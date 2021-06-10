Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Greetings To Grandpa: Uzi Hitman

The Blessed Spirit Of Grandfathers and the Power Of A Simple, "Hello!"

Grandfathers have a wisdom of knowledge, which is unmatched by the Heavens! Not only does it contain an ancient understanding, but it moves through different generations of time! Just leave it behind, and you will be fine! Rest assured, on that one! If you are blessed enough to still have your grandfather’s alive, remember to make that daily (or weekly) phone call. Write those letters, and remind them of how much you care. It’s a blessing to have them around. Their wisdom is a treasure. It’s like no other. Even should he transition on, there is still a strong presence of his Spirit. One can experience such an awakening, during family get togethers, and celebrations! Those elder patriarchs have a way of bringing us together, in bringing family back together. Always and forevermore!

Before going to work in the morning, or starting our day, grandfathers encourage us to a gracious start. It’s simply breathtaking how they appear to move life into our Spirits. They revitalize us! They rejuvenate us in ways that we could never truly understand! They provide you notable teaching moments. Through each and every step of the way, they are the foundation of any family; the roots to any tree! It’s fabulous, indeed!

Lastly, we have the emptiness a family may feel, when they have transitioned on. Of course, it’s not right for familes to simply freeload on their legacy for long. How imperative for each family member to do their part, in carrying on grandpa’s legacy! What a blessed responsibility, for sure! Yes, it’s a challenging one. However, never forget that its well worth it!

However, until that time comes, remember that a simple call is, well worth it. Achieving pleasant vibes, for any start of the day is worth it! And, grandparents have that magical elixir of healing! Hello Grandpa! Hello!

Uzi Hitman

https://alchetron.com/Uzi-Hitman
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=3QioPYT0ICI
https://open.spotify.com/artist/4u07BYy4XMvytGO33GYKrQ

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

