Great Easter Apps: Top 5 Apps to Install During the Easter Season

Technology makes our lives better and easier.

That is even true when you consider an app for every occasion, including Christmas, New Year, Valentine, Easter, and many more.

Today we have a roundup of the top Easter apps that can make your holiday more exciting.

1. Easter Swap

We have all enjoyed playing matching games on our mobile phones, haven’t we?

Easter Swap app follows the same concept, and the best thing is the Easter-theme it brings to the player.

You connect multiple Easter symbols such as bunnies, chicks, flowers, and eggs to get chocolate squares.

The game levels up by taking you to different settings of the Easter garden.

The app is free and is an idea for kids of all ages and even grownups.

2. Bible

The Bible app is a must-have for all Christians during the Easter season and even all year-round.

It enables you to scan via over 1,500 bible verses with ease, and you can use this application to share verses and make your daily devotions.

Use the Bible app during the Easter period to memorize the most important verses and introduce your children to Easter’s true meaning.

The app also lets you create attractive Easter graphics you can post on Instagram.

3. iNaturalist

Maybe you have planned on a 3-Day Easter Weekend in Kenya’s Masai Mara, but you do not know what to expect.

iNaturalist and other travel apps can help you know the region well and get an idea of what you should do.

The app contains information about animals, birds, and the ecosystem of various destinations around the world.

4. Kitchen Stories

The app is handy for year-round use, but it is most helpful during the Easter season.

It contains hundreds of recipes that can help you prepare delicious meals for your visit and family.

Every recipe is backed up by an attractive image, step-by-step photo instructions, and helpful videos.

You can have the confidence of recreating the food, as seen from the image.

Besides, the app helps you to organize your shopping list.

5. Easter Egg Painter

We love getting creative with the children during the Easter Weekend but hate the clean-up process.

Painting eggs is an exciting tradition, but you might want to avoid the paint from getting on the floor and counter.

Easter Egg Painter app allows you to experience that fun without needing to clean anything.

Your kids paint virtually using brushes and have as much fun as physical painting.

In Conclusion

Easter is the time to celebrate and rejoice with family and friends.

You can achieve that by having some apps on your mobile phones, as listed above.

Most of the applications in this article are recommended for year-round use and are free to install.