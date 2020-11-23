Great little tips to make your home stress free and anxiety-free

Well, yes, the fact that: the space in which we live and spend most of our time plays a fundamental role in our mood and mental well-being cannot be denied. l. To do this, we must all pause and reflect: am I comfortable at home? Is it really pretty and functional? Or is it becoming my biggest source of stress?

Our house should represent our comfort zone, our place of disconnection. That place completely free of “sources of interference” to which we cannot wait to return in the afternoon and not only because of fatigue but also because of the desire and pleasure of spending our time at home …

Some simple but useful tips to help you transform your home so you can live better!

Assuming that there is no “perfect recipe” for making a stress-free home, we offer you some little tips that everyone, some more and some less, but valid for everyone.



1. Order and organization

To begin with, we remember the importance of building permit, in this case, more than ever, of order in the house. It seems obvious, it is true, but it is certainly not easy to find and maintain the correct order … It will undoubtedly be somewhat tedious and difficult at first, but then it will be of great help.

Putting the house in order encourages the creation and achievement of your inner balance. Keep in mind that 100% of the space we live in has to be away from bad thoughts, anxieties and tantrums. Every now and then throwing something away is much better than putting it aside. And for all those items of great sentimental value that we want to keep but don’t want to see, there are fantastic boxes to collect and not create so much clutter.

The distribution of the furniture is also important. This must be as functional as possible, without forgetting the needs of each one!

Basically … order is a great stress release!!

2. Light at home

Light, even better if natural, is essential, and not only on a purely practical level, but also to control and combat anxiety!

All morning when we get out of bed, open the windows to ventilate the room, fresh air and recharge because the sunlight is able to transmit energy to anyone! It is not suitable in these cases tends to over-cover … It is better to let the sun’s rays filter through the windows in the most natural way to give our house a shine!

And when natural light is not enough, you can always help through lamps and chandeliers of all kinds, since, in addition to lighting up the environment, it will also be a great decorative element!

3. Plants and flowers to calm anxiety

According to the research and studies of some psychologists, indoor plants are elements that, especially in these situations, cannot be missing, since they help reduce the level of stress. Be careful that even if the plants are good you should not put too much since they could generate the opposite effect.

Fresh flowers, in addition to being a classic of the decorative aesthetic element, give the place a sense of natural beauty that can give you a feeling of relief and thus reduce negative feelings.

Put your little “green lung” at home!

4. Minimalist decoration

Over the years it is normal for an infinite number of “useless objects”, books, souvenirs to accumulate in the house … these things simply serve to create disorder, both at home and in our heads.

Excess objects at home can increase the level of cortisol (our enemy since this hormone is released with stress) and our anxiety. Therefore, it is advisable to leave on the furniture, shelves and tables with the correct number of objects, just and necessary. To be more precise, the best solution would be to expose only objects that are purely aesthetic and store the rest in the box or in the trash!