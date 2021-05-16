Gregory Blondeau of Proxyclick: “Foster teamwork above everything else”

Foster teamwork above everything else. When you’re growing quickly, you’re bound to experience some growing pains. That’s why it’s so important to keep the lines of communications open with your team and to put their needs at the top of your priorities. The restrictions we’re all dealing with during the pandemic can make this extremely challenging, but you have to at the very least make the effort to keep those connections strong. I’m looking forward to reinforcing those bonds between our offices and teams in New York, Brussels and Singapore once travel restrictions are lifted and we can jump on a plane to see each other face to face.

As part of my series about the “5 Things You Need To Know To Create a Successful App or SaaS”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Gregory Blondeau.

Gregory Blondeau is CEO and Founder of Proxyclick, a provider of enterprise visitor management software. Prior to Proxyclick, he spent a short decade between Munich, London and Paris, working for the Private Telecommunications Division of Siemens AG and nurturing his interest for European politics, culture, languages and way of living. He returned to Brussels in 2000, working in two start-ups before co-funding Proxyclick. Since then, he has been working tirelessly to develop the business first in Belgium, then across Europe and in North America.

Thank you so much for joining us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

Sure. I guess you could say that I’ve always wanted to be an entrepreneur going all the way back to when I was at school. I liked the idea of having my own spending money instead of having to ask my parents. I worked for Siemens in Munich, London and Paris. I returned to my hometown of Brussels in 2000 and worked at two startups before co-founding Proxyclick. Today, I’m the CEO and co-founder of Proxyclick, the leading provider of enterprise visitor management software. We initially launched the business in Belgium and then moved onto Europe and North America where we have our largest customer base today.

What was the “Aha Moment” that led you to think of the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

Newell Rubbermaid’s DYMO subsidiary in Belgium had developed a basic visitor management website to help them sell more badge printers. They wanted to discontinue the service to their 80 customers as they could not cope with website maintenance. Many front desk conversations had convinced me that we could do much better than the current paper logbook. A few months later we released our Visitor Management offering and took over DYMO’s 80 clients.

Throughout my career in business development, I traveled extensively for worldwide companies. During those business trips, I visited many office locations. It always seemed like I was welcomed inefficiently when it came to check-in at front desks, not to mention how my name was sometimes butchered. It was also concerning how limited security was at these locations, not to mention how often my personal data was exposed during the check-in process.

Today, our Proxyclick team provides a best-in-class solution for managing on-premise visits. We designed it to make the visitor experience seamless and secure, while simultaneously respecting visitor privacy.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey? Did you ever consider giving up? Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard?

Early in my career I experienced the Dot Com crisis in 2000 where money was thrown at markets which were not mature. I was determined to have customers decide whether there was business potential — not investors.

The hard consequence of that choice, and the fact that the market was not ready, means that it took years to get the business off ground. Building a subscription-based business with limited means is extremely challenging as value is captured across several years.

People were wondering what I was doing. I remember vividly people advising me to look for a job or asking me “visitor management… is there a market for that?”

Resilience is probably the one must-have quality for all entrepreneurs. I never considered giving up. Luckily Brussels is a cheap city compared to New York, Paris or London so I could afford to go with limited means. It was hard on my family. I will never forget those early years.

What kept me going are three things: the support of my family, the fact that it is so much fun building your own business, that I was learning something and having an impact every day, and finally that I was certain I was onto something big.

So, how are things going today? How did your grit and resilience lead to your eventual success?

Things are going very well. Today, we work with some of the world’s biggest enterprises and household brands including L’Oréal, Vodafone, and Airbnb across the globe. We’re also expanding our market presence aggressively in the US, which to date is our biggest market.

When I think back over the years, it’s clear that every step in my career path has kept moving me towards where I am today at Proxyclick. We’ve transformed visitor management from what was once considered a “nice-to-have” to a “must-have” part of business by offering a cloud-based platform fully equipped to meet the needs of any global organization.

Still I have that feeling that we are still at the beginning. In 2021 we want both to bring people back to work safely and to support the post-Covid workplace. There is no way this is possible to manage without technology.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘take aways’ you learned from that?

Well, fun fact: I found our first customers by going door to door from office to office, talking to people at the front desk to understand their challenges and see how I could help them. In retrospect, I was lucky at the time that the security protocols weren’t as stringent as they are today. And I can look back and laugh at how funny I must have looked walking into random buildings alone with no real business being there. I don’t know if I could do that now if someone asked me to. So I’m pretty impressed with myself to be honest. I’ve never been afraid to roll up my sleeves and get involved in the day-to-day work. It taught me that when you have true passion and drive for what you do, no job is too big or too small.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

Proxyclick is one of the most secure and robust enterprise solutions for welcoming visitors onto your premises. One of the features that makes us truly stand out is our ability to offer companies a contactless way of checking in visitors. We just recently announced this feature to ensure companies worldwide can provide their employees a safe return to work. This will undoubtedly be a major priority over the coming weeks and months.

I would also highlight Proxyclick’s security features, including access control integration possibilities with Nedap, Lenel, C-CURE 9000, S2, Genetec, etc. Last but not least, in terms of compliance, data retention periods can be automated for any visitor information collected throughout the screening process.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

My advice is to remain up-to-date on the latest technologies available or you risk falling behind your competitors. Secondly, don’t be afraid to roll up your sleeves and dig into the work. Leading by example is not only an inspiration to your team — it will also help you better understand your customers’ needs and challenges. In the early days of Proxclick, I visited many locations personally and spoke with front desk receptionists and security staff about what they dealt with on a daily basis when managing visitors. Their feedback was invaluable as we refined our solution.

The last thing I’d say is to keep your company culture intact as you grow. Making everyone at Proxyclick feel like a valuable part of the team is a big part of our success.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

There is no way I’d be where I am without my co-founders JB van Zuylen and Geoffroy De Cooman . We worked out of my apartment at first. We took paintbrushes and rollers and fixed up our first office space together. When we outgrew our first office space, my co-founders and I got our hands dirty and carried couches up the stairs ourselves to furnish the new office space. Those are memories that I cherish and I’m grateful for.

Ok thank you for all that. Now let’s shift to the main focus of this interview. Approximately how many users or subscribers does your app or software currently have? Can you share with our readers three of the main steps you’ve taken to build such a large community?

Our customers hail from more than 100 countries all over the world, and we have many Fortune 500 companies among them in our platform. With 30+ million visits registered worldwide, we’re extremely proud of the reach and impact we’ve had on organizations both great and small. Our company values drive us to be a people-first driven culture, and this includes our customers. This has helped us grow the community we have now, and helped us build the foundation we need to keep moving us forward.

What is your monetization model? How do you monetize your community of users? Have you considered other monetization options? Why did you not use those?

In addition to our in-house revenue team, we also invest heavily in building a community of referral business. We incentivize our partners, and even sometimes current customers, to help us increase our reach in helping businesses around the globe. We have built a robust partner program to help like-minded businesses introduce their own customers to our comprehensive enterprise visitor management solution. We commit only to partnerships that provide value, and we see it as a two-way commitment. This has been tremendously successful for everyone involved.

Based on your experience and success, what are the five most important things one should know in order to create a very successful app or a SaaS? Please share a story or an example for each.

If you’re a global company, you should be able to run your operations from anywhere in the world with the right people, in the right place, at the right time.

A global crisis takes its toll on everyone differently, so keeping your culture intact will help you come out stronger on the other side. You have your work family and your family at home. During this pandemic, I’ve come to appreciate my immediate family and Proxyclick more than ever before.

Foster teamwork above everything else. When you’re growing quickly, you’re bound to experience some growing pains. That’s why it’s so important to keep the lines of communications open with your team and to put their needs at the top of your priorities. The restrictions we’re all dealing with during the pandemic can make this extremely challenging, but you have to at the very least make the effort to keep those connections strong. I’m looking forward to reinforcing those bonds between our offices and teams in New York, Brussels and Singapore once travel restrictions are lifted and we can jump on a plane to see each other face to face.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

That’s very kind of you. And it’s a timely reminder for me to use my influence more, for good. As such, Proxyclick is actually close to launching “Proxyclick For Good” so that we can (as a company) start giving back with purpose. We have been working with many non-profit groups already, and we plan to continue to do so and also expand our social responsibilities where we can have the most impact. We know visitor management, and we plan to contribute to making the world a safer, more secure, and welcoming place!