Greg Hague of 72SOLD: “Don’t worry if you are criticized by other agents because you seek to disrupt the status quo”

As a part of my series about the ‘Five Things You Need To Know To Succeed In The Real Estate Industry’, I had the pleasure of interviewing Greg Hague.

Greg has been attacked by a bear, crashed his motorcycle in Africa, force-landed his plane on a remote island in the Atlantic, been a drummer in a hit rock band, and earned the top score on the Arizona bar exam.

He has practiced law, taught law students, was voted law professor of the year, has built successful businesses including a 121-office national real estate firm, has been interviewed on every major television network, and wrote a bestselling book on fathering.

Greg’s life has been an adventure, and he is currently heading up one of the fastest growing real estate firms in America but often says nothing has been more rewarding than improving the functioning of the real estate industry with 72SOLD… and marrying Teresa last November.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us the “backstory” about what brought you to the Real Estate industry?

My father grew up poor, raised by a single mother who worked multiple jobs. After serving as a fighter pilot instructor in WWII he returned to Cincinnati (where I was born), secured a job selling real estate, and through incredibly hard work he had considerable success, ultimately founding his own successful real estate brokerage. My dad’s success enabled him to give me a private school education including law school and open doors to opportunities and people I would not have had without his hard work and this entrepreneurial nature of the real estate profession.

Can you share with our readers the most interesting or amusing story that occured to you in your career so far? Can you share the lesson or take away you took out of that story?

In my early years I was fortunate to have a lot of success selling real estate, and then starting and operating a very successful first real estate firm. I made a lot of money and started buying a lot of stuff. I had three expensive cars, two planes, and nine motorcycles… ridiculous.

One day I was having coffee with a friend, Bruce. He commented that I didn’t seem as happy as he’d seen me in the past. I told him he was right, and it was “weird” because I had everything I’d ever dreamed of, and more success than I ever thought possible.

Bruce looked at me and said, “I know your problem.” I said, “What?” Bruce replied, “Greg, you don’t know the definition of happiness.”

Bruce went on to explain:

“Happiness is the deep sense of satisfaction that comes from the enthusiastic pursuit of a worthwhile goal of your own choosing. It’s about purpose, not pleasure.”

Bruce emphasized that happiness is about feeling good about yourself, and to do that all three elements of the definition must be present. Enthusiastic pursuit. Worthwhile goal. Your choice, not somebody else’s edict.

Purpose is the cake. Pleasure is the icing. That day, that realization has defined, and vastly improved the quality of my life.

Do you have a favorite “life lesson quote”? Can you share a story or example of how that was relevant to you in your life?

“What I lack in smarts I make up for in effort… and given how hard I have to work I must not be that smart.”

This “life lesson” has been a key to the success I’ve had. Outwork the other guy. That’s a straightforward prescription for success. It’s not just how you get more done; it’s how you get smarter so you can get more done in less time.

If it sounds like I’m a classic workaholic, I love “working” because it’s not work to me in the traditional context. I love my days, all-purpose driven, with everything I do based on ideas of how to make things better in the world and prosper by helping others have better lives.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

Yes, my firm 72SOLD, is about to launch a new way for everyone in America to sell their home, literally at the click of a button on their computer. They don’t have to endure the inconvenience of daily showings to strangers. They can choose their most convenient closing date and move date. Home sellers will be able to choose from an array of full retail offers from the best buyers in the market for their home, so they know they are seeing the absolute top of the market. It will be the ultimate home selling experience, a true game changer for our industry.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

I grew up in the real estate industry. My dad talked about real estate every night at dinner, even when I was in grade school. Over the past 50 years I’ve probably heard every real estate trainer in America teach agents how to network, advertise, cold call, etc. What has always perplexed me is I have never, not one time, heard a trainer talk to agents about how to improve the home selling process, developing strategies to give sellers a better experience and get them a better result (more money).

That’s why I’m so proud of what we do every day at 72SOLD. We are huge marketers (over 1.5 million dollars a month), but every day we focus on, experiment with, and test ways to make the home selling process easier and more profitable for our home sellers.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Absolutely. My dad was the first huge difference maker in my life. I’ve already talked about him. The second was Tex Earnhardt, a local auto dealer who built a billion-dollar multi-dealership car business by being the “Nicest Guy In The World.”

Below is an excerpt from a story I wrote about Tex and me, and how he influenced my life, making me understand that “Deals don’t make you money, people do.” Treat people right and they will do the same to you:

Tex Earnhardt celebrated his 88th birthday. Nothing formal. We met at his ranch to celebrate. It was Tex’s day, but he still kept trying to fetch soft drinks, carry our food to the table, and help in any way he could. That’s what nice guys do. It’s never about them. It’s always about you.

That’s how Tex started a small Ford dealership (3 cars) in 1951 and built it into one of the largest auto dealerships in America, with 17 brands and 22 locations. Check it out at Earnhardt.com.

Tex has been my hero and inspiration since the day we met almost 30 years ago. He is the man I aspire to be.

Ok. Thank you for all that. Let’s now jump to the main core of our interview. Can you share 3 things that most excite you about the Real Estate industry? If you can please share a story or example.

We face unprecedented challenges competing against billion-dollar corporations that want to commoditize the purchase and sale of real estate. This should inspire us to be better, improving our “product,” doing more of what we should have been doing the past 50 years. We are 1.4 million strong (Realtors), so we wield enormous power IF we come together and realize that while we compete with each other for listings, once we have a listing, we must work together to sell it, and work together to make every homeowner in America realize that we (Realtors) offer a better solution than iBuyers or firms like Rocket Mortgage’s real estate division that will be offering to sell homes for free and monetize it by directing those home sellers to their lending and title divisions. We are entrepreneurs, which means we are forced to be innovative, which means together we can be a powerhouse of thought leadership, and a beacon, the “Harvard” of consumer education on how to buy and sell homes.

My “story” in this regard is a simple one. We tend to criticize each other when we break tradition, charge differently, market differently, offer different programs, in essence, try to disrupt the traditional ways. We should do just the opposite, celebrating each other for having the courage and creativeness to travel where nobody has been. We need to have a pioneer mindset!

Can you share 3 things that most concern you about the industry? If you had the ability to implement 3 ways to reform or improve the industry, what would you suggest? Please share stories or examples if possible.

The three things that concern me most about our industry are:

Real estate firms need to focus more on generating business for their existing agents than recruiting more agents. Real estate firms have the power to do large scale marketing that their agents could never do individually. This aggregate marketing power on TV, radio and hundreds of billboards is now essential to compete with mega companies that seek to commoditize the home selling process and hire those of us who will cheaply on a salary.

Real estate firms need consumer focused home selling and home buying programs that offer compelling and distinct value propositions to consumers, programs that all of their agents subscribe to, believe in, and enthusiastically offer. Real estate firms today are hesitant to offer specific programs because some of their agents may not like it. Real estate firms must get out of the “we want more agents” mindset and be focused on serving the agents who believe in their product, their process, the programs they market to the public. The real estate industry is the only industry where companies recruit a lot of people who all do their own thing. This could be our downfall if we don’t correct it quickly.

It is a travesty, and could lead to our downfall, that NAR and our MLS systems feed OUR data to OUR competitors, websites like Zillow. Why? We never should have sold Realtor.com, one of the biggest mistakes in business history. We as an industry should come together, launch our own website, and make our listings available only on that online portal. Anyone who says this is an “antitrust” issue is wrong. We are all independent and we can and should choose to place our listings where our sellers are best served. Zillow allows agents who “pay to play” to be displayed next to our listings, agents who know nothing about those homes, yet handle inquiries from buyers on those homes. Why do we do this? Those buyers aren’t served. Our sellers aren’t served. We aren’t served. Yet we are too weak and disorganized to rise up and stop it.

If NAR won’t step up and make this happen, we need to come together and form an organization that will.

My dad was a pioneer, developing one of the first MLS systems in the U.S. It was called the “The Cincinnati Property Exchange” and it was one of the first models that encouraged brokers to show each other’s listings and pay each other for helping to sell those listings. Dad was roundly criticized by local Cincinnati brokers, those who were the biggest, because they didn’t want to relinquish their power. They wanted buyers coming to them, not being able to use another agent from another firm. These firms wanted control and they didn’t want to give up half the commission.

The three things that most concern me about this industry is our too many closed minds, too many who criticize instead of improvising, and too many who don’t understand that our challenge isn’t each other, it’s the big corporations that act nice to us now, but behind closed doors don’t respect us, believe we charge too much, and want to take us out of business.

What advice would you give to other real estate leaders to help their teams to thrive and to create a really fantastic work culture?

Get everybody on your team on board with one program that sets you apart, a home selling process that’s better than mine, better than anyone’s. Train your team to present it. Train your team to execute on it perfectly so home sellers have an amazing experience. Then market the pants off it and hand over those prospects to your meticulously trained agents.

Ok, here is the main question of our interview. You are a “Real Estate Insider”. If you had to advise someone about 5 non intuitive things one should know to succeed in the Real Estate industry, what would you say? Can you please give a story or an example for each?

Instead of marketing to a lot of people a little (common mistake), market to fewer people repeatedly. You will get a better ROI on your marketing dollars. Each day make sure you are delivering a 5 star experience to the people you are doing business with before you start looking for more people to do business with you. Brief and brilliant beats big and bloated. This is true in marketing, listing presentations, and virtually any situation. Say it clearly and concisely, then shut up and listen. Don’t worry if you are criticized by other agents because you seek to disrupt the status quo. Understand that most people are resistant to change. That doesn’t make them bad, it just makes them slow to adopt. Be thick skinned and prove to your critics that your way is a better way… or keep revising it until it is. Don’t be a sheep. Speak out. If you believe we need to come together and wake up NAR and other leaders in our industry (before it’s too late) don’t be afraid to speak out loudly and say it.

Back in 1986 when I launched my first business with a non-traditional approach to selling homes, I was shocked at the sometimes mean, personal criticism I received from realtors who I previously looked at as business friends. They didn’t want to change and resented it when consumers chose to go my way. They also hated that I marketed so aggressively. I learned to walk the high road, not criticize back (sometimes hard not to do), be nice, accommodating, and offer to share anything I knew that might help those who criticized me. I learned that the #1 thing is to believe in what you are doing and have thick enough skin to stay with it, be sharing, and help others see the light.

Because of your position, you are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Easy answer here. A few years ago, I had the opportunity to meet and speak privately with John Paul Dijario, founder of Paul Mitchell Products, and a self-made billionaire. I asked Paul if he could share one thing, one lesson, that was most responsible for his success. He said absolutely that it could be said in four words.

“Success unshared is failure.”

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Read my blog at HaguePartners.com.

See my website for home sellers at 72Sold.com.

See my website for homebuyers at SeeHomesFirst.com.

Learn about the 72Sold program for Realtors at 72Agent.com.

