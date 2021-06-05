Gregor Robertson of Nexii Building Solutions: “Keep in touch with kindred spirits and great connections”

Keep in touch with kindred spirits and great connections. I lost track with lots of great people because I wasn’t disciplined and didn’t use the right tools. You meet wonderful people in life and it’s now way easier be organized with smart phones, contacts apps and social media.

As part of my series about “individuals and organizations making an important social impact”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Gregor Robertson.

After leading the city of Vancouver as its longest serving Mayor, Gregor now focuses his work on positive solutions to the climate crisis, both with the Nexii leadership team and as Global Ambassador for the Global Covenant of Mayors for Climate and Energy. His vision for a greener, more inclusive Vancouver has led to record-setting years for new housing, job growth and the lowest carbon emissions per person for any major city in North America. The city now consistently ranks among the top five green and livable cities in the world.

Before serving as mayor, Gregor served in the BC Parliament, he co-founded and led Happy Planet Foods, and was an organic farmer.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit. Can you tell us a bit how you grew up?

I was born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I spent a lot of time adventuring in the forest around my house and exploring the city’s downtown. As a young kid I would take the bus downtown and go to the movies, arcades, stores. I was very lucky to grow up in a safe, multicultural city, surrounded by wilderness. I benefited from both worlds at the same time which steered me to my future.

Business ran deep in my family — I’ve been around startups and rapid growth companies throughout my life — my path as an entrepreneur has roots in my childhood. I feel lucky to have been exposed to ideas that disrupt industries at an early age.

I was also very lucky to grow up sailing and then be able to realize my dream of rebuilding a boat and sailing across the Pacific in my twenties. That set me on a course of setting big goals and achieving them.

You are currently leading a social impact organization that is making a difference for our planet. Can you tell us a bit about what you and your organization are trying to change in our world today?

Nexii is committed to transforming the buildings and construction industry from being the worst polluter, to a clean, green, healthy, and safe industry. Most people don’t realize that buildings and construction are the #1 source of climate pollution and produce the most solid waste going to landfills. That’s the harsh truth about the places we live, work, and play in. Nexii’s breakthrough low carbon materials and design system enable buildings to be incredibly energy efficient, non-toxic and emit lower carbon.

Nexii is striving to advance an industry that lags way behind most, and this will have enormous benefits for people and equity. Our proprietary material can transform affordable housing to more affordable and healthier and safe to live in. We can help communities struck by disaster and can retrofit existing buildings and cities that are the current source of 39% of climate pollution. This is an extraordinary opportunity to change an industry that’s in great need of transformation and create job opportunities in communities that need them. We can address both social and environmental outcomes.

In my work as a Mayor, I looked for opportunities that combined equity and environmental sustainability — and they’re not always easy to achieve financially. But because buildings are so inefficient and the industry is antiquated in its technology and approach, there are huge gains to be made that will benefit cities and communities across the world.

Can you tell us the backstory about what inspired you to originally feel passionate about this cause?

In my time as Vancouver’s Mayor, we relentlessly pursued becoming the world’s greenest city. A crucial part of achieving that was with green buildings and retrofits, as buildings and construction are the number one source of climate pollution and waste in cities. Most people don’t know this — the buildings we live, work, and play in are incredibly destructive and unhealthy.

Another huge focus was creating more affordable housing — there is a dire shortage in almost all big cities. So, our goals were to ensure all buildings were healthy and green — low carbon and energy efficient with safe materials, especially with affordable housing. Affordable housing is historically poorly and inefficiently constructed and now cities are trying to deal with it.

I saw the huge need for a dramatic improvement in how we build, to ensure our homes and workplaces are safe, healthy, green, and affordable. But government regulation alone won’t create the change — we urgently need market solutions at a global scale from one of the world’s largest industries. If we collectively transform how the world builds, there’s a far brighter future for humanity.

Many of us have ideas, dreams, and passions, but never manifest it. They don’t get up and just do it. But you did. Was there an “Aha Moment” that made you decide that you were actually going to step up, and do it? What was that final trigger?

Right after I finished my third and final term as Mayor, I took off on a travel sabbatical to decide what was next in life. It was my first real break from working in decades. Right away I was confronted with the deep challenges faced by cities in Europe and Africa.

On a trip back home to see family and friends I met Steve Sidwell who had just launched Nexii and had the opportunity to join the leadership team and tackle this challenge to build affordable green buildings and create a company that can set a new standard for positive impact on the planet.

The amazing serendipity of being able to reinvent how the world builds, help green the world’s cities and return to my entrepreneurial roots was all too good to be true. The quest for my next ended with an extraordinary business opportunity in my hometown!

Many people don’t know the steps to take to start a new organization. But you did. What are some of the things or steps you took to get your project started?

Every startup needs a core vision and, ideally, a team of visionaries to make it real. At Nexii we were blessed with genius inventors — Ben and Michael Dombowsky — and the big leadership vision of Stephen Sidwell who has been our CEO since day one. The three of them immediately reached out and created a team of aligned visionaries to start the company and scale it as fast as possible.

I’ve seen that same spark in my political career, finding a great team of core visionaries to launch a campaign and advance new ideas for a city and, prior to that, launching my food brand called Happy Planet with my partners. There’s a combination of visionary spark and immediately building a team that’s aligned to grow it.

We’ve been very lucky with Nexii to find so many incredibly talented people to be part of that vision from the onset. That’s how that vision can scale tremendously.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company or organization?

In the early months of Nexii we were reaching out to many potential clients to manufacture their buildings and it wasn’t certain who would embrace our system and become core clients. We were lucky to have a connection to Starbucks, who had been working to green their stores but were eager to really ramp up their sustainability efforts. We knew Starbucks was an intriguing prospect, but most of Nexii’s focus on that time was on different building types. Starbucks, and the commercial retail unit market, wasn’t a key target initially, but we built a great relationship with their team and built their first new sustainable cafe near Vancouver last year.

That early relationship and first building will transform the entire commercial retail construction market. That first cafe reduces climate pollution by 43% and construction waste by 60%. Starbucks has asked us to go further, and we are now working on stores with an 80% reduction in climate pollution and over a 50% reduction in energy costs, which are remarkable advances for the construction industry and for big global brands like Starbucks. They were an unlikely first major client, but they’ve helped create an extraordinary opportunity to transform the retail marketplace.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson or take away you learned from that?

It wasn’t funny at the time, but we made tons of mistakes with a test building that we hastily subjected to a savage Canadian winter. In trying to learn quickly, we set an overly ambitious goal to build it in early January regardless of the conditions. It was manufactured in our Moose Jaw Saskatchewan plant (-40 outside!) and trucked out to the west coast in the harshest possible blizzard conditions. We then assembled it in Squamish BC in the freezing rain. Although the building was incredibly solid and precisely made, the severe cold and wet conditions wreaked havoc on the finished surfaces inside and out which required lots of repairing when the weather improved. It was a series of tough times with a hard-earned education about our trucking and assembly process in rugged winter conditions. We can laugh now about learning lessons from Mother Nature and Canadian winters!

None of us can be successful without some help along the way. Did you have mentors or cheerleaders who helped you to succeed? Can you tell us a story about their influence?

I’ve had amazing advice and input from mentors, friends, and advisors and sometimes people on the street throughout my life. I stay open to input from people you might not expect to hear it from. Certainly, in my time as a public servant, I got many good ideas from people on the street, whether it was someone struggling with homelessness or an entrepreneur in business.

For me, it’s less about highly structured mentorship and more about being open to many different sources of wisdom and seeking a diverse array of advice. I think it is critical that leaders have people around them who will tell it to them straight — and be candid with ideas and feedback. It can be isolating in leadership roles, especially if you don’t have team members who feel empowered to speak freely and openly.

Are there three things the community, society, or politicians can do to help you address the root of the problem you are trying to solve?

At Nexii, we’re trying to transform the construction industry to be more efficient and make buildings that are green, healthy, and more affordable.

We need ongoing leadership from people and businesses, demanding healthy, green buildings as the standard, and more affordability. That message needs to be loud and clear from the community — whether that’s people trying to buy their first home or businesses looking for viable space. The market demand needs to be significant on the ground.

Politicians need to respond to that by strengthening building codes by requiring carbon reductions and mandating Net Zero buildings by 2030. We basically have a decade to transform our world and dramatically reduce the carbon intensity of materials and the fossil fuel energy that we’re burning — and our homes and buildings are almost 40% of that problem. We need politicians to aggressively commit to green building codes, regulating carbon, and investing in building retrofits.

Everyone in the buildings and construction industry — from developers, architects and engineers to builders and tradespeople — needs to be part of this big evolution to better buildings.

How would you articulate how a business can become more profitable by being more sustainable and more environmentally conscious? Can you share a story or example?

We’re now in a time where what’s good for the environment is good for the bottom line. Companies who are focused on sustainability are also the most successful. It impacts the bottom line — a green, socially responsible business is more efficient and productive. Examples would be investment in green new buildings and retrofitting old buildings to conserve energy and improve air quality mean reduced energy bills and healthier workplaces, both improving profit. People benefit physically, companies financially, and we reduce the impact on climate and our environment.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Find your purpose in life. There’s no motivational fuel greater than being on a mission and loving what you do! Set clear, ambitious goals. And be strategic and relentless in achieving them. Keep in touch with kindred spirits and great connections. I lost track with lots of great people because I wasn’t disciplined and didn’t use the right tools. You meet wonderful people in life and it’s now way easier be organized with smart phones, contacts apps and social media. Keep track of ideas. You will end up tossing many of them, but some are bound to be worthwhile. Learn by doing!

If you could tell other young people one thing about why they should consider making a positive impact on our environment or society, like you, what would you tell them?

There is no greater purpose in life than making sure we leave our world in better shape than when we arrived. Despite all the progress for many generations we now know we’ve pushed the planet to the brink. We have less than 10 years to make huge change — getting our world off fossil fuels, dramatically reducing our pollution, and doubling the space on land and sea where nature is protected. This pivotal challenge is creating enormous leadership and business opportunities, countless jobs with real purpose in every industry from buildings, transportation, and energy to food and tech. It’s all hands-on deck — so step up and help accelerate positive impact to turn this world around!

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Do or do not, there is no try”

Yoda’s Jedi teaching.

I took that to heart as a kid and dove into opportunities that came my way. As a result, I was rewarded with lots of learning and experience and enough success to keep me convinced that when life serves up an intriguing opportunity, you go for it. You do it. Whether that was sailing across Pacific, being an organic farmer, creating a fresh juice company, leading a city as Mayor, or building the first global brand for buildings. I’ve been incredibly lucky to get these opportunities to jump in and go for it.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, the award-winning author from Nigeria. She’s a brilliant writer and speaker on many things including culture, race, equity and feminism and I’d love to talk about the intersections of her work with the climate crisis and the transformation of the global economy.

How can our readers follow you online?

@gregorrobertson and @NexiiBuilds on Twitter and Instagram

