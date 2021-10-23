One of the great truths in this life is that if we know love, we will know loss. The more we love, the more the loss will hurt. Yet, if we don’t love, what’s the point in being here? When we can courageously love with all our heart, the reward is that through that love we will know depths in our heart and being otherwise inaccessible. What a gift. Still, things will never be the same. And who or what we have loved so deeply and lost will continue to be our teacher through our grief as our heart is rearranged yet again. I think that when someone or something we love dies, we who love them are drawn to the other side. In fact, grief is how we straddle for a time between life and death, a time that can’t be measured in hours or days, a time in which the deeper truths come in like a wind through the breaks in our heart.

A Question to Walk With: Describe a grief you are experiencing and where it is taking you. This excerpt is from my book in progress, The Ocean of Being.

ew Webinar with Mark Nepo — The Fire of Aliveness

In this 3-series webinar, The Fire of Aliveness, Mark Nepo will teach about the challenges we face after such a long period of solitude. How do we open after being so closed? How do we reconnect after being so isolated? How do we know what to pick up and what to put down? In this series, Mark will address how we can be tender and fierce in our call to love each other, until justice and healing are the same thing. November 21, November 28, December 5 1- 2:30 Eastern | 11–12:30 Pacific See more details at: https://live.marknepo.com/