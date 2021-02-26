Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Great Ways to Volunteer This Summer

For university and high school students, teachers, and others who usually get breaks during the summer months, the opportunities for engaging volunteering work are limitless. Volunteering not only delivers help to groups, individuals, or animals that need it, but the volunteer himself or herself personally benefits as well. When we take the time to serve others […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
Nikolas Velikopoljski

For university and high school students, teachers, and others who usually get breaks during the summer months, the opportunities for engaging volunteering work are limitless.

Volunteering not only delivers help to groups, individuals, or animals that need it, but the volunteer himself or herself personally benefits as well. When we take the time to serve others with our time and energy, we have a chance to “get out of our heads” and focus on something truly beneficial for the world.

Here is a sampling of the greatest ways to volunteer this summer.

VOLUNTEER DIGITALLY

COVID-19 has changed many aspects of everyday life, including how we volunteer. You can expect much more volunteering opportunities in the summer of 2021 to take place on the web. The good news, at least, is that you can volunteer digitally from the comfort of your air-conditioned home, so there’s a silver lining.

Opportunities to volunteer digitally include a one-on-one mentoring program with a youth in your region, do some accounting or other administrative work for a local nonprofit (not the most fun volunteering gig but someone has to do it), or providing career counseling if that is an area of interest to you.

WORK AT A FARMERS MARKET

Farmers markets are increasingly popular alternatives to traditional grocery stores. Rather than large companies importing food for sale from far and wide, farmers markets are community affairs. Local growers sell their foods (usually organic) and other homemade goods to their neighbors.

You have several options for volunteering at a farmers market if it sounds interesting to you. You could help a local vendor with a food demonstration, coordinate community outreach to spread the news of the farmers market, or help set up or break down the market.

DONATE USED GOODS

Volunteering doesn’t necessarily have to mean spending long hours at a soup kitchen or youth center; you can also give back by donating used goods. In the summer months, certain items are in particularly high demand by groups that deliver these goods to the underprivileged, including bug spray, deodorant, water bottles, and sunscreen.

The sky’s the limit for volunteering work in the summer; the ideas here are just a small sampling of what is available. Use your imagination and your best talents to find the right volunteering niche that suits you.

Originally published on NikolasVelikopoljski.org

    Nikolas Velikopoljski Logo

    Nikolas Velikopoljski, Founder at The Benefitted

    Growing up in Miami, Nikolas Velikopoljski has always been heavily involved within his community. In high school, he began volunteering at Sisters of Sacred Heart, helping to feed the homeless. He was also involved in Leading Miami, a youth-based program that worked to teach leadership skills to young kids. Later, he began volunteering with Get Smart, a non-profit that supplies educational materials to underfunded schools in Bermuda.

    The son of a Miami-based entrepreneur and community leader, Nikolas's care for his town and those who live there, as well as his innovative mind, came naturally. In 2018, he founded The Benefitted, a luxury apparel and accessories company. Born out of his observation that attendees of the Hard Rock Stadium needed bags that were compliant with the stadium's guidelines, his first product was a clear vinyl fanny pack that became coveted by locals. As his company expands, Nikolas has visions of collaborating with large institutions, including charitable organizations and universities, to make an even bigger impact in the lives of others.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Five Ways Volunteering Can Improve Your Outlook on the World

    by Angela Roberts
    Community//

    Ways Of Making Your International Volunteer Experience A Nutritious Delight!

    by Lauren K. Clark
    Purpose//

    TeensGive: High School Entrepreneurs Help Teens Volunteer

    by Dr Sharon Ufberg

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.