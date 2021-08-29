Greg Rovner: “Empathy ”

Empathy — Next, you need to know how to speak to the patient. Often, people don’t know what is available to them, or what they’re even looking for. Preparing yourself on how to educate them and how to reach them, whether it be through an advertising campaign or otherwise, can help them to come in and truly achieve their wellness goals.

In recent years, Big Tech has gotten a bad rep. But of course many tech companies are doing important work making monumental positive changes to society, health, and the environment. To highlight these, we started a new interview series about “Technology Making An Important Positive Social Impact”. We are interviewing leaders of tech companies who are creating or have created a tech product that is helping to make a positive change in people’s lives or the environment. As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Greg Rovner.

As Vice President at Intellisurance, Greg became a successful leader within the insurance space. Greg took his experience and founded Utopia, a data solutions company where he developed a proprietary software program that generated over 8 million in revenue. In 2017, Greg sold Utopia to focus on Heally and has since been a driving force in Heally’s growth.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series. Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory and how you grew up?

Thank you so much for having me, Dave. I was born and raised in San Francisco. I’m the son of Soviet immigrants who came to the United States in the early 70s. My family came here for a better life. Like many kids, I grew up outside, spending a fair amount of my days riding my bike around the neighborhood.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

My career took a 180 after becoming CEO of Heally. I went from owning an insurance brokerage to joining a company made up of my close friends. I ran a successful agency for over 15 years, but everything changed when I met up with a childhood friend for coffee. We both shared some personal stories about how alternative medicine positively impacted our families. Before I knew it, I sold my business and became the CEO of an alternative healthcare startup.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Along this journey, my wife, Maiya, has been an example in how to handle pressure with ease. Her support and shared belief in the vision of what we were building has uplifted me to strive for continued success. She also did free customer service support when we first launched, which was incredibly helpful.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

I have a good one for this. I was having a frustrating experience and someone said to me, “Life is just water over rocks.” What it means is that when a stream is flowing, you’re going to hit bumps along the way, but you have to persevere and overcome obstacles and adversity. This has been my motto ever since.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Emotional intelligence, humility, and optimism has helped me the most as a successful business leader.

Emotional intelligence is key to understanding where you’re at emotionally and helps you control your emotional responses to avoid adverse responses to situations. It’s been instrumental for me because when you’re working with other people, you have to understand where you are at to communicate effectively and work together to achieve a common goal with a level head.

Ok super. Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about the tech tools that you are helping to create that can make a positive impact on our wellness. To begin, which particular problems are you aiming to solve?

Heally is the first platform that aggregates homeopathy, cannabis, psychedelics, and other alternative medicine clinics online using our EMR/telemedicine software, allowing for much-needed increased access to comprehensive and vetted holistic care for patients.

Urgent care and conventional healthcare has been digitized over the last 20 years increasing access for patients. However, patients seeking to treat root causes of illness without the overuse of pharmaceuticals have not had an easy time accessing those providers. Conventional healthcare professionals are not well-versed in alternative medicine options. Therefore, our organization leverages data and the power of technology to guide patients to the right alternative medicine treatments and providers. Heally is the only platform that centralizes all aspects of running an alternative medicine practice, allowing providers to focus on the critical work of treating their patients.

How do you think your technology can address this?

Heally’s technology aggregates vetted providers and products. It makes alternative health accessible for those looking to connect with service providers to achieve their wellness goals.

Can you tell us the backstory about what inspired you to originally feel passionate about this cause?

I’m passionate about natural products and methods to help mitigate issues people deal with.

In my own life, I witnessed my sister have migraines secondhand. She was prescribed a myriad of drugs, including antidepressants and antipsychotic medication. Unfortunately, none of this treated the root cause. In her search for alternatives to psychiatric treatment, she was lucky to find a complementary and alternative medicine doctor while living in San Francisco. The doctor recommended natural products which included CBD, vinegar extract, and magnesium. Now her migraines are few and far between.

Additionally, I’ve personally used methods like breathing techniques to mitigate anxiety. It’s become quite clear to me that these things can be beneficial to people in need of relief. I’ve also lost people in my life, and because I was led to see how these natural alternatives can be helpful in relieving pain and other problems, I want to take what I know and help others gain access to life-changing wellness.

How do you think this might change the world?

Heally has the ability to help people get access to alternative medicine treatments, regardless of their location. We have the technology to expand our services worldwide and make alternative health accessible for everyone.

Keeping “Black Mirror” and the “Law of Unintended Consequences” in mind, can you see any potential drawbacks about this technology that people should think more deeply about?

The internet is filled with misinformation on the benefits of alternative medicines, which poses a danger to patients and discredits the industry as a legitimate alternative to pharmaceuticals. As a software and telehealth platform for alternative medicine clinics, we bear a social responsibility to accurately verify the clinics using our platform. However, if a bad actor enters the space, it poses a health risk to individuals. We don’t have enough medical studies on the health benefits of alternative medicines; some medicines could cause addiction; and others could cause adverse effects to patients on their journeys to wellness. It’s important to speak with a healthcare professional as some alternative medicines can interfere with pharmaceutical treatments.

Here is the main question for our discussion. Based on your experience and success, can you please share “Five things you need to know to successfully create technology that can make a positive social impact”? (Please share a story or an example, for each.)

Our tech creates a positive social impact by connecting people to the power of alternative medicine.

Ease of Use — First, you need to know how alternative medicine providers connect with the patient. People use technology differently. Lots of doctors don’t like technology if the interface doesn’t keep it simple. We try to identify ways to ease the process for these doctors as well as help those who want to be on the cutting edge. In this case, balance is key, as is the ease of use to best connect with patients. Empathy — Next, you need to know how to speak to the patient. Often, people don’t know what is available to them, or what they’re even looking for. Preparing yourself on how to educate them and how to reach them, whether it be through an advertising campaign or otherwise, can help them to come in and truly achieve their wellness goals. Team — Build a team that’s aligned with the mission. Forge a team with a common goal and outlook on wellness, and get them on the same track to build the tech necessary to reach the objectives. Funding — You also need to know how to tap access to capital. Knowing how to raise money and get donations is a valuable skill. In order to make a positive social impact you need money. Tech — Finally, you need technology to create technology. Use the right software to connect everyone. Software that is able to leverage the latest and greatest features, and software with a high level of functionality.

If you could tell other young people one thing about why they should consider making a positive impact on our environment or society, like you, what would you tell them?

I would tell young people that each generation has a responsibility to the next. It’s vital to help the next generation to make the world a better place. If everyone doesn’t try their best to make a positive impact, then there won’t be enough positivity to continue and things could go sideways. We want the world to move in a positive direction. Consider making a difference to make the world a better place. We need more light to fill the darkness, and it’s up to young people.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

I’d love to have a private lunch with the Teladoc CEO Jason Gorevic. Teladoc disrupted the healthcare industry and is a true game-changer for both patients and doctors. They were instrumental in the growth, normalization, and adoption of telehealth. I’d love to learn from him and do for alternative health what Teladoc has done for primary and urgent care.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Follow our Heally health blog, and get Heally! Register for an account, and stay on top of our work and what we do, and hope we keep doing it.

Thank you so much for joining us. This was very inspirational, and we wish you continued success in your important work.