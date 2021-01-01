Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Greatest Philanthropists in History | Peter Palivos, Attorney

Philanthropy was extremely popular in decades past and has once again become trendy. Some of the world’s wealthiest people have donated large portions of their income and fortunes to several charities and international nonprofit organizations. Some of these wealthy individuals have also responded to the economic crises worldwide by encouraging fellow billionaires to give. Other high-earning individuals donate anonymously to avoid bringing attention to their vast contributions. Based on the total amount these individuals have given, here are three of the most generous philanthropists in history. These billionaires have made a difference in the world by using their financial powers for good. They continue to give to the causes that mean the most to them to improve the lives of individuals in various parts of the world.

Michael Bloomberg

Bloomberg has a net worth of $31 billion and has donated $2.4 billion to date. He is the current mayor of New York City and has contributed to healthcare, educational, and technological organizations. Michael Bloomberg made his fortune by advising Wall Street traders and offering them pertinent business information. Bloomberg’s company, Bloomberg LP, has become an international news corporation with a radio station, two publications, a worldwide television network, and a wire service. The New York mayor is also behind Bloomberg Philanthropies, and he has donated $2.4 billion toward the replacement of coal as an energy source. His donations have gone to fight polio, tobacco use, and municipal governments’ streamlining throughout the United States. Bloomberg is also known for his financial contributions to the support of the arts in New York City.

Eli and Edythe Broad

This couple has a net worth of $6.9 billion, and their philanthropic donations total about $3.5 billion. Eli is the son of a dressmaker and house painter and spent the last ten years donating a portion of his fortune to scientific research, the Los Angeles arts, and early childhood education. Eli Broad amassed his fortune running two Fortune 500 companies: Kaufman and Broad, a construction and development company based in Detroit, and SunAmerica, a billion-dollar company devoted to retirement savings. Eli sold SunAmerica for $18 billion in 1999. Then, he and his wife Edythe dedicated their efforts to full-time philanthropy. They formed the Eli and Edythe Broad Foundation, which has donated $3.5 billion to support stem cell research and human genomics, art collections and museums in Los Angeles, and public schools in urban areas.

George Kaiser

George Kaiser has donated $4 billion to charitable causes and has a $10 billion net worth. Kaiser is one of the top 100 wealthiest individuals in the world. He inherited the Kaiser-Francis Oil Co. from his parents and uncle in the late 1960s. Kaiser purchased the Bank of Oklahoma in 1990, which put him on the list of the 400 wealthiest Americans in Forbes. George Kaiser has funded initiatives to end child poverty, develop alternative energy sources, and combat poverty and drug abuse in his hometown through the George Kaiser Family Foundation.

This article was originally published at https://peterpalivos.net/

    Peter Palivos, Attorney, Founder at LV Angelo LLC

    As a dedicated business owner, attorney, and philanthropist, Peter Palivosfound great success in the real estate industry. Peter had quite a fulfilling law career and began working for Rittenberg, Krichiver and Buffen Ltd. as an Associate, Partner for for three years. He then established his own firm, Peter A. Palivos & Associates. For over 20 years, Peter Palivos effectively managed his firm, before transitioning into real estate. Today, Peter Palivos works as a real estate developer both nationally and internationally.

