Greg Chen of Mobiz: “Know your customer beyond their data”

Greg has more than 15 years of mobile innovation and experience in both B2B and B2C. Born in Taiwan but grew up in South Africa, his multicultural context has shaped him to be a passionate leader, thinker and pioneer. Being unrelentingly customer focused, he has led Mobiz to become a trusted platform that accelerates commercial success through mobile engagement. Greg received his Master’s degree in both Electrical Engineering and Business Administration (Cum Laude) from the University of Cape Town.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” better. Can you tell us a bit about your backstory and how you got started?

I began my startup career in South Africa around 2005 and have been part of the mobile innovation scene since the beginning. My CTO and I essentially created a product like WhatsApp for first-generation /Java “smartphones” several years before its release. Having played in the space for almost a decade, we realized there was a considerable gap between the reach of SMS and the rich content online, so our mission was to close that gap with accessible technology.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or takeaways you learned from that?

We initially met with venture capitalists (VCs) without having a business model for our “product.” Since then, we’ve learned that the fundamental of being a startup is solving problems in an innovative way that people are willing to pay for. None of us can achieve success without some help along the way.

Is there a particular person who you are grateful for and that helped get you to where you are today? Can you share a story?

A good friend of mine invested over 100K dollars when no VCs would touch us without a business model.

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

Every single episode of the SaaStr podcast is profound to me on some level. I also enjoyed Sapiens, which explains more about economics than what I learned from my MBA.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

We strive to empower businesses to create the best personalized content using the best channel, and right now, it’s SMS. Every other SMS marketing tool is focused on how to get a business to send an SMS; we are focused on enabling users to send the BEST CONTENT using SMS purely as a channel.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them thrive and not burn out ?

Take enough time to prioritize parts of your life other than work. Having more time to yourself also means more time to contemplate on strategy and realize your vision. We can’t focus on everything 100% of the time, even though we feel everything is important.

Ok, super. Now let’s jump to the central questions of our interview. The so-called “Retail Apocalypse” has been going on for about a decade. The Pandemic only made things worse for retailers in general. While many retailers are struggling, some retailers, like Lululemon, Kroger, and Costco, are quite profitable. Can you share a few lessons that other retailers can learn from the success of profitable retailers?

I believe these retailers that have mastered their relationships with their customers have realized that this dynamic is just as important as the product they serve. Therefore, building a community of “customers” that are not just “buyers” holds the most value and profit.

This relationship allows customers to make purchasing decisions based on trust and are much more likely to fall back on these brands through any channel or under any circumstances.

Amazon is going to exert pressure on all of retail for the foreseeable future. New companies based in China are emerging that offer much lower prices than US and European brands. What would you advise retail companies and e-commerce companies for them to be successful in the face of such strong competition?

Focus on the retail experience (loyalty programs, better purchasing experience, brand value to consumer, etc.), as winning on price alone over e-commerce is a race to zero. Qualify on price, but best on experience.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a retail business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

As mentioned in my previous answer, focusing too heavily on price is a common error. It’s a mistake to try and win on price alone when so much value of an offering lies in the retail experience. To avoid this, CEOs and founders should remember that customers are people, not just sales, and create positive customer experiences that foster loyalty.

This might be intuitive, but I think it’s helpful to articulate it specifically. In your words, can you share a few reasons why great customer service and a great customer experience is essential for success in business in general and retail in particular?

Unlike businesses, consumers primarily make purchase decisions based on emotions. We often see that positive brand experiences, even after negative ones, can foster brand loyalty and trust. A good experience also filters down, from initial purchase decision to lifetime loyalty and value. A customers’ perception of a business is undoubtedly influenced by customer service and experience, and it goes a long way in purchasing decisions.

We have all had times, either in a store or online, when we’ve had a very poor experience as a customer or user. If the importance of a good customer experience is intuitive and apparent, where is the disconnect? How is it that so many companies do not make this a priority?

We often see products or services that are difficult to move away from not prioritizing customer experience. These brands and companies see a less immediate impact from these experiences because it’s more difficult for a customer to change their comfortable and routine purchasing behaviors than dealing with a poor experience. It is less pressing for these businesses to focus on customer experience when they don’t feel the pinch immediately. But there is always a bigger fish, and these businesses should realize that the time will come that these bad experiences will catch up with them.

Can you share with us a story from your experience about a customer who was “wowed” by the experience you provided?

A big part of our success is our ability to create positive customer experiences through personalization. We make these experiences for our clients by helping them create these experiences for their customers. Through our platform, our clients create tailored and meaningful mobile engagements with outstanding results.

Wow! Did the experience have any long-term ripple effects? Can you share the story?

Yes! We have clients who have never used SMS marketing and now achieve results such as 4x the conversions compared to Facebook and Google ads and 20x the engagement of email.

A fantastic retail experience isn’t just one specific thing. It can be a composite of many different subtle elements fused together. Can you help us break down and identify the different ingredients that come together to create a “fantastic retail experience”?

I believe the core focus should be on customer learning, and those insights should be used to create an end-to-end personal retail experience. Many elements factor into these learnings and the final experience, such as:

• Personalized offerings and engagements through tailored content, discounts, promotions, loyalty, and more.

• Knowledgeable and well-trained customer support and staff to assist with relevant and useful guidance and support.

• A good understanding of the relationship between price and value and what it means to the customer.

Ok, super. Here is the central question of our interview. Based on your experience and success, what are the five most important things one should know in order to create a fantastic retail experience that keeps bringing customers back for more? Would you please share a story or an example for each:

Know your customer beyond their data. Understand customer pain points from a human perspective. Offer products and solutions that are relevant and useful. Create an after-purchase experience with re-engagement programs. Foster brand love and loyalty to boost the customer lifetime value.

Thank you for all of that. We are nearly done. Here is our final ‘meaty’ question. You are a person of significant influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most good to most people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I have always believed in equal education for all and think this can be realized through accessible technology.

How can our readers further follow your work?

