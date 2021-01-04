Great Ted Talks On Workplace Leadership

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
Jaime Carvallo is a Brooklyn transplant who has been a pillar of the financial industry for more than two decades. He received a stellar education in both management and business. His achievements include a Bachelor's degree from Universidad de Lima and a Masters from the Wharton School of Business. These degrees have formed the foundation of his experience and skills. His experience since then has been focused on the financial industry, first in the banking industry of Peru, and then with the financial industry in New York City, where he has lived since 2001. His career will continue to grow and develop as he grows his connections and power.
“People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.”
- MARCUS AURELIUS
