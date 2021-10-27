Gregory Milano of Fortuna Advisors: “Spend like the money is yours”

Spend like the money is yours: Years ago, as a partner in a small firm, one of my managers encouraged me to take a client to a very high-end restaurant. A few weeks later, when he was trying to decide where to take a date, I suggested the same restaurant, and he said, “Oh, I wouldn’t spend my money there.” I see this in far too many companies — employees that spend the company’s money in ways they would never spend their own.

As a part of my series about how leaders can create a “fantastic work culture”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Gregory Milano, Founder and CEO of Fortuna Advisors, a thought leader and trusted advisor in helping clients transform their value creation potential through bold improvements to managerial insights, decisions and behaviors. Greg is a recognized industry leader in financial performance measurement and valuation, capital allocation and incentive compensation.

He is the author of Curing Corporate Short-Termism: Future Growth vs. Current Earnings, and his work is regularly published in The Journal of Applied Corporate Finance, CFO Magazine, Fortune, and The Wall Street Journal, amongst others. He earned an MBA from NYU Stern School of Business and a BS in Mechanical Engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

I was transitioning from an engineering role to become a business analyst, and McKinsey was doing work for my employer. My company gave out copies of the book, Valuation: Measuring and Managing the Value of Companies for the staff to read, and my boss realized nobody was reading it. So, he asked me to read it and prepare a presentation to brief executives and other senior managers. We didn’t have Audible back then, LOL. I loved it! That book report changed the trajectory of my career forever. I have been helping companies all over the world measure and manage the value of their companies ever since, in better and better ways, and, also for the betterment of society.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

We were collaborating with an oilfield services company about eight years ago, and we found ourselves training supervisors in trailers out in the middle of the massive Bakersfield oilfield in California. We wanted them to understand a new performance measure and how it should change their decisions and behaviors, so we worked hard to put it in the context of their day-to-day activities. At the lunch break I asked a few of them what they thought so far, and one of them asked with surprise, “Are you telling me this is not the way we have always been managing the company?” I was a bit surprised myself, at his reaction, but I was very happy it made so much common sense to him.

Are you working on any exciting projects now? How do you think that will help people?

When I committed to publishing my book, my partners and I decided to embrace the visibility it would provide and embark on more of a growth path. We enhanced our marketing and grew our consulting team, adding even more experienced consultants (in new areas such as change management). At the same time, we made investments in new services to expand our focus solely from shareholder value to a broader, more meaningful evaluation of stakeholder value. We extended our expertise into the optimization of intangible asset value (i.e., brands, innovation portfolios, etc.). And, we are also building a more complete change management process around our advisory services, to help our clients achieve a true ownership culture, with better insights, better decisions and better (owner-like) behaviors. We believe this growth will help us help more companies, for the benefit of all their stakeholders including employees, customers, communities and, of course, shareholders, too.

Ok, lets jump to the main part of our interview. According to this study cited in Forbes, more than half of the US workforce is unhappy. Why do you think that number is so high?

There are many reasons to be sure, and everyone’s case is unique. Yet often workers are not proud of their employer. They don’t believe in the purpose and the mission, so it just seems like “work” without the satisfaction of supporting a purpose. Many companies are too short-term oriented, without adequate investments in the future growth and sustainability of the organization. They give back too little to their communities and don’t work to reduce the impact on the environment, and employees know when the positive ESG is all talk and no walk — indeed it makes morale worse.

Based on your experience or research, how do you think an unhappy workforce will impact a) company productivity b) company profitability c) and employee health and wellbeing?

This one is easy — all negative! When employees are unhappy, they are less productive, which makes the company less profitable and this has a very negative ricochet effect on the employees’ health and wellbeing, as well as their customers. It’s a vicious cycle.

Can you share 5 things that managers and executives should be doing to improve their company work culture? Can you give a personal story or example for each?

At Fortuna Advisors, we encourage our clients to embrace an ownership culture, and we emphasize five traits companies need to instill to get there:

Spend like the money is yours: Years ago, as a partner in a small firm, one of my managers encouraged me to take a client to a very high-end restaurant. A few weeks later, when he was trying to decide where to take a date, I suggested the same restaurant, and he said, “Oh, I wouldn’t spend my money there.” I see this in far too many companies — employees that spend the company’s money in ways they would never spend their own. Extreme prioritization: Founders of companies always have time to discuss important topics, but leaders of public companies seem to have too many less important things on their plate, and often schedule even important meetings many weeks out. Willingness to fail: One of my clients that was particularly poor at innovation, and was losing ground to competitors, had such a strong discipline around performance vs plan, that nobody was willing to plan for anything that wasn’t 100% certain. It’s hard to innovate when there is no tolerance for any risk at all. More doing and less talking: An executive moved from a publicly listed company to a privately owned one, and he explained the decisiveness and pace in his new company’s decision-making processes. He said his old employer would have 10–20 meetings to discuss and decide on even the smallest acquisitions — analyzing things over and over again. Some call this analysis paralysis. His new privately owned company had maybe 3 or 4 meetings to review all the information and pull the trigger with agility and confidence. It’s about the long and short-term: I am constantly working to encourage our clients to think more long-term, but the opposite isn’t any better. An acquisition target of a client some time ago was so focused on the long-term that nobody seemed to care about delivering current results. The CEO acted as if the company would survive no matter what, but in reality, the financial strength and ability to invest in the future were dwindling. It is never an either/or situation, it’s always about the short and long-term. Said differently, an owner wants to drive as much success and profits as reasonably possible, but would never get there by cutting advertising, employee training, or R&D.

It’s very nice to suggest ideas, but it seems like we have to “change the culture regarding work culture”. What can we do as a society to make a broader change in the US workforce’s work culture?

Much as it sounds attractive for “society” to make a change, I believe it needs to be more bottom-up, with each company taking its own destiny in its hands and driving true owner-like thinking and behavior. This requires changes to how companies set goals, develop plans, make decisions, allocate resources, approve investments, measure performance, and deliver incentive compensation. Organizations must embrace a change management process that helps everyone up and down the organization to understand and believe in the traits of an ownership culture and how their decisions and behaviors need to evolve so they act more like long-term committed owners. And the success of those that embrace such a culture will motivate competitors to also embrace such a culture in order to remain competitive in talent markets and also in product and service markets.

How would you describe your leadership or management style? Can you give us a few examples?

Like most company leaders, I’m not sure those I lead would describe my style the same way I would. So, take this with a grain of salt. I can be demanding at times, which I know can be frustrating. But I am blessed with a smart, creative and hard-working team, and I am constantly impressed with what they deliver. Very proud. I stay connected to everyone, understanding their challenges and needs, and to advise and guide them when needed. Just as we advise our clients, I work to instill an ownership culture in which everyone has a stake in our future.

I am also always pushing for innovation, in our services but also in the way we collaborate with clients. We have always been somewhat remote in work style, but we committed to our remote model during the pandemic. I am determined to evolve our approach so even when we are remote, we work more and more like we would if we were onsite more frequently. This means more interaction and touch points, often of very short duration. Picture someone dropping by your office to discuss something for five minutes. How do we replicate that with our mostly remote model? That’s what we are working toward.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Easy as pie, John Ballow is the man! He hired me out of engineering and into business analysis at the Grumman Corporation. John inspired me to achieve more, he guided me along the way (including giving me the McKinsey book mentioned above), and he was always there to help me balance the demands and opportunities. He even helped me pick and get the very best next job when I left his organization (which I have done for my employees too). I remember asking John how he became such a great boss, and he said, “when I became a manager, I thought about all the good and bad things my bosses had done over the years, and I just do the good things and don’t do the bad things.” Seems easy.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

At Fortuna Advisors, I am on a mission to make the world better. I aim to make my client companies better for every stakeholder, and we have achieved this, many times over. For example, Varian Medical Systems is the largest producer of radiation therapy equipment for treating cancer. Our framework helped management to transform their management paradigm and over the next few years they invested more in new better technologies, launched new advanced treatments, expanded the number of patients served by their equipment, meaningfully grew their workforce and just about doubled the share price for the owners. Varian has merged with Siemens Healthineers, creating an even stronger force to fight cancer. Our mission is to do this over and over again with as many companies as we can in the coming years.

Also, an absolutely wonderful neighborhood boy, and a close friend of my younger boys, passed away of cancer about five years ago, and I helped my wife launch a foundation in his name to raise money and help families fighting cancer. This charitable endeavor was taxing at times, and distracted me some from my business, yet it felt more important to help families going through such sad and challenging times.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Sorry, I have two. First, when working with new managers I always tell them, “Worry more about the people that report to you than you do about those you report to, and those who report to you will make you look good in front of those you report to.”

Second, I absolutely love a very special quote by the famous anthropologist Margaret Meade, who said, “What people say, what people do, and what they say they do are entirely different things.” I often help executives understand how value is created by showing them evidence from the capital markets. When they say the findings differ from what their investors say, I paraphrase professor Meade by saying, “Go by what investors do, not what they say.”

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I’m working on it! If every person, up and down the hierarchy, in every single company, acted more like a long-term committed owner, companies would perform better, would do better things for employees, customers and communities, and would create more overall value for society. I am working on this every day, and I hope this interview helps give this mission an extra push!

Thank you for interviewing me.