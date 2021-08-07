Greg Zakowicz of Omnisend: “Holistic thinking”

Holistic thinking. Everything in marketing is connected. Good marketers need to be able to connect the dots from one project or campaign to the next. After all, your brand is what people remember about you. You can send the best emails in the world and have great social posts, but if your customer service is horrendous, good luck to you.

Marketing a product or service today is easier than ever before in history. Using platforms like Facebook ads or Google ads, a company can market their product directly to people who perfectly fit the ideal client demographic, at a very low cost. Digital Marketing tools, Pay per Click ads, and email marketing can help a company dramatically increase sales. At the same time, many companies that just start exploring with digital marketing tools often see disappointing results.

In this interview series called “How to Effectively Leverage The Power of Digital Marketing, PPC, & Email to Dramatically Increase Sales”, we are talking to marketers, advertisers, brand consultants, & digital marketing gurus who can share practical ideas from their experience about how to effectively leverage the power of digital marketing, PPC, & email.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Greg Zakowicz.

Greg Zakowicz is a veteran marketer and the Director of Content at Omnisend. With 15+ years of experience in email, mobile, and social media marketing, he’s helped over 100 DTC companies around the globe, including numerous from the Internet Retailer Top 1000, maximize sales through their email and SMS marketing programs.

Zakowicz is a respected voice in the marketing and retail industry. He is a frequent speaker at in-person and online ecommerce events, launched an award-winning podcast, and is the host of the Cart Insiders podcast. He has been published and quoted in top publications including Total Retail, Multichannel Merchant, and Forbes, and has previously been retained as an industry expert witness for trial. You can find him on Linkedin or follow him on Twitter at @WhatsGregDoing.https://content.thriveglobal.com/media/55461ae877571c5027f9f699117201a9

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I have had my hand in email marketing for 15 years, but funny enough, I got my start in the radio industry before transitioning full time into marketing. I left radio for a start-up radio promotions company, where I handled in-person, radio-sponsored events around the country.

From there I joined a division of a media and publishing company whose sole form of marketing was email marketing. I grew my skill set in writing email marketing copy, segmentation, reporting, and the perils of buying lists. I eventually led two industry verticals within the company. While there, I launched an online gluten-free store in my spare time, which helped hone my ecommerce marketing skills.

This experience led me to an email marketing start-up called Bronto Software. I spent eight years with the company, first as a marketing strategist for our DTC clients, and then as an ecommerce marketing analyst.

When I was ready for my next adventure, I was fortunate enough to find a similar company in Omnisend, where I couldn’t be happier.

Can you share a story about the funniest marketing mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘takeaways’ you learned from that?

Just one? I think anyone in marketing, especially email marketing, has had a moment or two where they wish they could push “unsend.” One of our practices at the media company was to write 10 subject line options for every email, along with three you would never, ever send. This is a great exercise for marketers, as it allows the brain to be more creative — often spurring more engaging subject lines.

In a rush to get an email out the door, I may have copy-and-pasted the wrong line once and did not test the email as I should have. Let’s just say, always test your emails, folks … always.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

You are absolutely correct. No one does it alone. There are so many people instrumental in my growth — I can name multiple for every single role I held. I am tempted to say the person who did not fire me for sending that email (haha). But when I consider the most pivotal moment in my career, I always think about my old director at Bronto, Carolyn Sparano.

When I was interviewing, I was an out-of-state candidate and there was no shortage of local talent to choose from. Carolyn, along with her team, trusted me to join the company at an important time in their growth. Throughout my time at the company, she never stopped providing me with support and endless professional growth opportunities, all the while continually challenging me. This combination allowed me to excel in ways I never imagined. More than that, she’s someone who always cared about the ‘people’ side of things, and that says a lot about the person she is.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

The people make all the difference at Omnisend. This goes beyond the inner-office culture. The collective group, starting from the top leadership, has our customers at the forefront of everything we do, from adding new features in the marketing platform to how we communicate with them one-on-one.

Because of this attention to the customer, Omnisend is an agile company that moves quickly to provide the tools and information customers need to increase their sales.

Take, for instance, the recent announcement from Apple on their planned iOS 15 update which will end open rates as a viable tracking metric for email marketers. Within a matter of days of the announcement, we were preparing the platform for the changes needed so marketers won’t miss a beat. We launched www.OpensAreDead.com as a resource hub for all marketing-related iOS information, and we routinely host webinars and Q&A sessions open to everyone.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Dependable. It’s important for people to trust you to do your job at a high level. That means showing up and doing tasks you say you will do. This may seem like something taken for granted, but knowing people can rely on you opens you up to opportunities. In marketing, things always come up that can slow or delay tasks, and this is where ruthless prioritization comes in. Compassionate. I am a firm believer in treating people as people. Far too often, you find companies that micro-manage their employees or treat them as if their time, family, happiness, or emotions simply don’t matter. There is no better way to demotivate an employee, get poor-quality work-product, or destroy company culture than to treat them as a disposable commodity. You can shut your computer down for the day, you can’t turn off emotion. Thoughtful. As a marketer, I mean this more in a holistic, strategic sense. There are a lot of marketers who work so hard to leverage one thing that they fail to realize how those things impact another. For a brand, every piece of content (marketing email, blog posts, special media post, paid ad) that is made public reflects on the brand. Good leaders think about the holistic approach to growing a brand and understand how every data point ultimately gets connected to the other. Of course, not everything will be perfect, but open conversations about what you’re willing to sacrifice versus not need to take place.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

As I mentioned, we move quickly, which means we are always working on new projects that help our customers. Right now, we are busy preparing marketers and DTC brands for the impending iOS 15 email privacy changes. From our platform to the content and information we share, we want to make sure every company has the tools and information they need to thrive in the new marketing world where email opens are dead.

Waiting until it’s too late is not a viable option for brands. With the proper tools, information, and preparation, brands can seamlessly navigate these changes and ensure their revenue increases.

Ok super. Now let’s jump to the main questions of our interview. As we mentioned in the beginning, sometimes companies that just start exploring with digital marketing tools like PPC campaigns often see disappointing results. In your opinion, what are a few of the biggest mistakes companies make when they first start out with digital marketing? If you can, please share an example for each.

Wanting everything to be perfect from day 1. Paralysis by analysis is real. I have seen it for years, and am sometimes guilty of it myself. Oftentimes companies want each email message to be perfect, rather than having something live in the world that does its job, even if it is not the prettiest. Take, for instance, an automated reorder email. A message like this provides great value for the recipient. In reality, even a bare-boned message that delivers value is better than nothing. While the company waits to optimize it, and risks delays in doing so, potential revenue is flying out the window. Doing it all versus one at a time. As I mentioned before, progress, not perfection. I often see brands wanting to execute something, like a three-part cart abandonment series, but won’t launch until all three messages are completed and polished. Instead, they should implement and send the first message, work on the next, and repeat the process until finished. Then they can return to optimize each message as needed. It’s better to get 100% of one thing done than 30% of three things. Setting unrealistic expectations. While “I want it all and I want it now” is a great line from a song, it’s not reality. Be clear about what you hope to achieve both now and in the long term. Sure, implementing an automated email message will increase your sales, but don’t expect a flood of cash coming through the door from day one. The same holds true for any marketing initiative, whether it’s paid search and social or direct mail. In the same vein, benchmark against yourself. Far too many times I have had a small brand tell me, “Well, that’s what <insert large retailer here> does.” Unless you are the other large retailer in the space, it’s not apple to apple. I encourage you to check out what others are doing, but remember that budget and resources probably place you on a different playing field. Focus on what helps you grow your business.

If you could break down a very successful digital marketing campaign into a “blueprint”, what would that blueprint look like? Please share some stories or examples of your ideas.

First, let me say that blueprints are like benchmarks or best practices — they’re a starting point, not a how-to guide. Each brand will have nuances based on its products and audience.

For a DTC brand with an extended promotional period, I might suggest something like this.

Use organic social media posting for general awareness. Use paid search and paid social for additional awareness and customer acquisition. With paid social, I would use a variety of tactics, audiences, and creatives. When you find one that shines, stop the others and double down on it. Ensure email and SMS list growth pop-ups are enabled and working. Since you are driving people to your website, you want to feed your list growth — especially since email and SMS are much less expensive than paid media. Optimize your welcome automation. Include social proof and promote your value-adds, such as free shipping and returns. If you have the resources to showcase products, do it. For promotional email campaigns, focus on creating a strong subject line and preheader text every time. Use a sense of urgency (e.g., items won’t last long), promote value-adds, and ensure the content matches. This may sound obvious, but you’d be amazed how many brands overlook this. Use browse and cart abandonment automation. Email retargeting is much more cost-effective than paid retargeting. The key is inserting a sense of urgency in your messages. Browse abandonment messages are sent to shoppers who view specific categories or products — window shoppers, if you will. By automating these messages and including social proof and value-adds, you should be able to recapture potentially lost sales. The same principle applies to cart abandonment emails. Because these shoppers have identified specific products of interest, make sure you remind them of their cart across multiple messages. Utilize SMS/MMS messaging. SMS works as a stand-alone channel, and can also be integrated into the same automation as your emails. In 2020, conversion rates for SMS messages more than doubled. Not to mention, because texts are read quickly by the recipient, it is a great channel for last-chance reminders. Take it up a notch with image-rich MMS messages. Complete the circle with paid retargeting (social and search) based on web visitors and email activity. For high-intent users who don’t convert after an engagement like abandoning a cart, you can retarget them appropriately. I recommend a different creative than the one you used for awareness.

Let’s talk about Pay Per Click Marketing (PPC) for a bit. In your opinion which PPC platform produces the best results to increase sales?

Let’s now talk about email marketing for a bit. In your opinion, what are the 3 things that you need to know to run a highly successful email marketing campaign that increases sales?

Rely on behavior-based automation. Last year, automated emails accounted for 29% of email marketing orders with less than 2% of the sends. Automated emails are naturally relevant because they are triggered by a user’s behavior. Many ecommerce brands lack email marketing resources, meaning they need to do more with less. Automation is the simplest way for brands to increase their sales without the workload. At minimum, all brands should have these workflows: a welcome series, browse abandonment, cart abandonment, and post-purchase series. As brands look to optimize these messages, they should utilize splits in their automation, sending different messages to different users based on things like cart total or the individual’s purchase history. For example, if you offer free shipping over 35 dollars, split your cart abandonment messages based on cart total. Encourage customers to add to their cart if they’re under the threshold. For those over the threshold, the messaging could focus on return policies and the limited availability of products. Utilize SMS with your email marketing. SMS is no longer for younger generations — everyone texts! As I mentioned, SMS conversion rates more than doubled last year. And sends increased nearly 400%. Text messaging can work wonders when you use it hand-in-hand with your email program. Incorporating SMS into automated workflows, such as cart abandonment, allows brands to maximize their behavior-based communication via the preferred channel of the recipient. SMS is no longer a nice-to-have channel, it’s a must-have one. For brands not yet using SMS, I suggest they begin collecting mobile numbers along with email addresses. They’ll quickly determine whether their audience wants the choice or not. Brands not doing SMS by this time next year will find themselves playing catch-up. Create content that addresses obstacles to conversion. When consumers are shopping for a new product, the options of where to shop are seemingly limitless. How do you get them to convert? In each and every message, I recommend brands focus on overcoming obstacles to conversion — things like the speed and cost of shipping, return policies, and price. Promote your value-adds. If you offer free shipping over 35 dollars, highlight it. If you offer hassle-free returns or satisfaction guarantees, promote them! If your customers rave about you on social media, use that social proof to convince the would-be customer that you are a brand worth doing business with. And if your products tend to sell out fast, point it out by creating a sense of urgency — which also double as social proof. These tactics can all lead to a sale.

What are the other digital marketing tools that you are passionate about? If you can, can you share with our readers what they are and how to best leverage them?

Omnisend, of course. Omnisend enables ecommerce brands to send relevant emails, SMS, and push message notifications all from a single platform. It also allows brands to sync contact segments into Facebook and Google for more effective ad targeting. With built-in pop-up and exit-intent list growth forms, any ecommerce brand can easily increase sales without the workload.

(The other tools I personally use in my current role do not align with those used by DTC brands, other than maybe Google Analytics.)

Here is the main question of our series. Can you please tell us the 5 things you need to create a highly successful career as a digital marketer? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Willingness to learn and apply. This applies on both a micro and macro level. In the earlier days of email marketing, standards were different. Sending a “proper” email included a 60/40 text-to-image ratio, bulletproof buttons, and avoiding the words such as “free.” Welcome messages were about setting proper expectations around send cadence. To this day, I still hear email marketers who won’t use the word “free” in a subject line, likely because they read it’s a bad practice on some eight-time recycled blog post from years ago. But try telling an ecommerce brand they can’t promote free shipping in their subject line — they’ll laugh you away. The ability to recognize and learn what is happening in your industry, and apply those changes, is critical. If you need further proof, ask an SEO expert if what worked 10 years ago works today. Willingness to be wrong. No one bats 1.000 — especially marketers. Like baseball players, the majority of things marketers do will fail to some degree. Don’t let it stop you. Continue testing, experimenting, and finding ways to reach your goals. If you don’t take a chance, you’ll never find new successes. Once when I was creating continuing education programs for lawyers, I ran a program covering a specific contractual clause. It was one of the highest-performing programs in company history. I recognized the similarities to other topics we had decent success with and proposed we run an entire contractual clause series. It did not go as planned. We invested time and money into these programs and found success with only a couple of them. When you are wrong, it is important to perform a post-mortem and learn something from it. As it turns out, different clauses and types of contracts could apply across multiple legal verticals, which was the reason for the early success. We did learn from it, and it helped us add a layer of criteria to our topic approval process, ultimately making our future marketing better. Ability to handle feedback constructively. If you’re going to be wrong, you better expect to hear about it. Feedback is the greatest way to improve. View feedback as a learning opportunity, and be able to openly admit when you failed. By doing so, you’ll be exposed to viewpoints from those with different experiences and perspectives, providing you a new filter for viewing things. Professionally speaking, people want to work with others who will not only positively accept feedback, but can have an open back-and-forth conversation regarding it. Personal and business growth happens when people can voice their feedback and are receptive to what others say. Holistic thinking. Everything in marketing is connected. Good marketers need to be able to connect the dots from one project or campaign to the next. After all, your brand is what people remember about you. You can send the best emails in the world and have great social posts, but if your customer service is horrendous, good luck to you. I once worked with a DTC brand that was fielding a large amount of customer service calls for a specific problem. By thinking holistically, they turned those inquiries into a how-to blog post and then incorporated that into their post-purchase messaging. The result: reduced customer service inquiries, increased social engagement and user-generated content, and an increase in accessory sales from the email. This is why I view growth hackers as being bad for brands. They are always searching for the next best thing and then leave as quickly as they came — showing little regard for how to actually make the brand better. Don’t “hack” your way through things. I’m still looking to find a shrink hacker, in case you know of one 🙂 Willingness to get uncomfortable. Always push yourself. This goes well with a willingness to learn. When opportunities present themselves, look at them as just that — an opportunity. Go all in, and learn what you can. In marketing, and in business, I promise you’ll always use the information you learn through the process. If you find yourself feeling uncomfortable, you’re on to something good. I was once asked to fill in to speak for someone at an in-person conference. I knew a little about the topic, but not a lot. I was unsure of what kind of presentation I could deliver, but I jumped in feet first. I invested myself in researching everything I possibly could, from the technical operation to the marketing tactics. Taking that knowledge, and holistically applying it to what I already knew, not only did I deliver a stellar presentation but I applied this knowledge to help my clients improve their email marketing programs.

What books, podcasts, videos or other resources do you use to sharpen your marketing skills?

I utilize several resources to expand my marketing knowledge. The most impactful is talking to other practitioners, especially those in other industries. I try to organize quarterly talks with a group of other marketers, where we share what we are seeing with trends and tactics. That’s the great thing about the marketing community — people love to talk shop.

As for other resources, I use Feedly to scan more than 70 ecommerce and marketing websites to get a pulse on consumer habits. Some of the sites in my Feedly include Retail Wire, Retail Dive, Total Retail, Cain Store Age, Modern Retail, and Chief Marketer.

For podcasts, the Cart Insiders podcast is made for email marketers. Other ones I tune into are Lucas Walker’s Pitstop, Lucas Walker’s Rolled Up, Omni Talk, Jason & Scot Show, eCommerce Fastlane, The Story of a Brand, and The Commerce Show. Non-marketing podcasts that get my attention are Revisionist History, History That Doesn’t Suck, and SmartLess.

I don’t read as much as I’d like, but business books that stand include Product-Led Growth by Wes Bush, Measure What Matters by John Doerr, The CEO Next Door by Elana Botelho and Kim Powell, and SCRUM by Jeff Sutherland.

Thank you for all of that. We are nearly done. Here is our final ‘meaty’ question. You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I am passionate about breaking generational poverty. One way to break it is by giving underprivileged children an opportunity for increased education. I used to volunteer with a local organization, The Emily K Center, that does just that — they provide after-school education and prepare them for college and beyond. Often, these students are the first in their families to attend college. They recently graduated their first class from college, which is an amazing achievement.

I wish programs like this could sweep the nation. There are not enough of them.

How can our readers further follow your work?

Be sure to find me at www.Omnisend.com — we always have a ton of email and SMS marketing resources.

You can find me personally on Linkedin, Twitter, and at GregZakowicz.com.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this!