Greatness is in making others shine

Leaders create results by making others shine.

Greatness is highly comforting but it is not easy. Goodness is definitely comforting and is not that easy. It is easier said than done, a note to self, a note to remember and is quite difficult to implement.

Jim Collins remarked, “Good is the enemy of great. And that is one of the key reasons why we have so little that becomes great. We don’t have great schools, principally because we have good schools. We don’t have great government, principally because we have good government. Few people attain great lives, in large part because it is just so easy to settle for a good life.”

So, we do know that there is an enormous difference between the good and the great. Being good at something is about knowing what to do, how to do the same, and how to make a going of it too. Being great, on the other hand, is about knowing what to do in order to make something become extraordinary and shine out so beautifully bright that it tends to fade other things in comparison to it.

Being good is arguably easy to plan and implement. Being great, on the flip side, is very hard to be. Being good is being a notch above others in competition for a particular spot at a specific point. Being great is all about being a cult figure. Being above all else in the line leading towards a certain kind of a throne. So the key question is where does the mediocre fit into this picture?

Being mediocre is about being on a lower rung in this ladder as compared to being good. It is far lower than being great. Most of us do settle in for the mediocre, sometimes for the good, at the most. We are well satisfied with being good. And most of us may as well be okay with being just mediocre. But, we do dream of being great. Despite dreaming, we still do not really cut the grade or chalk out a path towards being great. So why is that the case?

You so think greatness in your head, but you choose to stay ordinary. You strive for greatness in your spirit, but you thrive on your ordinary choices. You do look up to people who are great, but you keep doing what comforts you to the core. The problem is not that greatness has to do a lot with too many things; the problem is your choices have got nothing to do with greatness.

Be not afraid of Greatness. Some are born great, some achieve greatness, and some have greatness thrust upon them. – William Shakespeare

There are certain things that do signal someone is destined for greatness. Here are the seven signs to understand that you are destined for greatness:

1. You are absolutely resourceful

Do you seem to figure out a way to make things happen, no matter what you are faced up against? That is a sign that you are naturally resourceful, an incredibly useful skill towards achieving virtually everything in life. It is considered one of the most important qualities for success, so if you have got this critical skill in you then you are destined for greatness.

2. You are a natural problem-solver

Similar to resourcefulness, if you are a natural problem-solver, you were practically made to be an entrepreneur! However, beyond that, being a natural problem-solver is a sign you are destined for greatness no matter what you do. That is because problem-solving is critical to virtually everything we do, from overcoming common day-to-day challenges that hinder your productivity to figuring out that next big business idea by identifying problems and even thinking of creative solutions in the form of a product or a service.

3. Nothing gets in your way of accomplishing your goals

Are you the kind of person who always finishes what you start? If you always complete what you set out to do no matter what happens, and never allow yourself to settle or quit on your very goals, you possess one of the most valuable qualities a person can have and a key towards realizing greatness in any endeavour.

4. You are relentlessly persistent

If you are the kind of person who gets up every time you do get knocked down, and pushed forward through rain or shine, that is a definite sign you are destined for greatness. Persistence is a quality that virtually all wildly successful people do tend to display. The level of rejection, failure, and more so setbacks one inevitably faces has to be weathered in order to move in the direction and achieve greatness. Persistence moreover helps you maintain the energy necessary to get there.

5. You are not afraid of asking questions

Realizing that greatness requires self-development and self-development in turn requires that you be willing and unafraid towards ask questions. It is as simple as that. If you are the kind of person who is not afraid to raise your hand in a class setting, and you possess the willingness to step outside of your comfort zone, then you very well may be destined for greatness.

6. You never do fail

By not failing, we are referring to not viewing failure as a setback. If you treat failure like a building block, a valuable learning experience that moves and propels you further towards your dreams and goals, then you may very well be bound for greatness for sure. It is a quality you can develop with time and effort.

7. You do very well understand that change is in your hands

Many believe that people and the world at large cannot be changed, that we are all somehow stuck blowing in a great big wind called ‘fate’ and have little to no say about what happens to each of us. This is not only a damaging belief, it is fundamentally wrong too!

If you understand that change is in your hands that itself is a healthy sign you are destined for greatness because you understand that you have your hands on the wheel, and naturally look for ways to improve and even move forward. You can decide to make a difference not only in your own life, but also in the life of others!

Releasing greatness in others is more about you than them.