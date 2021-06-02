Greg Berry of Municibid: “Determination ”

“If you are dealing with a roller coaster of emotional highs and lows, I think doing the work to become more centered and present will help to alleviate that and allow you to be cool under pressure when things get tough and maintain humility with the wins. I practice meditation and journaling to keep me grounded.”

Greg Berry is the CEO and founder of Municibid, the go-to online marketplace for government auctions. As a councilman for the Borough of Pottstown, Greg noticed a huge problem: his borough and almost every one of the United States’ 86,000 local government agencies was selling surplus for dirt cheap because so few people knew the items were for sale. The sealed-bid process for which agencies would accept bids was also not a truly competitive process. Greg launched Municibid in 2006 to solve these issues. Municibid is now a leading platform for state and local governments, schools, authorities, and other government agencies all over the US and Canada to sell their surplus vehicles, equipment, and all kinds of items directly to the public, 24 hours a day. As a business leader, Greg educates entrepreneurs on why government auctions benefit enterprises, tips for launching a successful online company, and more. https://municibid.com/

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

“I am the founder of Municibid, an online auction marketplace where over 4,000 state and local governments and schools auction items that are no longer needed, forfeitures (seized items), and lost-and-found items to the public. Founded in 2006, we’ve helped municipalities take advantage of the online marketplace to get 50–200% more for their items than they would with traditional sealed bids or newspaper ads. We don’t charge a penny for municipalities to use Municibid, so 100% of the proceeds they receive go back into the community.

Municibid is the easiest way for municipalities to sell their surplus. They pick the items they want to sell, take a few photos, fill in an item description, and that’s it. We do all of the heavy liftings with marketing their items, running the bidding system, and providing sales reports. Likewise, it’s a convenient and streamlined process for buyers to place bids and pick up items they win.

In regard to my backstory, I founded an IT company the day after graduating high school. I grew this company for 12 years and eventually sold in 2010. With my background in technology, I built the first version of Municibid for about $2,000. It was nothing fancy, but it was good enough to run a basic online auction. I convinced a few local municipalities to give Municibid a try. The first item listed on Municibid was a riding mower by the Borough of Pennsburg, Pennsylvania. They were hoping to sell it for $100. It sold for $500.

Then another township listed a Ford Crown Victoria with a blown engine. They just wanted to get rid of it and maybe get a few hundred dollars for it. It sold for $2,800. They truly didn’t believe it. They thought something was wrong — and to be honest, so did I — until the guy showed up with a $2,800 check and a flatbed. Needless to say, they were ecstatic.

Meanwhile, I spent every hour I could getting the word out about Municibid and the items that were up for auction. I made those flyers with tear-off tabs you see hanging on community bulletin boards and posted them at The Home Depot, Lowes, grocery stores, anywhere. I ran small ads in the classified section of the newspaper and in those penny pincher magazines at convenience stores.

I took these results and the testimonials from the governments on the road and, as they say, the rest is history.”

What was the “Aha Moment” that led to the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

“I had an ‘aha moment’ when I was in a council meeting and we sold a Chevy truck for $500. It was easily worth at least $5,000. Then, about 30 minutes later, we bickered about spending $1,000 on a community project. It was 2005 and I was 25 years old. There was an open town council seat in the Borough of Pottstown, Pennsylvania. I was born and raised in Pottstown, an industrial town in the ’70s and ’80s that went stagnant. I wanted to help revitalize the town that had shaped who I was, starting with building a new annex at the community college and economic development. I ran and won the seat.

I sat in hundreds of town council meetings and it happened again and again. We sold vehicles, equipment, and other items for pennies on the dollar through a sealed bid process. A sealed bid is when people put their bid in an envelope and drop it off or mail it in. Then on a specific date, the government opens all the bids and awards the item to the highest bid.

Oftentimes, a Ford Crown Victoria worth $3,000 would be sold in a sealed bid for $300. There was no competition, as no one saw what anyone else was bidding. Plus, there was very little advertising for these items so hardly anyone knew these items were for sale. The Borough of Pottstown was losing tens of thousands of dollars with this archaic process that they could have been reinvesting back into the community.

How many other townships across the state — across the country — were doing the same? Why weren’t we selling our items online? Why weren’t we using eBay? In 2006, Pennsylvania local governments were just then legally allowed to sell online, but very few were. A few municipalities were using Craigslist and others were trying out eBay. Neither Craigslist nor eBay was set up to meet the requirements governments have for selling their surplus. Plus, neither had any customer service or guidance for this uncharted territory for governments. While thinking about all of these factors, the idea for Municibid was born.”

In your opinion, were you a natural born entrepreneur or did you develop that aptitude later on? Can you explain what you mean?

“I’ve always, ever since a very young kid, felt like an entrepreneur, even if I didn’t know what an entrepreneur was back then. I’ve always been a curious person and a go-getter. I do think there is something unexplainable an entrepreneur is born with, but I also believe that ‘it factor’ is something that can be learned. I think a big part of being an entrepreneur is moving forward even when everyone is saying ‘no’.

The landscape of entrepreneurship has changed significantly from what it was in the ’90s when I started my first business. We didn’t have Shark Tank or The Profit, and we barely had the internet and all of the endless resources that are available now. But with all that, you still need the drive and tenacity to identify an opportunity, develop a plan, and actually do the work. Resilience and sticking with it when things get tough is the key to success as an entrepreneur. I will add that knowing when to walk away is also just as important.”

Was there somebody in your life who inspired or helped you to start your journey with your business? Can you share a story with us?

“My mom was a big influence, as she encouraged my very early ventures. Whether it was driving to the store to get supplies, helping me set up the traditional lemonade stand, or printing flyers to promote my latest idea, she was always there for me. She supported me throughout all the businesses I tried, including mowing lawns, shoveling driveways, selling candy at school, and selling magazines door to door to win prizes.

I started my first ‘real’ business the day after graduating high school — which compared to some young entrepreneurs today is kind of late.

When I decided to share that I wanted to start my own IT consulting business with my mom, my mentor, and a trusted high school teacher, they were — to my surprise — all very supportive. Remember, in the ’90s it wasn’t like it is today where kids are popping up businesses while still in middle school. Back then, starting a business right after high school was not normal. To have the support of my mom and mentors was a huge encouragement.

In my junior year of high school, I started working as a paid apprentice in an IT department at the pharmaceutical company my mom worked for. The real-world experience was invaluable. The truth is, I would have done it for free, but also, the money contributed to the savings that I used to start my first business.

During the summer between my junior and senior year, my mom saw an ad for a local printer repair and sales company that was looking to hire for a couple of positions. She spoke with the owner, who was a younger guy, and suggested I give him a call, so I did. I ended up meeting with him and decided that I would switch my apprenticeship from the pharmaceutical company to this growing, and more fun, small business, where I would help with supporting the computer networks for their clients. So I worked there full time over the summer and then after school once the school year came around.

My apprenticeship at the printer sales company gave me a lot of practical experience and skills I would use when starting my IT company. I’m grateful to my mom for spotting that ad and encouraging me to take that opportunity. While I also took professional certification classes and night college classes where I learned about network engineering, my apprenticeships were very valuable as they also taught me about how cultures differed between large corporations and small businesses.

The pharmaceutical company was a big corporation and with that apprenticeship, I was exposed to the rigid processes and multiple approval levels that bogged down workflows. I very much preferred the small business culture and atmosphere. It was more exciting, we could do things faster, and there seemed to be so much more opportunity to learn and grow both personally and for the business. To put it simply, it was more fun.”

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

“It might sound cliche, but our team is truly the underlying factor for how we stand out to our clients and prospects alike.

Our tight-knit team is something I know a lot of companies strive for. It starts with our communication amongst each other and as a group. We are transparent and honest with each other and we have a culture where it’s okay to screw up, to ask for help, to vent, and to share wins. We don’t take ourselves too seriously, and we show up for each other. We have fun working together, but when it’s time to get serious, we’re able to put our heads together and get the job done as a team. It’s also incredibly valuable for everyone to each have unique views and thought processes, as it tends to spark new ideas and expose fresh opportunities to pursue.

That translates over to every aspect of what makes Municibid unique for both the governments that list items for auction, and for the general public bidding on these items.

We deeply care about the experience our customers have with Municibid. We want to make sure governments have an easy time selling their items for as much money as possible, while at the same time, making sure bidders are aware of the items up for auction, can navigate the site and find items easily, can understand the terms of sale, can get questions answered quickly, and then work with them on completing the process.

If the experience is not what we intended for the customer, we dig in to understand what went wrong and work with the customer to see what we can do to further improve the experience.”

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

“The three character traits are:

Determination — I think this goes without saying, but once you have an idea of what you want to solve or provide with your business, you can’t do it without the full determination to see it through. When I was just getting started with Municibid, I had people older and wiser than me, who I had a lot of respect for, tell me my idea for Municibid would never work and that I was wasting my time. While it wasn’t pleasant to hear, it didn’t deter me.

Starting and growing a business is not easy and comes with many challenges and pitfalls. Things won’t work out in a lot of cases and it’s over for many new entrepreneurs at this point. The entrepreneurs who achieve success are fully determined to do so, even if it doesn’t quite look like what they first imagined.

Being an entrepreneur and starting a business is hard. On top of that, like I had, you might have people telling you ‘that will never work’ or ‘that’s crazy’ or ‘you’re wasting your time.’ Use this as motivation to stay committed to your goals. There will be times when things will get tough… this is what sets entrepreneurs apart.

Listening — We were able to grow, and maintain strong year-over-year growth, by listening. Listening to our prospective government customers early on allowed us to understand how they thought about selling surplus. I learned how they described their current processes and which words they used in response to questions I would ask them. This allowed me to understand their mindset and what motivated them. I was then armed with this knowledge and vocabulary that I would go on to use in marketing collateral and discussions with future prospective customers.

Listening to our bidders allows us to understand what’s important to them and how we can modify our user experience accordingly. It’s important to speak the language of your audience, and you can only do that after you have listened to them. Often there can be a mismatch between who you think your audience is and who they really are. Go to the source and talk with your customers directly to learn what their needs are.

Having my team know that I listen to them, encourages them to openly share their points of view and ideas. I find it valuable to surround yourself with team members that each have unique views and thought processes, as it tends to spark new ideas and expose fresh opportunities to pursue.

Listening to our customers, our team, and our vendors goes a long way in developing and maintaining a meaningful relationship. It also gives us insights we couldn’t get any other way for how we can improve.

Patience — As entrepreneurs, we tend to move faster than most people and we would love things done yesterday. I’ve learned that the more patience I have, the faster things seem to happen and with higher quality.

As a go-getter and someone not afraid to fail, and fail often, I like to get results (good or bad) as soon as possible. Unfortunately, this is not the reality for customers, vendors, nor how most team members want to work.

Breathing down someone’s neck to get the status of something is not going to help them finish the task at hand any faster — in fact, it will simply slow them down. In the times when I know I’ve done this, I later realized it wasn’t a problem with the team member, but rather it was a lack of communication or expectation setting on my end. I’ve learned over the years that having patience invokes my team members’ trust and confidence in me as the leader, and allows them the space to perform better.

When it comes to vendors, I’ve found we consistently move to the top of their priority list because we make sure we’re not a thorn in their side, constantly asking them for updates or deliverables.

With governments as customers, patience is a hard requirement for us. Things tend to take significantly longer than they would with a business customer. There are more regulations, approvals, and processes they must go through to make decisions, even for the smallest of ones. Taking the time to understand their processes helps set expectations on our end so we don’t need to constantly check-in for an update. They very much appreciate this, and it helps solidify our relationship with them.”

Often leaders are asked to share the best advice they received. But let’s reverse the question. Can you share a story about advice you’ve received that you now wish you never followed?

“I don’t recall any advice that I wish I hadn’t received. I’m sure there was some advice I followed that turned out to be, what some would call, ‘bad advice,’ but I don’t look at it that way. If I followed the advice that didn’t have a ‘good’ outcome, I probably still learned something from it that may have been just as valuable as if there was a good outcome.”

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them create a work culture in which employees thrive and do not “burn out” or get overwhelmed?

“I’ve always been a fan of giving my team autonomy and them being accountable for tasks, not ‘time-in-chair.’ I don’t want to sit in front of a computer eight hours per day every day, and I don’t expect my team to do it either.

We offer incredible flexibility to our team and we encourage them to take advantage of it. If you want to leave work early to watch your kid’s soccer game, we encourage that, not frown upon it. If you need to schedule a doctor’s appointment during the day, no sweat. If you want to take an afternoon workout class, go do it! Need some downtime and a vacation? Enjoy it, you deserve it!

When a person’s mind is healthy, they are trusted to deliver and be accountable without being micromanaged. In turn, this gives them ownership of their work, and you’ll have a more productive and happier team member.

Offering this flexibility along with generous compensation, bonuses, and the best healthcare plan goes a long way toward our team bringing their best work, as they don’t have to worry or work under stress.

How can we offer this? Because we have a culture of transparency, personal accountability, and outstanding communication. Yes, we work hard, and there are times of stress with a looming deadline or resolving a problem, but we pull it together as a team and have each other’s back.

What would you advise other business leaders to do in order to build trust, credibility, and Authority in their industry?

“Be available as a resource and offer as much value as possible, for free, whether that’s writing blog posts, doing YouTube videos, hosting a podcast, or being available to speak.”

Can you help articulate why doing that is essential today?

“It’s a noisy world, so standing out by offering tremendous value for free will not only help more people, but also they will feel inspired to share and amplify you. This referral is the best way of building credibility. This isn’t about giving away the goods, but rather it will allow you to reach more people who will most certainly look to you for more than what you have offered for free.”

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

“The most common mistake I’ve seen new entrepreneurs make is not talking or meeting with their prospective customers. Simply picking up the phone or going to meet with prospects will go a long way in building rapport and helping to understand how they see your business or solution, and in their own words, which you can then use in your marketing collateral.”

Ok fantastic. Thank you for those excellent insights, Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about How to Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur. The journey of an entrepreneur is never easy, and is filled with challenges, failures, setbacks, as well as joys, thrills and celebrations. This might be intuitive, but I think it will be very useful to specifically articulate it. Can you describe to our readers why no matter how successful you are as an entrepreneur, you will always have fairly dramatic highs and lows? Particularly, can you help explain why this is different from someone with a “regular job”?

“I don’t believe most entrepreneurs always have dramatic highs and lows. In fact, I think, in reality, the vast majority of entrepreneurs are relatively even-keeled. There’s a lot of public fanfare over specific points in an entrepreneur’s journey, but these often miss the build-up and the steps the entrepreneur went through to get there. I think keeping steady through rough spots is important. There are always challenges. An entrepreneur is a person who pushed through all of those challenges regardless of what everyone else was saying.

I have no idea what a ‘regular job’ is like since I’ve never really had one. I imagine one of the key differences with being an entrepreneur is you have a lot more pressure, as you’re responsible for your team. And I take that responsibility personally in ensuring the wellbeing of all our team members.”

Do you feel comfortable sharing a story from your own experience about how you felt unusually high and excited as a result of your business? We would love to hear it.

“I don’t have a crazy story to share. Overall, we’re pretty easygoing. When we win a contract, we celebrate with a company lunch out. It’s more a relaxing time after all the hard work we put forth.”

Do you feel comfortable sharing a story from your own experience about how you felt unusually low, and vulnerable as a result of your business? We would love to hear it.

“If something doesn’t go our way, we pull together as a team to understand what happened and what we can learn, and how we can adjust and do better. I look at these situations as opportunities for growth. If we didn’t face adversity over the years, we would not have had the opportunity to grow from it.”

Based on your experience can you tell us what you did to bounce back?

“Because I (and our team) don’t get down ourselves, there’s not that high of a jump to bounce back. Again, we do our best to understand the situation and if there are opportunities to improve. Sometimes, things happen in our business that are outside of our control.”

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “Five Things You Need To Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur”? Please share a story or an example for each.

“If you are dealing with a roller coaster of emotional highs and lows, I think doing the work to become more centered and present will help to alleviate that and allow you to be cool under pressure when things get tough and maintain humility with the wins. I practice meditation and journaling to keep me grounded.”

We are living during challenging times and resilience is critical during times like these. How would you define resilience? What do you believe are the characteristics or traits of resilient people?

“I think resilient people find ways to show up every day despite what might be going on in business or in life. I think becoming more resilient gets easier when there is a change in attitude toward understanding that it’s the tough moments that make the entrepreneurial journey interesting and where the most opportunity for growth comes from.”

Did you have any experiences growing up that have contributed to building your resiliency? Would you mind sharing a story?

“Of course. I’m 41 years old. I have 41 years of experience that has built the level of resiliency I have today, and I’m sure I will continue to become more resilient with more experiences.

There are countless stories of me being told that what I want to do won’t work or times where we lost out to a competitor or times when a decision was wrong and cost some time and money. We are a company that isn’t afraid to try new things, so we will fail at a lot of things, but we learn from them, and that makes us stronger.”

In your opinion, do you tend to keep a positive attitude during difficult situations? What helps you to do so?

“Yes, I always try to find the silver lining in a difficult situation. Is there something we can learn? Is there something we can do a better job at? Did this situation spark a new way of thinking?”

Can you help articulate why a leader’s positive attitude can have a positive impact both on their clients and their team? Please share a story or example if you can.

“Who wants to work for, or with, a negative Ned? If one of us does feel down or not good about a situation, we discuss it and find ways to push forward and become better.”

Ok. Super. We are nearly done. What is your favorite inspirational quote that motivates you to pursue greatness? Can you share a story about how it was relevant to you in your own life?

“My favorite inspirational quote is:

‘Whether you think you can, or you think you can’t, you’re right.’ — Henry Ford

This was one of the first business/life quotes I remember reading. I’ve always loved the simplicity of it and think of it often, especially when I consider trying something new.”

How can our readers further follow you online?

To get in touch, you can visit my website at municibid.com. You can also find me on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

