Greek Wonders: Melina Mercouri #Greece

Imaginations Of Greece In The Song, "Ilisos," By MELINA MERCOURI!

The island of Greece piques the mind, with an ancient persona of wonder’s time. There are legacies, having unfolded within such an island. Furthermore, there are passions upon passions of unearthing such treasures. Music. Philosophy. Poetry. Oratory. Whatever forms of visual artistry may have arrived from its contribution of the arts. We have heard of Greek weddings. The smashing of plates is simply one of the after effects.

What makes a Greek song so intriguing is that it provides imaginations of the Aegean Sea and other water’s surrounding the Greek islands. The specific, natural, Greek surroundings is interwoven within the song. Specifically, you can hear the waters dances-even if they are only one, throughout the entire song.

In listening to the song, “Ilissos,” one gets the imagination of navigating through the land. Playing through the landscapes is one of the images, which shapes the mind. One can imagine particular quilts of different designs patterns, shapes, and coloring. It simply feels like a blend of eloquent imagination. It’s an intriguing vibe of tenderness, to say the least!

Listening and sitting back, the song pushes back in comprehending what it means to navigate through Grecian landscapes. Just imagine a typical day in Greece-an early morning, in fact! A young, Grecian maiden arises to the morning sun. There area is youthful, as elder women and men awake to see the rising of the morning sun. Everything is serene and bountiful, as it needs to be. Perhaps, she is venturing to the local market. Other times, she appears to navigate near the waters just to feel the fresh breeze of the water’s morning. There could also be the simple act of chatting up with friends. Lastly, we can never forget the long walks in the park. Perhaps, one is accompanied with friends or a male acquaintance. That’s just how it is.

A person understands a song is musically colorful (and pleasing) when it has the pleasure of making one’s mind go wild, with abundant imagery. Even should one not speak the Greek language, the imagination takes over. It takes flight and feels, so very right! One day the imagination will become a reality, in the enchantment, of a Greek town.

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

