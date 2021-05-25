Greg Uanseru Discusses How He Remains an Industry Leading Professional

Greg Uanseru is a highly successful entrepreneur and business professional. As the president and CEO of GCA Energy Limited, Greg and his team of industry-leading experts work to provide a wide range of support services across Nigeria. As leaders in the oil and gas sector, their focus is on onshore and offshore procurement support, metering and calibration, fire engineering, and environmental services. Valuing both quality and innovation, GCA Energy Limited takes pride in providing companies with long-term sustainable solutions.

Why did you decide to create your own business?

I have always been a highly motivated and self-driven individual. I began my career working for Nigerian Airways, and it was there where I was exposed to a wide range of professional opportunities. I always knew I wanted to succeed professionally, but I initially lacked the necessary knowledge and resources. When I finally founded GCA Energy Limited, I knew that I had to establish myself on an international scale. I have spent the last twenty years forming lasting connections and bringing innovative ideas to life.

What do you love most about the industry you are in?

My industry is always on the cutting edge of innovation. We are always finding new and exciting ways to challenge existing methods of production. I love being able to contribute to the industry on a grand scale. I also enjoy working alongside industry-leading individuals. I can only imagine where we will be in ten years time.

What keeps you motivated?

I stay motivated by first establishing short-term goals and then planning my progress. I am a very visual learner, so, I find it helpful to have my objectives laid out in front of me. In addition, I have realistic expectations. In this industry, it can be easy to put too much pressure on yourself to see immediate results, but it is essential to celebrate the small achievements. There is nothing more rewarding than completing a project on time and to the absolute best of our abilities.

How do you motivate others?

I try to give my team as much autonomy as possible. Individuals work best when they are not being micromanaged, so I like to have faith in my team. It is crucial that they feel engaged in their work and possess the confidence to succeed in their role.

How do you maintain a solid work life balance?

I often work extended hours, so maintaining a solid work-life balance can be very challenging. However, as an advocate for physical and mental health, I also believe that managing your professional obligations is vital to maintaining a positive well-being. Likewise, it is essential to establish boundaries so you can avoid the effects of burnout. I think it all comes down to how productive you are during work hours. Eliminating distractions during the day helps to increase productivity so that you can focus on other areas of your life at night and on weekends.

What traits do you possess that makes a successful leader?

There are many different types of leaders and what may work for me may not work for somebody else; however, I think a common trait between successful individuals is self-awareness. It is important to recognize both your strengths and weaknesses so that you can work proactively and efficiently. I am a lifelong learner and extremely dedicated to my craft so I am always looking for ways to improve.

What suggestions do you have for someone starting in your industry?

It is all about persistence. Forming professional connections and establishing the right team all takes a significant amount of time and effort. I had many doubts when I first began but confidence comes with experience. My suggestion for individuals looking to pursue a career in this industry would be to seek the help of a mentor. Having a more experienced individual help guide you through the challenges of the business landscape can save you a lot of stress in the long run.

Outside of work, what defines you as a person?

I would have to say that I am a very optimistic person. I like to see the good in people, and I try my best to always have a positive mindset. A positive attitude is an essential part of stress management which also has a wide range of health benefits.

What trends in your industry excite you?

I am really excited to see the increased focus on sustainability as our industry unfortunately, is known for having a negative environmental impact. While the work we do is vital to development, it is also pertinent that we work to establish long-term, sustainable solutions.

Where do you see you and your company in 5 years?

Since my company’s inception, we have experienced extensive growth. We currently offer our services to people across the nation and we strive to also expand this vision on a global scale. I just celebrated my sixtieth birthday and when I look back at all that I have accomplished, I am overcome with gratitude.