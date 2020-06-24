Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Greg Reid’s Secret Formula: The 1-2-3 Steps to Success

By

By

Goal setting is made simple:

A Dream written down with a date becomes a GOAL.

A goal broken down becomes a PLAN.

And a plan backed by ACTION makes your dream come true.

Remember that Progress is more important than perfection. But the key is to get started.

In other words, be kind to your future self. Small incremental steps are far more powerful than any vision board or fairytale we could create in one’s mind. Simply, break that though down into small, bite-sized portions, and all things suddenly become possible.

For instance, if you wish to be 10-pound lighter for the summer beach attire next month, then put down that pint of ice cream today! 

Or, imagine a shoebox full of money by year-end. All we need to do is place $20 in that box today and then do so again each week. By the end of the year, guess what? You have a shoebox full of money.

The Inside secret is – It’s the ACTION in the Law of attrACTION that makes our dreams come true. Yes, you have to think about it. You need to feel it. Most importantly, we have to DO it!

Keep going, you got this. Always tell this to yourself, “I may not be there yet, but I’m closer than I was yesterday.”

This is Greg Reid’s message to everyone.

Greg Reid is a natural entrepreneur, filmmaker, and keynote speaker. He is also the author behind the best-selling inspiring books, Stickability: The Power of Perseverance, The Millionaire Mentor, and the Three Feet from Gold: Turn Your Obstacles into Opportunities. Ever heard of the “Secret Knock”? He founded that event for professionals to collaborate, expand their network, and promulgate development. Always put in mind that dreams are unreachable ONLY if nothing is done.

    Matthew Fraser

    Photo by Sergey Pesterev on Unsplash
