions is an Act of Love

Just like any of our challenging emotions, many of our modern cultures shy away from them and ask that we “just move on” or “get over it,” disrespecting natural processes and feelings that keep us human, whole, and healthy—when we avoid feeling our wide range of emotions, we put ourselves at risk of numbing ourselves into dependency and illness, which for many of us, is a source of our grief to begin with.

The feeling of loss is natural, and the only way beyond our current life is to move and feel our way through the challenges, and triumphs, of change.

Our nervous system naturally protects us from feeling what we’re not yet ready to feel. We need to feel safe for difficult emotions to be expressed.

We let go when we’re ready.

Tears will rise. Shakiness will occur. Emptiness may be felt in the body, in the mind, even in the spirit, and this is simply a part of the process of letting go.

There are ways we can make this process easier. Here are some of them.

Holistic Tools to Ease the Process of Grief

👉🏼 Let yourself feel whatever arises without the need to enact upon the sensations and emotions. Can you ground into feeling what surfaces in your body?

👉🏼 Be patient with yourself. Give yourself the time and space you need. Ask for it when necessary.

👉🏼 Reach out to a trusted source for support.

👉🏼 EFT is a practice that connects the body-mind and is a powerful tool for releasing emotions and updating limiting beliefs that may accompany emotional pain and distress.

Breathing & Meditation

👉🏼 Consciously breathe. Use abdominal breathing to allow deep movement through the core of the body and lymphatic system to ground, center, and detoxify, to steady through emotions and keep toxins from compiling.

👉🏼 Practice mindfulness by holding space for whatever arises in the moment. Practice present awareness through meditation. Practice embodiment to ground and stabilize. Use gentle, conscious breathing that aids all of the above.

Specific Yoga Practices

👉🏼 Practice Yin yoga that is designed specifically to open and release tension through the chest, upper back, shoulders, arms, hands, and fingers to access the lung, heart, and intestine meridians to ease any holding of grief and enhance self-love.

👉🏼 Open your chest. Do some backbends. Move your shoulders up, down, and around. Keep opening this space to protect the heart from prolonged closure and maintaining space for the lungs.

Letting Go Creates Space for New

When we give ourselves the time to process loss and change, we create space that allows new to enter our lives.

Can you trust that this space will fill with what you most need and desire? Can you rest into this trust by listening to your needs and giving yourself love and care?

Deep listening nurtures the trust we need to soften and allow the process of letting go, and growing, through grief.