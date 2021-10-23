Contributor Log In
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

Grief

One of the great truths in this life is that if we know love, we will know loss. The more we love, the more the loss will hurt. Yet, if we don’t love, what’s the point in being here? When we can courageously love with all our heart, the reward is that through that love […]

Thrive Global invites voices from many spheres to share their perspectives on our Community platform. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and opinions expressed by Community contributors do not reflect the opinions of Thrive Global or its employees. More information on our Community guidelines is available here.
By

One of the great truths in this life is that if we know love, we will know loss. The more we love, the more the loss will hurt. Yet, if we don’t love, what’s the point in being here? When we can courageously love with all our heart, the reward is that through that love we will know depths in our heart and being otherwise inaccessible. What a gift. Still, things will never be the same. And who or what we have loved so deeply and lost will continue to be our teacher through our grief as our heart is rearranged yet again. I think that when someone or something we love dies, we who love them are drawn to the other side. In fact, grief is how we straddle for a time between life and death, a time that can’t be measured in hours or days, a time in which the deeper truths come in like a wind through the breaks in our heart.

A Question to Walk With: Describe a grief you are experiencing and where it is taking you. This excerpt is from my book in progress, The Ocean of Being.

ew Webinar with Mark Nepo — The Fire of Aliveness

In this 3-series webinar, The Fire of Aliveness, Mark Nepo will teach about the challenges we face after such a long period of solitude. How do we open after being so closed? How do we reconnect after being so isolated? How do we know what to pick up and what to put down? In this series, Mark will address how we can be tender and fierce in our call to love each other, until justice and healing are the same thing. November 21, November 28, December 5 1- 2:30 Eastern | 11–12:30 Pacific See more details at: https://live.marknepo.com/

Photo Credit: Frank Berkhout

Mark Nepo, New York Times #1 bestselling author, poet, and philosopher.

Mark Nepo is the author of the #1 New York Times bestseller, The Book of Awakening. Beloved as a poet, teacher, and storyteller, Mark’s recent work includes The Book of Soul: 52 Paths to Living What Matters, Drinking from the River of Light: The Life of Expression, More Together Than Alone: Discovering the Power and Spirit of Community in Our Lives and in the World, Things That Join the Sea and the Sky: Field Notes on Living; and a book of poetry, The Way Under the Way: The Place of True Meeting. A two-time cancer survivor, Mark devotes his writing and teaching to the journey of inner transformation and the life of relationship. For more information, please visit:

MarkNepo.com  ThreeIntentions.com

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

How to deal with grief
Community//

Grief is an “L” Word

by Alicia M. Rodriguez
Community//

Julie Kays of The Counseling Center at Stella Maris: “Hold Hope”

by Pirie Jones Grossman
Aftermoon / Shutterstock
Community//

What Losing a Loved One Can Teach Us About Living

by Emily Madill
We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.